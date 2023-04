Fat lambs: Katesbridge farmer £137.50 for 26.3kg (523ppk), Kilkeel farmer £137 for 28kg (489ppk), Hilltown farmer £136.50 for 27kg (506ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £136 for 27.3kg (498ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 26kg (519ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 25.5kg (522ppk), Leitrim farmer £132 for 25.3kg (522ppk) and £131 for 25kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 23kg (561ppk), Attical farmer £126 for 23.2kg (543ppk), Katesbridge farmer £121.50 for 24kg (506ppk), Cabra farmer £119 for 21.2kg (561ppk), Dromara farmer £118 for 21.8kg (541ppk), Leitrim farmer £116 for 21.5kg (539ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £115 for 22kg (523ppk).