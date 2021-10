Ewes selling to £193 at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

Top price of £2140 at Markethill paid for a Simmental cow and heifer calf

New centre record of 26,000gns for Texels

Beef cows selling to £1728 at Clogher

Suckler calf sells for £1530 at Hilltown

First ‘Rural Chaplain’ is appointed by Presbyterian Church in Ireland

No change to trailer test in NI

Time is running out to put in a bid for £2.5m NI dairy farm

Farmer fined £2,000 for offences after cattle identification inspection

Stores sold to £94.50 for 18kg (525)