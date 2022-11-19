Event to showcase smarter sheep science

Showcasing Smarter Sheep Science will present new work generated as part of EU and nationally funded research by an international team of experts from the UK, Ireland and Norway.

The event, organised by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in partnership with the Texel Sheep Society, University of Edinburgh and AbacusBio UK, will be divided into a morning session on breeding for efficiency and resilience and an afternoon session on how to bridge the gap between science and practice.

It will include presentations on breeding to reduce methane in sheep, breeding to improve lamb survival and the economic and environmental impact of genetic improvement.

A free event will present new research into breeding sheep for efficiency and resilience