EU’s Protocol proposals nowhere near enough - Lockhart

Carla Lockhart said:“The Protocol is causing many issues for local farmers, not least in relation to issues like availability of plant protection products, but also in terms of the reorientation of trade that is not good for Northern Ireland as a whole and the relationship we enjoy with our largest marketplace - mainland GB.

“Indeed, the increasing prices of many tools and equipment used on farm, and the reduction in choice, is a direct result of the Protocol.

“We need to see these issues addressed with a sense of urgency, and a realisation that the faults with the Protocol will not be resolved by tweaks here and there. My Party Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is quite right in saying what the EU have put forward this week does not go far enough.

“Something much more fundamental needs to be done here to address the extremely detrimental impact the Protocol is having across our entire economy and day to day life,” added Ms Lockhart.

“The UK Government set out its parameters for a new way forward before the Parliamentary recess.

“This must be backed up by action, and delivery. And the end goal must be the restoration of the integrity of our place in the internal market of the UK.