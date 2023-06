Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £160 for 31.6kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £158 for 25.6kg (617ppk), Castlewellan farmer £154 for 26kg (592ppk), Hilltown farmer £150.50 for 24.9kg (604ppk), Mayobridge farmer £148.50 for 22.9kg (648ppk), Rostrevor farmer £148 for 22.9kg (646ppk), Rostrevor farmer £145 for 23.7kg (612ppk), Kilcoo farmer £144.50 for 23.4kg (617ppk), Kilcoo farmer £144 for 22.1kg (651ppk), Hilltown farmer £143 for 22.2kg (644ppk), Hilltown farmer £141 for 23kg (613ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 21.6kg (648ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 22.5kg (622ppk), Newcastle farmer £139.50 for 22.7kg (614ppk), Mayobridge farmer £138.50 for 22.6kg (613ppk), Castlewellan farmer £138 for 21kg (657ppk), Mayobridge farmer £136 for 21.8kg (624ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135.50 for 21.2kg (639ppk), Bryansford farmer £135.50 for 21.7kg (624ppk), Newcastle farmer £135 for 21.9kg (616ppk), Katesbridge farmer £134 for 22kg (609ppk), Mayobridge farmer £131 for 21kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 21.5kg (605ppk), Ardglass farmer £129.50 for 21.2kg (611ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £125.50 for 20kg (627ppk).