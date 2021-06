Ewes selling to £187 at Saintfield Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Lambs - Seaforde producer 30kg £146, 6 23kg £144, Comber producer 9 24kg £140, Downpatrick producer 14 23kg £138, Saintfield producer 12 24kg £138, Ballygowan producer 2 25kg £135, Ardglass producer 22 24kg £132, Ballygowan producer 18 24kg £130, Greyabbey producer 9 24kg £130, Downpatrick producer 9 23kg £129, Ballywalter producer 10 23kg £128, Downpatrick producer 38 23kg £127.50, Crossgar producer 9 23kg £127, Hilltown producer 7 21.5kg £126, Crossgar producer 10 23kg £126, Ballynahinch producer 8 23kg £126, Downpatrick producer 10 23kg £126, Downpatrick producer 27 23kg £125, Millisle producer 8 23kg £125, Ardglass producer 6 22kg £124, Downpatrick producer 60 22kg £123, Dromore producer 31 22kg £123, Dromore producer 19 22kg £123, Newtownards producer 13 22kg £121, Greyabbey producer 24 22kg £121, Carrowdore producer 45 22kg £120, Lisburn producer 16 21kg £120 and Killinchy producer 29 21kg £116. Ewes - Hilltown producer 4 £187, 1 £144, 2 £140, 2 £133, 2 £115, Bangor producer £154, £134, Comber producer 3 £151, Crossgar producer 12 £147, Greyabbey producer 14 £138, Dromore producer 5 £135, 4 £120, Comber producer 3 £132, 6 £118, Ballygowan producer 10 £130, Downpatrick producer 14 £128, 5 £112, Killinchy producer 4 £126, Newtownards producer 3 £125, Carrowdore producer 5 £123, Ballynahinch producer 7 £118, Crossgar producer 4 £115, 4 £109, Comber producer 4 £115 and Downpatrick producer 12 £110, 8 £101.