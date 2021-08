Ewe lambs selling to £157 at Hilltown Mart

Ewes sold to £172, ewe lambs sold to £157 while store lambs were as high as 596ppk.

Ewes: Kilkeel farmer £172 and £168, Rostrevor farmer £152, Castlewellan farmer £144, Rostrevor farmer £140 and £136, Castlewellan farmer £132 and £130, Ballyward farmer £129, Mayobridge farmer £128, Hilltown farmer £124, Hilltown farmer £123, Castlewellan £116, Kikeel farmer £115, Castlewellan farmer £112, Castlewellan farmer £106, Rathfriland farmer £98, Hilltown farmer £97, Mayobridge farmer £97, Hilltown farmer £96 and Kilkeel farmer £96.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £157 for 26kg (603ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 20.3kg (605ppk), Rathfriland farmer £122 for 28kg (435ppk), Rathfriland farmer £114 for 23kg (495ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 20kg (550ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 25.8kg (418ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 26.5kg (407ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 24kg (445ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 21kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 25.2kg (416ppk), Kilkeel farmer £104 for 22kg (472ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 23kg (447ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 22.8kg (451ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103 for 23.3kg (442ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 21.9kg (447ppk), Rathfriland farmer £96 for 22.1kg (434ppk) and Hilltown farmer £94 for 20.4kg (460ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £94 for 17.5kg (537ppk), Kilkeel farmer £93 for 19.5kg (476ppk), Rathfriland farmer £93 for 16.6kg (560ppk), Kilkeel farmer £93 for 18.7kg (497ppk), Rostrevor farmer £89 for 19kg (468ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 18.4kg (472ppk), Leitrim farmer £87 for 17.8kg (488ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 17kg (494ppk), Mayobridge farmer £84 for 16.8kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 16.4kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 16.5kg (503ppk), Cabra farmer £82 for 15.1kg (543ppk), Castlewellan farmer £80 for 16.3kg (490ppk), Camlough farmer £80 for 13.8kg (579ppk), Ballyward farmer £80 for 15.8kg (506ppk), Hilltown £79 for 15.3kg (516ppk), Kilcoo farmer £79 for 17.2kg (459ppk), Castlewellan farmer £78.50 for 15.4kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 13.8kg (565ppk), Cabra farmer £78 for 15.2kg (513ppk), Hilltown farmer £77 for 14.8kg (520ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £77 for 12.9kg (596ppk).

Another large entry of sheep in Hilltown Saleyard saw fat ewes sell to £150 and fat lambs sold to £110.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £129, Castlewellan farmer £124, Kilkeel farmer £122, Castlewellan farmer £117, Rostrevor farmer £116, Kilkeel farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £110, Cabra farmer £109, Mayobridge farmer £95, Dromara farmer £92, Kilcoo farmer £91.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £110 for 25kg (440ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107.50 for 25.2kg (426ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106 for 25kg (424ppk), Kilkeel farmer £104 for 22.6kg (460ppk), Newry farmer £103.50 for 23kg (450ppk), Downpatrick farmer £103 for 22.2kg (464ppk), Castlewellan farmer £102 for 22.3kg (457ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 21.9kg (447ppk), Castlewellan farmer £98 for 21.6kg (453ppk), Kilkeel farmer £94 for 20.8kg (451ppk), Kilcoo farmer £94 for 21kg (447ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £94 for 21.1kg (445ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £93 for 20kg (465ppk), Rostrevor farmer £92 for (453ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £91.50 for 20.5kg (446ppk).