Everpark Partylight shines bright

Spirits were high to be back in Borderway with a near familiar bull sale experience, being able to get back into the show ring whilst still meeting Covid-19 restrictions.

Across the board, bulls averaged £8302.78 an increase of over £1,950 on 2019, with a clearance rate of 84%. 19 of the top-class bulls on offer make five figures, five of these exceeding 20,000gns.

Topping the trade at 50,000gns was Everpark Partylight from first-time vendors, J & T Waring from Everingham, York. After being placed first in his class by judge Archie Macgregor of the Allanfauld herd and then crowned Intermediate Champion, Partylight shone brightly for many spectators around the ring. This September-2019 born embryo calf is a son of 38,000gns Ampertaine Foreman and the greatly admired Millington Highlight, who was purchased by the herd at the Millington dispersal sale for 50,000gns with a calf at foot. Partylight displays myostatin of F94L and Q204X and a Beef Value in the top 1% of the breed, LM55.

Tillside Predator-40,000gns

This was the first bull to be put under the hammer from the Everpark herd, after establishing 6 years ago. Breeder, Tom Waring was over the moon with the trade and commented: “We wanted our first bull that we offered for sale to be a good one, so have waited until Partylight.” The Everpark herd is made up of 15 pedigree cows and runs alongside their arable and broiler chicken farm enterprise. Partylight caught the eye of two breeders, DE Evans, Mold, Clwyd of the Esmors herd and FC Tomlinson, Retford, Nottingham who have purchased the bull in jointly.

Hunting down a price of 40,000gns was Tillside Predator from another first time vendor, DJ Summers who travelled up to the sale from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. This December-2019 born Mereside Godolphin son displays two sets of the F94L ‘profit’ gene and is out of Homebyres Nigella, who was purchased at the Red Ladies Derby in 2018. Breeder, Tom Summers was very pleased with his first trip to Borderway, after only previously selling stock off farm. Tom commented: “Predator has been a favourite since a calf with a very docile temperament. Coming to the sale, we had high hopes, but this trade has greatly exceeded them!” After a keen bidding frenzy, the bull was purchased by the Wilodge herd, who had a production sale in Carlisle just a few months back and he now calls Shropshire home with Christine Williams.

Travelling from across the water was Millgate Rob brought forward from M Loughran, Cookstown, County Tyrone. Selling for a very respectable 30,000gns this January-2020 born calf is the first son of Millim Neve and is sired by Norman Ely, who was purchased by the Millgate herd from the Red Ladies Sale in 2010. He displays myostatin of NT821 and Q204X. Finding his new home over the border into Wales, he goes home to show calf producers PJ & TA Jones & Sons, near Builth Wells, Powys.

Archie Macgregor, the judge for this weekend gave the titles of Junior and Overall Champion to Grahams Rooney was next in the stakes at 28,000gns brought forward R & J Graham, Bridge of Allan, Stirling. Son of Ampertaine Foreman, and out of Grahams Melody who has an array of silverware behind her name, being Reserve Interbreed and Overall Limousin Champion at the Royal Yorkshire and Royal Welsh Shows in 2018. February-2020 born Rooney displays a Beef Value of 53, which lines in the top 1% of the breed and myostatin of F94L and Q204X. Rooney scored favourite for Garrowby Farms, Bugthorpe, York, home of the Garrowby prefix.

Everpark Partylight-50,000gns

Archie MacGregor, owner of the Allanfauld herd which is based in Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire was the judge for the weekend’s proceedings. Mr MacGregor commented he was “pleasantly greeted by an outstanding show of cattle, of which the top end was exceptional.” Champion of the show, Grahams Rooney was bred by R & J Graham. Mr Graham looks out for a clean, stylish animal and commented: “Rooney stood out as a calf, with lots of character. A strong female line is extremely important, and being a full sister to record breaker 250,000gns Wilodge Poshspice, he has just that.” The Grahams herd have an exciting few months ahead with a team of cattle attending the Highland Show and a full brother to the Champion to be offered for sale next February.

Reserve Junior and Reserve Overall Champion, Whinfellpark President brought forward to the sale by Messrs Jenkinson, Penrith was not far behind, selling for 24,000gns. December-2019 born embryo calf, sired by Gunnerfleet Lion was a favourite for many after catching their eye after a successful time in the show ring Friday morning. Out of 17,000gns Ironstone Lavender a Bailea Umelia daughter, which was purchased by Messrs Jenkinson in 2017 at the Ironstone dispersal sale. President has an impressive Beef Value within the top 10% of the breed, LM40 and myostatin of NT821 and Q204X. He finds his new home with G L Hutton, Keswick, Cumbria of the Cloughhead herd.

Fighting for his place in the top price list was Nanthir Rocky from R Rodgers-Davies, Bala, North Wales selling for 19,000gns. Sired by AI sire, Mereside Lorenzo and out of Brenmick Nia, an Elite Forever Brill daughter, he displays a Beef Value of 36, which is in the top 25% of the breed and myostatin of NT821/Q204X. After being placed second in his class, this January-2020 born bull was purchased by Ms E Jones, Lampeter, Ceredigion of the Maescoedmore herd. Also going to the Maescoedmore herd was Whinfellpark Poldark, from Messrs Jenkinson selling for 18,000gns. The December-2019 born embryo calf, sired by Gunnerfleet Lion is out of Whinfellpark Flair, now being her highest price calf, also breeding Lago and Peroni who have sold for 13,000gns. Poldark has a Beef Value in the top 10% of the breed at LM43 and myostatin of F94L and Q204X.

The highest price bull from the Wilodge pen was Perriman selling for 17,000gns. Travelling from Shifnal, Shropshire, this October-2019 born Whinfellpark Lomu son is out of Wilodge Eyecontact, who sold for 3,200gns at their Wilodge sale in January this year. He carries two copies of the F94L ‘profit gene’ and a Beef Value of LM37, in the top 25% of the breed. Purchased by J & T Waring, of the Everpark, who reinvested some of their sale profits taking him home to York.

Millgate Rob-30,000gns

Next to rustle up a hot trade was Broadhead Rustler, from Turner Farms, Holmefirth, West Yorkshire going under the hammer for 17,000gns. This March-2020 born Huntershall Nutcracker son displays myostatin of F94L and Q240X and is out of a Sablier daughter, Fieldson Hustler. This bull was the final bull to be sold through the ring, but purchaser D A Thomas thought he was worth the wait taking him home to the Dafolog herd based in Penybont, Carmarthen.

Mr J Nimmo, Wishaw, North Lanark, bred the next money maker, Maraiscote Pomagne selling for 14,000gns. Sired by 50,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, who won Best Stock Bull in the Scottish Clubs 2020 herd competition and out of Maraiscote Gin. He displays a Beef Value in the top 10% of the breed, LM47 and myostatin of F94L and Q204X. The November-2019 born bull caught the eye of J Pennie, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire to the Shannas herd.

Ronick Provence went under the hammer for 14,000gns after travelling from Stirling with vendor Mr R Dick, Mains Of Throsk. October-2019 born, he is sired by French bred Mattben and out of homebred cow Nailsa, an Ampertaine Jamboree daughter. Displaying myostatin of two copies of the F94L gene and a Beef Value in the top 10% of the breed, LM45, this was the Ronick herds pick of their pen, purchaser Norman Farming Company agreed, taking him home to Orton, Carlisle.

The top price for Devon based EW Quick & Sons was Loosebeare Plymouth selling for 13,000gns. Plymouth, an August-2019 born heifers calf out of homebred cow Meg is sired by Ampertaine Jeronimo which the herd purchased for 19,000gns in 2015. He displays myostatin of F94L and Q204X. Snapping him up was G & A E Marrs, taking him home to Cleator, Cumbria.

