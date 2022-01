Ewes and lambs sell to £295 at Hilltown

Ewes with lambs at foot: Castlewellan farmer £295, Kilkeel farmer £225, Kilkeel farmer £200, Kilkeel farmer £195, Castlewellan farmer £170.

Fat ewes: Ardaragh farmer £124, Ardaragh farmer £141, Dromara farmer £140, Tandragee farmer £134, Mayobridge farmer £131, Kilkeel farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £121, Castlewellan farmer £118, Ardaragh farmer £117, Cabra farmer £113, Kilkeel farmer £109, Kilkeel farmer £107, Kilkeel farmer £106, Kilcoo farmer £104.

Fat lambs: Tandragree farmer £120 for 28.9kg (415ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 25.6kg (468ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £117 for 28.3kg (413ppk), Hilltown farmer £116.50 for 24kg (485ppk), Dromara farmer £115 for 23kg (500ppk), Kilcoo farmer £114.50 for 22kg (520ppk), Rathfriland farmer £114.50 for 22.7kg (504ppk), Rostrevor farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Kilkeel farmer £113 for 21.8kg (518ppk), Kilcoo farmer £112.50 for 22.2kg (506ppk), Castlewellan farmer £103 for 22kg (468ppk).

A good entry of cattle at Hilltown Mart for the first cattle sale of 2022 on Saturday 15th January. Fat cows sold to £1760, heifers to £1130 and bullocks to £1400.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1760 for 848kg (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1620 for 840kg (192ppk), Hilltown farmer £1480 for 726kg (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 734kg (189ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 822kg (158ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £1300 for 742kg (175ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 830kg (155ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1250 for 608kg (205ppk), Ballyward farmer £1240 for 748kg (165ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £1230 for 732kg (168ppk), Dromara farmer £1170 for 764kg (153ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 724kg (160ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1080 for 526kg (205ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1070 for 612kg (174ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilkeel farmer £1850, Rostrevor farmer £1250, Cullyhanna farmer £1140 and Ballyward farmer £1130.

Weanling heifers: Keady farmer £930 for 370kg (251ppk), Keady farmer £840 for 330kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 288kg (291ppk), Keady farmer £820 for 330kg (248ppk), Downpatrick farmer £820 for 308kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 380kg (210ppk), Dromara farmer £780 for 322kg (242ppk), Dromara farmer £760 for 320kg (237ppk), Downpatrick farmer £740 for 300kg (246ppk), Kilkeel farmer £680 for 270kg (251ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1040 for 408kg (254ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1020 for 390kg (261ppk), Keady farmer £1010 for 446kg (226ppk), Attical farmer £950 for 388kg (244ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 390kg (238ppk), Castlewellan farmer £910 for 384kg (237ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 340kg (247ppk), Attical farmer £770 for 354kg (217ppk), Dromara farmer £740 for 310kg (238ppk), Dromara farmer £700 for 312kg (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 244kg (274ppk), Kilkeel farmer £640 for 242kg (264ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1130 for 502kg (225ppk), Killowen farmer £1020 for 464kg (219ppk), Mayobridge farmer £940 for 574kg (163ppk), Castlewellan farmer £880 for 436kg (201ppk), Annaclone farmer £780 for 442kg (176ppk).