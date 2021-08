Ewes selling to £183 at Saintfield Mart

News you can trust since 1963

It’s full steam ahead for the Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Draperstown (O’Kane) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1860

Ewe lambs selling to £157 at Hilltown Mart

Three brothers die in accident in manure pit

Beef cows selling to £1751 at Clogher Mart

Beef heifers selling to up to £1805 at Markethill

Top genetics to go under the hammer at Boghill Glamour dispersal sale

Lambs sold to £113 and to 5.11ppk - 18kg £92.