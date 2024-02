Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £135 for 25.5kg (529ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 24kg (542ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124 for 22.6kg (548ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 22.5kg (538ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £105 for 18.6kg (564ppk), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 16.2kg (531ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83 for 17kg (488ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 10th February saw fat cows sell to £1870, heifers to £2075 and bullocks to £2075.

stock image

Mayobridge farmer £1870 for 788kg (237ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1700 for 700kg (243ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1590 for 654kg (243ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1570 for 692kg (227ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1500 for 720kg (208ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 722kg (201ppk), Annalong farmer £1400 for 650kg (215ppk), Cabra farmer £1380 for 586kg (235ppk), Annalong farmer £1350 for 580kg (233ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1300 for 636kg (204ppk).

Cows and calves: Newcastle farmer £2550 and £1730, Castlewellan farmer £1460.

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1340 for 434kg (309ppk), Newry farmer £1220 for 388kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 394kg (279ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 360kg (291ppk), Dromara farmer £1040 for 374kg (278ppk), Armagh farmer £1020 for 396kg (258ppk) and £1010 for 364kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 368kg (272ppk), Rostrevor farmer £990 for 310kg (319ppk), Kilcoo farmer £970 for 304kg (319ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 300kg (313ppk), Kilcoo farmer £890 for 270kg (329ppk), Newry farmer £880 for 276kg (319ppk), Newry farmer £780 for 264kg (295ppk), Kilcoo farmer £710 for 224kg (317ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling bullocks: Dromore farmer £1490 for 434kg (343ppk), Hilltown farmer £1470 for 458kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 432kg (338ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 434kg (325ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 378kg (349ppk), Dromore farmer £1260 for 484kg (260ppk), Newry farmer £1250 for 422kg (296ppk), Dromara farmer £1220 for 424kg (287ppk), Newry farmer £1210 for 398kg (304ppk), Dromara farmer £1190 for 425kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 378kg (302ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1060 for 354kg (299ppk), Cabra farmer £1040 for 306kg (340ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 376kg (271ppk), Newry farmer £990 for 324kg (306ppk), Rostrevor farmer £970 for 316kg (307ppk), Newry farmer £970 for 304kg (319ppk), Newry farmer £940 for 308kg (305ppk), Killowen farmer £930 for 320kg (290ppk), Kilkeel farmer £900 for 290kg (310ppk), Newry farmer £880 for 302kg (291ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 290kg (300ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £850 for 258kg (329ppk), Newry farmer £810 for 234kg (346ppk), Newry farmer £800 for 230kg (348ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2075 for 828kg (251ppk), £2075 for 742kg (280ppk) and £2075 for 718kg (289ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 620kg (274ppk), £1490 for 554kg (269ppk) and £1450 for 536kg (270ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1400 for 526kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 502kg (269ppk) and £1350 for 496kg (272ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 470kg (283ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 432kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1290 for 430kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 396kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 390kg (320ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1230 for 398kg (309ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 396kg (300ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 396kg (283ppk).