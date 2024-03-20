Excellent demand at Saintfield Mart, topping was a 450kg Limousin heifer which sold for £1910
Fat cattle: sold to £1700 for a 1040kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £164 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1040kg £164 £1700, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 770kg £220 £1694, 600kg £252 £1512, 580kg £258 £1496, 690kg £188 £1366, 720kg £186 £1340, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 930kg £180 £1674, Crumlin producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 960kg £172 £1651, Saintfield producer Hereford heifer 730kg £218 £1591, Crumlin producer Saler bull 960kg £160 £1536, Kircubbin producer Limousin cow 700kg £200 £1400, Ballynahinch producer Hereford bullocks 560kg £257 £1285, 490kg £250 £1225, 480kg £250 £1200, Friesian bullocks 610kg £214 £1305, 580kg £214 £1241, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 690kg £150 £1035, 710kg £144 £1020, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 700kg £136 £952 and Comber producer Friesian cow 680kg £139 £945.
Bullocks: Sold to £1850 for a 570kg Limousin (325ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins 570kg £1850, 500kg £1480, 480kg £1460, 490kg £1460, Carryduff producer Charolais 620kg £1770, 600kg £1670, 610kg £1650, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1560, 470kg £1410, 440kg £1350, Downpatrick producer Charolais 480kg £1540, 450kg £1490, 470kg £1430, 450kg £1400, Portaferry producer Limousins 480kg £1500, 450kg £1480, 470kg £1450, 450kg £1440, Moira producer Charolais 470kg £1500, 450kg £1450, 420kg £1380, 440kg £1380, Comber producer Limousins 490kg £1480, 470kg £1420, 470kg £1400, 450kg £1360, 450kg £1340 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1440.
Heifers: Ssold to a flying trade of £1910 for a 450kg Limousin (425ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 450kg £1910, 450kg £1380, Charolais 450kg £1440, 450kg £1430, Carryduff producer Charolais 610kg £1690, 600kg £1640, 510kg £1420, Moira producer Charolais 490kg £1470, 510kg £1470, 490kg £1420, 470kg £1400, Lisburn producer Limousins 480kg £1440, 460kg £1420, Lisburn producer Limousin 450kg £1400, Annacloy producer Charolais 500kg £1400, Newtownards producer Simmental/Limousins 460kg £1390, 470kg £1370, 450kg £1350, 450kg £1335, 420kg £1250, 440kg £1250, 400kg £1230, Comber producer Charolais 420kg £1330, 440kg £1310, 410kg £1290, Killinchy producer Herefords 470kg £1330, 470kg £1320, 450kg £1290 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1240, 440kg £1180, 450kg £1170, 420kg £1130, 390kg £1060.
Suckled calves: sold to £1520 for a 400kg Charolais bullock (380ppk).
Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1520, 400kg £1380, 340kg £1280, 350kg £1270, 370kg £1130, Gilford producer Charolais bullocks 370kg £1420, 360kg £1390, 370kg £1380, 350kg £1330 and Hillsborough producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1380, 340kg £1140.
Dropped calves: 70 drops sold to £420 for a Limousin bull and £340 for a Simmental heifer.