Closely followed at 12,500gns was Reddings Paradox brought forward by NP Wilson, Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway. October-2019 born son of Scorboro Magnum who the herd purchased in 2017 for 9,000gns and is out of homebred cow Reddings Laura. Paradox displays a Beef Value in the top 1% of the breed of LM50 and myostatin of double F94L. He goes home with commercial buyer, JJ & M Pickering & Son, Forest In Teesdale, Barnard Castle.

DM Smyth brought the next lot forward, Homebyres Prefect who sold for 12,000gns. Purchased from the Homebyres dispersal sale in 2019 as a calf at foot with dam, Homebyres Maisie, he is sired by Foxhillfarm Jasper. This August-2019 born bull displays myostatin of double F94L and was purchased by W & T Nelson, Girvan, Ayrshire to the Kilphin herd.

Senior Male Champion and red rosette winner, Whinfellpark Paddy from Messrs Jenkinson, Penrith achieved 11,500gns. Sired by Gunnerfleet Lion and out of Whinfellpark Minnie, a Whinfellpark Capricorn daughter, he is from one of Whinfellpark’s most valued breeding family lines. Paddy has a Beef Value of LM50, in the top 1% of the breed and myostatin of double F94L. He caught the eye of JD & M Capstick, Millom, Cumbria to the Grassoms herd.

Travelling from Mouswald, Dumfries and Galloway with breeder BT Goldie was Goldies Pilsner who was the first of four bulls that went under the hammer for 10,000gns. Out of Goldies Lovely, a maternal sister to Goldies Goldfinger, who sold for 21,000gns, Pilsner was sired by Wilodge LJ. The October-2019 born bull displays a Beef Value of LM35, in the top 25% of the breed and myostatin of double F94L. Pilsner heads south to EW Quick, Devon, home of the Loosebeare herd.

Next to make 10,000gns was Brontemoor Paddy from JM & SM Priestley, Brampton, Cumbria. Paddy is an October-2019 born bull with a Beef Value of LM44, in the top 10% of the breed and two copies of the F94L myostatin gene. He is a son of Knock Msport and out of Airedale Indigo, a daughter of Wilodge Tonka. He travels east to Bishops Auckland, County Durham with commercial buyer, H Peart.

Pabo Pedro from WP Hughes, Angelsey went under the hammer for 10,000gns. October-2019 born embryo calf is a son of Pabo Nasi, who was class winter and member of the group of five team at the 2019 Royal Welsh Show and full sister in Pabo Niro who sold for 17,000gns. Son of Goldies Jackpot, he has a Beef Value in the top 1% of the breed, LM51 and two copies of the F94L myostatin gene. He sells to Scotland with Emslie Farmers Ltd, Peterhead, Aberdeen to the Emslie herd.

10,000gns was the top price for WJ & J McKay from across the water in County Derry, Northern Ireland with Ampertaine Parisian. This Wilodge LJ son was a red rosette winner in his class and is out of homebred cow, Ampertaine Goldie, who is from the same line as 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity. Parisian carries myostatin of F94L and NT821 as well as a Beef Value of LM40 in the top 10% of the breed selling to commercial buyer, C Jones, Llanarth, Ceredigion.

Hot on their heels was Wilodge Pushup from the Wilodge herd, Shifnal, Shrewsbury selling for 9,500gns. This November-2019 born embryo calf is sired by Irish bred, Gerrygullinane Glen and out of Wilodge Diamante from the herd most prolific female line. Carrying myostatin genes of F94L and Q204X and a Beef Value in the top 10% of the breed, LM43. Purchased by A & F Watson, he goes to join their commercial herd in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

The second bull from W J & J McKay, County Derry was Ampertaine Phantom selling for 9,500gns to P Cooper & Son, Forfar, Angus to the Govals herd. December-2019 born embryo calf Phantom, carries myostatin of F94L and Q204X and a Beef Value within the top 1% of the breed of 55.

Sired by Ampertaine Foreman, he is out of homebred cow, Joy, a daughter of Goldies Fantastic.