Ewes selling to £245 at Saintfield Mart, hoggets to £187
Hoggets - Ballywalter producer Texel 30kg £187, Ballygowan producer Texel 28kg £180, Donaghadee producer 8 Suffolk 32kg £174, Killyleagh producer 9 Texel 28kg £170, Ballykinlar producer 16 Texel 29kg £170, Downpatrick producer 5 Charollais 30kg £170, Hillsborough producer 11 Texel 25kg £169, Comber producer 11 Texel 27kg £169, Dromara producer 28 Texel 25kg £168, Ballynahinch producer 12 Texel 27kg £167, Downpatrick producer 16 Charollais 25kg £166, Lisburn producer 6 Texel 26kg £166, Comber producer 27 Texel 28kg £166, Ballykinlar producer 38 Charollais 26kg £165.50, Greyabbey producer 10 Texel 25kg £165, Saintfield producer 12 Texel 26kg £165, Cloughey producer 12 Suffolk 27kg £165, Killough producer 29 Suffolk 25kg £163, Lisburn producer 12 Suffolk 26kg £161, Donaghadee producer 23 Suffolk 26kg £160, Comber producer 12 Texel 25kg £158, Greyabbey producer 14 Charollais 23kg £157, Comber producer 11 Texel 25kg £155, Downpatrick producer 22 Charollais 22kg £150, Ballykinlar producer 6 Texel 23kg £150, Saintfield producer 7 Texel 23kg £150, Killyleagh producer 4 Charollais 22kg £149, Downpatrick producer 18 Texel 22kg £149, Dromore producer 17 Texel 21kg £148, Comber producer 18 Suffolk 22kg £148, Ballywalter producer 12 Texel 21kg £147.50, Saintfield producer 9 Texel 21kg £147, Downpatrick producer 18 Texel 21kg £145, Antrim producer 12 Texel 21kg £143, Killinchy producer 40 Texel 21kg £141, Comber producer 12 Texel 19kg £140 and Donaghadee producer 12 Texel 19.5kg £140.
Cull ewes/rams - Donaghadee producer 3 Texel £245, Dundonald producer 8 Texel £226, Lisburn producer 4 Texel £220, Comber producer 3 Texel £218, Downpatrick producer 6 Texel £210, Hillsborough producer 4 Texel £208, Downpatrick producer 8 Suffolk £205, Ballygowan producer Texel ram £204, Crumlin producer 20 Suffolk £200, Lisburn producer 12 Suffolk £200, Donaghadee producer 4 Texel £197, Ballygowan producer 2 Charollais £190, 2 Suffolk £176, Saintfield producer 2 Suffolk £190, Ballywalter producer Texel ram £182, Greyabbey producer 3 Suffolk £176, Downpatrick producer 10 Suffolk £175, Dromore producer 7 Texel £175, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £175, Hillsborough producer 9 Suffolk £175, Comber producer 4 Charollais £173, Lisburn producer 5 Suffolk £170, Killyleagh producer 12 Suffolk £170 and Downpatrick producer 9 Suffolk £170, 5 Suffolk £164.
Wednesday’s cattle sale at Saintfield Mart sold to a flying trade with cull bulls selling to £2923 for a Aberdeen Angus.
Bullocks exceeding 370ppk - 570kg £2109 for a Aberdeen Angus.
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to an excellent demand.
Top price of £2923 paid for a 1120kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £261 per 100kg. Cows sold to £2507 for a 850kg Charolais, £295 per 100kg. Bullocks exceeded £370 per 100kg, 570kg £2109 for a Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1120kg £261 £2923, Hereford bull 880kg £264 £2323, Crossgar producer Charolais cow 850kg £295 £2507, Belgian Blue cow 740kg £314 £2323, Newtownards producer Charolais bullocks 820kg £296 £2427, 720kg £328 £2361, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 730kg £316 £2306, 620kg £332 £2058, 640kg £310 £1985, 630kg £290 £1827, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 790kg £290 £2291, 810kg £268 £2170, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 770kg £280 £2156, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 570kg £370 £2109, 630kg £342 £2154, 570kg £328 £1869, 540kg £346 £1868, Comber producer Limousin cow 680kg £292 £1985, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 710kg £266 £1888, Downpatrick producer Beltie bullocks 580kg £318 £1832, 590kg £290 £1711, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 720kg £245 £1765, 690kg £235 £1621, 700kg £218 £1526, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 720kg £234 £1684, 610kg £216 £1317, 690kg £188 £1297, 610kg £198 £1207, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 750kg £222 £1665, 660kg £208 £1372, Dromara producer Friesian cow 730kg £168 £1226 and Comber producer Friesian cows 640kg £190 £1216, 650kg £184 £1196.
Bullocks: Carryduff proucer Limousins 630kg £2260, 590kg £2130, 610kg £2100, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blues 740kg £2200, 640kg £1900, Saintfield producer Charolais 590kg £2050, 550kg £1980 and Dromara producer Limousin 500kg £1800, Ardglass producer Charolais 540kg £1800, 520kg £1690, 370kg £1470.
Heifers: Ballygowan producer Simmental 560kg £1860, Lisburn producer Limousins 570kg £1840, 550kg £1800, 530kg £1780, 470kg £1690 and Dromore producer Simmentals 500kg £1660, 460kg £1580, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1500, 440kg £1490.
Suckled calves: Lisburn producer Simmental bulls 590kg £1860, 500kg £1640, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullock 390kg £1680, Charolais heifers 370kg £1390, 340kg £1360, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 410kg £1640, 420kg £1590, 340kg £1420, Dromore producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1580, 400kg £1570, Limousin heifers 340kg £1380, 340kg £1270 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifer 300kg £1360.
