Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday, 27th June saw ewes and lambs sell to £250, fat ewes to £188 and fat lambs to £140.

Ewes and lambs: Killowen farmer £250, Hilltown farmer £220 & £200.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £188, Kilkeel farmer £176, Dromore farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £162, Hilltown farmer £160, Cabra farmer £156, Kilkeel farmer £156, Cabra farmer £154, Dromore farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £148, Kilkeel farmer £145, Hilltown farmer £143, Rostrevor farmer £142, Kilkeel farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £130.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £140 for 24kg (583ppk), Kilcoo farmer £136 for 23.6kg (576ppk), Hilltown farmer £135 for 21kg (643ppk), Kilcoo farmer £134 for 23kg (582ppk), Cabra farmer £132.50 for 23.1kg (573ppk), Kilcoo farmer £130.50 for 22.3kg (585ppk), Kilcoo farmer £128 for 22.4kg (571ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 21kg (600ppk), Rostrevor farmer £126 for 21.2kg (594ppk), Dromore farmer £126 for 22kg (573ppk), Cabra farmer £125 for 21.6kg (578ppk).

stock image

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £114 for 19.9kg (573ppk), Cabra farmer £112 for 16.6kg (674ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 17.8kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 18kg (611ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 17.1kg (643ppk), Cabra farmer £109 for 16.3kg (668ppk), Mayobridge farmer £108 for 17kg (635ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 17.2kg (628ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 17.5kg (611ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 17kg (623ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 16.6kg (626ppk), Cabra farmer £104 for 15.8kg (658ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 29th June saw fat cows sell to £1660.

Fat cows: Rathfriland farmer £1660 for 806kg (206ppk), Dromara farmer £1480 for 762kg (194ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1360 for 702kg (194ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1350 for 724kg (186ppk), Dromara farmer £1330 for 578kg (230ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1240 for 652kg (190ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 554kg (211ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cows & Calves: Ballykinlar farmer £2060, Hilltown farmer £2000 and £1980, Banbridge farmer £1900, Ballykinlar farmer £1880, Banbridge farmer £1740, Kilkeel farmer £1700, Castlewellan farmer £1670 and £1600.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1030 for 330kg (312ppk), Kilcoo farmer £710 for 306kg (232ppk) and £680 for 272kg (250ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £1400 for 462kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1330 for 396kg (336ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1310 for 462kg (283ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 410kg (317ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1300 for 442kg (294ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 364kg (346ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 370kg (319ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 328kg (356ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 336kg (327ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 330kg (324ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1870 for 598kg (313ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1830 for 582kg (314ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1650 for 566kg (291ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1460 for 508kg (287ppk), £1400 for 472kg (290ppk), and £1360 for 460kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 462kg (290ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement