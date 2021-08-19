Ewe lambs selling to £146 at Armoy Mart
The mart was packed to the rafters with sheep on Wednesday night and they sold in a frantic trade in record time.
Fat lambs were in big demand selling to £116.
Fat ewes sold to £172 with over 600 on offer.
2,286 store lambs sold to £94.
Ewe lambs sold to £146.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 29kgs £116. P Dowds, Dunloy, 27kgs £116. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 27kgs £113. Jas McAlister, 26kgs £108. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 29kgs £106. Martin Adams, Armoy, 25kgs £106. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. Sean Reid, Cloughmills, 24kgs £105. D McCollum Loughguile, 24kgs £104. PJ McAtamney, Loughguile, 28kgs £108. Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 23kgs £101. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 23kgs £103.50. A Devlin, Limavady, 24kgs £106. A Boyle, Bushmills, 24kgs £104. J McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs £102. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 24kgs £104. Robert Linton, Ballymoney, 23kgs £102. Niall Connolly, Armoy, 23kgs £100.50.
Store lambs
Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 13 Suffolk, £94.00. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 43 Crossbreds £86.50. Mick Quinn, Cushendall, 15 Suffolk, £86.50. V McErlain, Armoy, 50 Suffolk, £85.00. Donal McCormick, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £85.00. P Murray, Glenariffe, 40 Texel, £84.00. S Kelly, Ballycastle, 46 Texel, £84.00. Sean Reid, Cloughmills, 20 Suffolk, £83.00. Samuel Ramage, Bushmills, 20 Charollais, £82.00. Randal McDonnell, Armoy, 24, Suffolk, £80.50. WD Marshall, Clough, 44 Texel, £83.50. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 55 Texel, £83.00, 50, £81.00. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 37 Texel, £80.00. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 40 Texel, £79.50. Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 20 Crossbreds, £82.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 20 Suffolk, £80.00.
Fat ewes
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £172. Sammy Johnston, Bushmills, Texel, £147. D Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £128. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £136. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, Texel, £125. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £146. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £131. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, Suffolk, £124. Martin Adams, Armoy, Texel, £144. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, Suffolk, £122. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, Crossbreds £115. A Montgomery, Ballymoney, Texel, £120. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, Crossbreds £117. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Suffolk, £129. Tom McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £108. John Woodside, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £112. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, crossbred, £100. G and M McGuckian, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £108.
