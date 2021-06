Ewes selling to £189 at Saintfield Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Lambs - Downpatrick producer 8 25.5kg £110, Killinchy producer 16 26kg £107, Killinchy producer 10 25kg £105, Downpatrick producer 12 24.5kg £103, Comber producer 18 24kg £102, Bangor producer 5 24kg £101, Carrowdore producer 12 24kg £100, Ballykinlar producer 4 24kg £100, Ballynahinch producer 12 22kg £99, Castlewellan producer 19 23kg £98.50, Downpatrick producer 21 23kg £98, Killinchy producer 28 24kg £98, Ballygowan producer 18 22kg £97, Bangor producer 11 23kg £97, Comber producer 10 23kg £97, Dromara producer 4 23kg £97, Newtownards producer 23 23kg £96.50, Killinchy producer 14 21kg £96, Lisburn producer 18 22kg £96, Carrowdore producer 37 23kg £96, Dromara producer 16 23kg £96, Crossgar producer 4 23kg £96, Comber producer 22 22kg £95.50, Lisburn producer 27 22kg £95, Ballygowan producer 20 22kg £94.50, Comber producer 4 20kg £94, Bangor producer 20 22kg £94.50, Kilkeel producer 20 22kg £94, Ballynahinch producer 15 22kg £94, Newtownards producer 4 22kg £94, Saintfield producer 8 21kg £92, Saintfield producer 19 21kg £91 and Comber producer 22 19kg £89. Ewes - Donaghadee producer £189, 3 £162, Bangor producer 9 £186, 2 £166, 9 £126, 11 £115, 4 £104, Comber producer 4 £173, £123, Saintfield producer 4 £168, 2 £145, Ballynahinch producer 5 £154, 2 £125, Comber producer 2 £145, 8 £97, Belfast producer 2 £140, Comber producer 7 £135, Carrowdore producer 3 £133, Carrowdore producer 5 £129, Ballygowan producer 12 £129, 7 £124, 8 £110, 8 £105, 3 £91, Bangor producer 11 £126, Crossgar producer 10 £124, Comber producer 5 £123, Dromara producer 8 £120, Comber producer 11 £118, Portaferry producer 32 £117, Comber producer 14 £116, 5 £100, Ballywalter producer 7 £115 and Comber producer 8 £113, 4 £108.