Ewes and lambs selling to £240 at Gortin, ewes to £202
A cold night in Gortin left the trade on fire, with fat ewes selling to £202 ewes and lambs making £240 and pet lambs selling to £48.
Lambs
A McKelvey £131/33kg W Doherty £129/26.5kg F Conway £127/27kg £119/25kg C Blair £126.50/29kg £123/24.5kg A McFarland £126/27.5kg G Wilson £125.50/25.5kg A Caldwell £125/24.5kg J Elliott £125/24kg £112/21.5kg J McClean £125/27kg C McAweaney £122.50/23.5kg P Doherty £122/24.5kg D Conn £121.50/26.5kg A Hamilton £121.50/26kg J Hamilton £121/25.5kg £117.50/24kg R Barnes £120.50/23.50kg W McLaughlin £120/22.5kg A Gillis £116.50/23kg D Gormley £114/22.5kg A BOyd £113.50/23kg A Hill £110/21.5kg and J Mitchell £109/21kg.
Ewes
J McClean £202 £161 £148 M Harkin £188 A McKelvey £178 £145 J Foster £166 J McKernan £165 L Bowden £165 £150 £140 D Hutchinson £160 I Crilly £158 T Watt £154 G Gibson £152 A Caldwell £150 A Gibson £149 £142 £141 £130 A McFarland £148 P McBride £146 J Daly £146 S Mulholland £145 J Morris £145 L O'Neill £144 R Bowden £144 R Daly £140 R Clarke £140 J Bradley £138 J Hamilton £132 and S Allen £130.
Ewes and lambs
S McEldowney £240 (double) D Hempton £225 (double) £165 (single) £160 (single) R Henry £202 (double) £200 (double) and S Gormley £175 (single) £168 (single) £160 (single).