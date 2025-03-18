Ewes selling to £248 at Saintfield Mart, hoggets to £169
Hoggets sold to £169. Ewes sold to £248.
Hoggets - Millisle producer 8 Suffolk 34kg £169, 8 Texel 33kg £168, 12 Texel 25kg £151, Downpatrick producer 9 Charollais 29kg £167, Castlewellan producer 3 Suffolk 30kg £167, Lisburn producer Texels 6 28kg £165, 9 24kg £152, Dromore producer 54 Texel 28kg £160, Downpatrick producer 40 Charollais 27kg £153, Downpatrick producer 20 Texel 25kg £151, Comber producer Charollais 25kg £150, Downpatrick producer 40 Texel 26kg £150, Comber producer 18 Texel 27kg £150, Newtownards producer 2 Hampshire 27kg £150, 2 20kg £125, Killyleagh producer 22 Texel 28kg £150, Castlewellan producer 2 Horned 30kg £150, Hillsborough producer 33 Charollais 26kg £149, 28 Suffolk/Texel 24kg £144.50, Ballywalter producer 20 Texel 26kg £147, Bangor producer 22 Charollais 24kg £145, Killinchy producer 22 Charollais 23kg £143, Downpatrick producer 17 Texel 23kg £142, Belfast producer 11 Texel 23kg £140, Comber producer 10 Suffolk 23kg £138, Saintfield producer 16 Texel 22kg £138, Lisburn producer 9 Texel 22kg £137 and Comber producer 15 Suffolk 22kg £136.
Ewes - Downpatrick producer Suffolk £248, £218, £194, Castlewellan producer 2 Suffolk £240, 3 Suffolk £228, 2 Texel £222, 3 Suffolk £218, Saintfield producer 2 Texel £240, Portaferry producer 3 Suffolk £236, Carryduff producer 4 Suffolk £225, Carrowdore producer Texel £220, Lisburn producer Suffolk £220, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £218, Portaferry producer 4 Charollais £210, 4 Suffolk £174, Lisburn producer Texel £210, Comber producer Charollais £204, 2 Charollais £192, Crossgar producer 3 Suffolk £201, Downpatrick producer 4 Suffolk £196, 8 Suffolk £175, Crossgar producer Charollais £195, Killinchy producer 7 Suffolk £180, Downpatrick producer 8 Charollais £180, 5 Suffolk £174, 8 Crossbreds £140, Ballynahinch producer 5 Suffolk £172 and Ballygowan producer 9 Suffolk £167.
Wednesday’s cattle sale sold to a sky high trade for all types of stock at Saintfield Mart.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2997 for a 810kg Charolais bull, £370 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch Charolais bulls 810kg £370 £2997, 710kg £372 £2641, 680kg £385 £2618, 690kg £375 £2587, Downpatrick Limousin bull 1030kg £282 £2905, Bangor Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 880kg £326 £2868, Belfast Simmental 810kg £346 £2802, Ballynahinch Charolais cows 840kg £307 £2578, 820kg £298 £2443, Drumbeg Simmental bull 1030kg £250 £2575, Clough Limousin cow 750kg £302 £2265, Newtownards Parthenais cow 710kg £316 £2243, Downpatrick Limousin bull 750kg £316 £2243, Clough Limousin cow 710kg £296 £2101, Downpatrick Limousin cow 710kg £294 £2087, Saintfield Limousin cow 590kg £306 £1805 and Millisle Friesian cows 620kg £240 £1488, 630kg £218 £1373.
Bullocks: sold to £2680 for a 630kg Limousin (425ppk).
Leading prices: Killinchy Limousins 630kg £2680, 680kg £2580, 560kg £2270, 560kg £2260, 470kg £2200, 500kg £2040, 520kg £2000, 500kg £1960, 550kg £1840, Castlewellan Limousins 560kg £2260, 530kg £2130, 550kg £2110, 500kg £2050, 510kg £2010, 460kg £2000, 500kg £1990, 460kg £1760, 430kg £1700, 440kg £1630, Ballynahinch Charolais 460kg £2050, 420kg £1840, 350kg £1600, Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1870, Bangor Belgian Blue 450kg £1700 and Castlewellan Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1690, 450kg £1630.
Heifers: sold to £2200 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus. Lighter sorts sold to £2120 for a 470kg Limousin (450ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield Limousin/Aberdeen Angus 680kg £2200, 550kg £2150, 470kg £2120, 460kg £2050, 500kg £1900, 450kg £1890, 500kg £1780, 520kg £1750, 500kg £1670, 430kg £1640, 440kg £1640, Comber Charolais 540kg £2170, 520kg £1960, 520kg £1910, 500kg £1900, 470kg £1840, Castlewellan Charolais 460kg £1740, 470kg £1730, 450kg £1670, 430kg £1640, 430kg £1630.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1800 for a 480kg Belgian Blue bull calf.
Leading prices: Hillsborough Belgian Blue bulls 480kg £1800, 400kg £1600, 380kg £1530, Ballynahinch Limousin bulls 400kg £1750, 380kg £1680, 340kg £1580, 350kg £1580, 360kg £1580, Loughinisland Charolais bulls 400kg £1700, 370kg £1640, 400kg £1640, 400kg £1620, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus bulls 440kg £1660, 440kg £1560, 450kg £1560, 420kg £1520, Annacloy Hereford bulls 420kg £1600, 400kg £1500 and Antrim Limousin heifers 430kg £1590, 430kg £1570, 390kg £1500, 380kg £1490, 370kg £1480, 320kg £1440, 330kg £1440.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.