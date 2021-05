Ewes and lambs selling to £245 at Hilltown Mart

Ewes and lambs: Hilltown farmer £245, Banbridge farmer £205, Kilkeel farmer £200 and £185 and Hilltown farmer £175.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £148, Kilkeel farmer £131, Mayobridge farmer £129, Kilkeel farmer £129, Hilltown farmer £128, Castlewellan farmer £128, Rostrevor farmer £122, Hilltown farmer £121, Kilkeel farmer £120, Banbridge farmer £118, Rostrevor farmer £118, Castlewellan farmer £118, Hillsborough farmer £117, Cabra farmer £115, Hillsborough farmer £115 and Banbridge farmer £112.

Fat lambs: Banbridge farmer £150 for 25.5kg (588ppk), Dromore farmer £145 for 24.6kg (589ppk), Rostrevor farmer £145 for 23.2kg (625ppk), Rathfriland farmer £145 for 27.6kg (525ppk) and £142 for 23kg (617ppk), Rostrevor farmer £140 for 23kg (608ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 21.5kg (651ppk), Keady farmer £140 for 22.6kg (619ppk), Rathfriland farmer £139 for 21.1kg (655ppk), Mayobridge farmer £139 for 21.3kg (652ppk), Rostrevor farmer £139 for 22kg (631ppk), Rostrevor farmer £139 for 22.6kg (615ppk), Hilltown farmer £137 for 22kg (622ppk), Keady farmer £137 for 21.4kg (640ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 20.5kg (663ppk) and Cabra farmer £129 for 20.9kg (617ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 22nd May saw fat cows reach £1280, heifers to £1320 and bullocks made £1560.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £1280 for 824kg (155ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1280 for 802kg (159ppk), Hillsborough farmer £1220 for 672kg (181ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 728kg (160ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 710kg (164ppk), Dromara farmer £1140 for 710kg (161ppk), Annalong farmer £1070 for 808kg (132ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1030 for 686kg (150ppk), Meigh farmer £1000 for 478kg (209ppk) and Hillsborough farmer £970 for 662kg (146ppk).

Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £2000, Ballymageough farmer £1980, Kilcoo farmer £1800, Katesbridge farmer £1750, Ballymageough farmer £1400 and Kilkeel farmer £1180.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £950 for 408kg (232ppk) and £920 for 432kg (213ppk), Keady farmer £920 for 404kg (227ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 360kg (247ppk), Attical farmer £870 for 410kg (212ppk), Kilkeel farmer £810 for 380kg (213ppk), Hilltown farmer £780 for 374kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £780 for 348kg (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £760 for 384kg (197ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 328kg (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £760 for 384kg (197ppk), Dromara farmer £750 for 370kg (202ppk), Hilltown farmer £750 for 304kg (246ppk) and £750 for 350kg (214ppk) and Attical farmer £730 for 378kg (193ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilcoo farmer £1050 for 444kg (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 376kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 370kg (254ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 368kg (250ppk), Rostrevor farmer £910 for 412kg (220ppk), Derryleckagh farmer £900 for 364kg (247ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £900 for 376kg (239ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 416kg (206ppk), Derryleckagh farmer £860 for 350kg (245ppk), Castlewellan farmer £850 for 384kg (221ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 304kg (276ppk) and £830 for 302kg (274ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £830 for 360kg (230ppk).

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 596kg (221ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 626kg (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 590kg (213ppk), £1260 for 594kg (212ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 584kg (214ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 576kg (215ppk) and £1180 for 570kg (207ppk), Newry farmer £1180 for 522kg (226ppk), Newry farmer £1180 for 548kg (215ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 488kg (219ppk), Derryleckagh farmer £1040 for 546kg (190ppk) and Newry farmer £1010 for 508kg (198ppk).