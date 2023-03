Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £125 for 30kg (416ppk), Banbridge farmer £124 for 29kg (427ppk), Castlewellan farmer £124 for 28kg (443ppk), Newry farmer £123.50 for 28.5kg (433ppk), Castlewellan farmer £123.50 for 27kg (457ppk), Banbridge farmer £123 for 26.7kg (460ppk), Mayobridge farmer £121 for 25kg (484ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121 for 26.7kg (453ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 25.1kg (478ppk), Castlewellan farmer £117 for 23.6kg (496ppk), Katesbridge farmer £115 for 23.5kg (489ppk), Hilltown farmer £113.50 for 23kg (493ppk), Kilcoo farmer £113 for 23.1kg (489ppk), Castlewellan farmer £110 for 22.5kg (489ppk), Ballykinlar farmer £106 for 21.5kg (493ppk) and Donaghmore farmer £103 for 20.2kg (509ppk).