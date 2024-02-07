News you can trust since 1963
Ewes with lambs selling to £285 at Downpatrick, ewes to £282

Drop calf and sheep market report from Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 3rd February 2024.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:14 GMT
Hoggets: Downpatrick farmer 24.80kg £133.50, Moneylane farmer 23.60kg £130. Teconnaught farmer 24.50kg £127. Killinchy farmer 24kg £126 and Killinchy farmer 23.60kg £122.50.

Ewe and lamb: Ballyward farmer £285, £285, Downpatrick farmer £250, Ballyward farmer £240, Downpatrick farmer £220 and Ballyward farmer £200.

Fat ewes: Hillsborough farmer £282, Downpatrick farmer £170, Hillsborugh farmer £168, £160 and Drumgooland farmer £158.

