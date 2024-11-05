Ewe Book launched by Make the Moove and Minister Heydon at Macra’s National Conference

On October 26th at Macra’s National Conference in Naas, Make the Moove launched their latest initiative called the Ewe Book, a pocket-sized notebook designed to support positive thinking and self-reflection.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This practical notebook, ideal for daily use on the farm, includes details on Make the Moove’s support services, daily affirmations, and prompts to encourage reflection on what went well each day and what assistance might be needed.

“The idea for this initiative came from the success of our Ewe Okay campaign which distributed over a thousand conversation-starter packs nationwide,” said Elaine Houlihan, national president of Macra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ewe Book takes this a step further by offering a dedicated resource for daily self-reflection. It encourages a focus on positivity and gratitude for the small wins we often overlook.”

On October 26th at Macra’s National Conference in Naas, Make the Moove launched their latest initiative called the Ewe Book, a pocket-sized notebook designed to support positive thinking and self-reflection

Make the Moove was a prominent focus at this year’s Macra National Conference, earning praise from Taoiseach Simon Harris, Irish Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, and Minister Martin Heydon for its impactful work supporting mental health and wellbeing in rural communities across Ireland.

“Providing this support to communities would not be possible without the continued support we receive from FBD,” added Ms Houlihan.

This initiative is supported by DAFM Farm Safety, Health and Wellbeing funding in collaboration with UCD Agri Mental Health Group.