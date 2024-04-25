Excellent demand for cattle and sheep at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £2099
Fat cattle - Hillsborough producer Hereford bullocks 830kg £253 £2099, 790kg £242 £1911, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bull 1060kg £182 £1929, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 670kg £270 £1809, 670kg £262 £1755, 630kg £268 £1688, cow 600kg £250 £1500, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 740kg £240 £1776, 760kg £231 £1755, 740kg £232 £1716, 710kg £226 £1604, Killinchy producer Simmental cow 800kg £209 £1672, Newtownards producer bullocks Charolais 610kg £260 £1586, Limousin 600kg £256 £1536, Carrowdore producer Hereford cow 800kg £192 £1536, Ballygowan producer cows Friesian 870kg £164 £1426, Shorthorn 640kg £163 £1043, Friesian 730kg £141 £1029, Hillsborough producer Friesian cow 820kg £167 £1369, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 570kg £210 £1197, Millisle producer Fleckvieh cows 680kg £175 £1190, 670kg £159 £1065, Crossgar producer Friesian cow 730kg £156 £1138, Greyabbey producer cows Friesian 690kg £157 £1083, Holstein 650kg £154 £1001, Banbridge producer Friesian cow 690kg £155 £1069 and Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 580kg £180 £1044.
Bullocks - Saintfield producer Herefords 750kg £1820, 740kg £1810, 740kg £1790, 670kg £1740, 630kg £1730, 600kg £1700, 630kg £1700, 630kg £1660, 600kg £1620, 550kg £1610, 600kg £1600, 660kg £1590, 600kg £1580, 600kg £1570, 600kg £1560, 500kg £1520, 520kg £1440, Portadown producer Charolais 470kg £1580, 440kg £1500, 460kg £1470, 440kg £1450, 400kg £1410, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1480, 510kg £1400, 530kg £1400, 540kg £1360, 500kg £1350, 470kg £1270, Hillsborough producer Charolais 500kg £1460, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blues 520kg £1400, 500kg £1350, 460kg £1240 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 450kg £1340, 400kg £1280.
Heifers - Carryduff producer Charolais 550kg £1570, 510kg £1500, 510kg £1460, 580kg £1380, 460kg £1370, 510kg £1340, 540kg £1340, Ballygowan producer Hereford 640kg £1560,630kg £1500, 540kg £1340, Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1280, 580kg £1280, Hereford 560kg £1270, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1240, 500kg £1120, 510kg £1090, 470kg £1030, 440kg £980, Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1560, Charolais 560kg £1540, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1500, 620kg £1480, 560kg £1440, 580kg £1420, 640kg £1360, Saintfield producer Shorthorn beef 640kg £1490, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 520kg £1450, Charolais 450kg £1160, Ballygowan producer Hereford 560kg £1270, 530kg £1250, 530kg £1200, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 480kg £1270, Hillsborough producer Simmental 510kg £1240, Limousin 460kg £1170, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 340kg £850, 350kg £850, 330kg £800 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 390kg £800, 320kg £770, 320kg £740.
Suckled calves - Killyleagh producer Limousins bullocks 430kg £1470, 430kg £1430, 410kg £1390, 410kg £1320, heifers 460kg £1280, 460kg £1220, Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 480kg £1390, 380kg £1340, 420kg £1320, 510kg £1290, 410kg £1270, 350kg £1210, 350kg £1080, 330kg £1020, 320kg £910, Hannahstown producer Charolais bullock 410kg £1390, Lisburn producer Limousin bullock 450kg £1340, Dromara producer Simmental bullocks 430kg £1270, 410kg £1170, Limousin heifer 370kg £1100, Simmental heifer 420kg £1040, Gilford producer Limousin bullock 370kg £1240, Ballygowan producer Limousin heifers 380kg £1160, 400kg £1090, 350kg £1050, 380kg £1050, 400kg £1000, 360kg £950, bullocks Limousin 310kg £900, Aberdeen Angus heifers 330kg £900, 290kg £850, 320kg £840, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 440kg £1130, 390kg £1120, 370kg £1040, 350kg £1000, Saintfield producer bullocks British Blue 390kg £1100, 420kg £1090, Aberdeen Angus heifer 420kg £980, Ballynahinch producer heifers Limousin 330 £940, Charolais 350kg £810 and Killinchy producer Belgian Blue bullock 310kg £850, Simmental bull 320kg £800.
Larger entry of sheep at Tuesday’s sale sold to an excellent trade in all sections.
Spring lambs sold to £198.
Hoggets sold to £208.
Ewes sold to £222.
Spring lambs - Ballyhalbert producer 4 Dutch Spotted 28kg £198, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 24kg £194, Kircubbin producer 7 Texel 25kg £187, Killinch producer 9 Texel 24kg £186, Lisburn producer 13 Texel 23kg £180, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 20kg £170, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 20kg £167 and Lisburn producer 7 Texel 20kg £160.
Hoggets - Dundonald producer 4 Texel 28kg £208, Carryduff producer 5 Suffolk 30kg £198, Greyabbey producer 9 Texel 27kg £190, Newtownards producer 9 Texel 28kg £189, 8 Suffolk 25kg £177, Clough producer 31 Texel 28kg £186, Ballynahinch producer 8 Dutch spotted 25kg £182, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 24kg £175, Downpatrick producer 10 Suffolk 24kg £174.50, 10 21kg £152.50, Killinchy producer 26 Suffolk 24kg £170, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 23kg £165, Dromara producer 39 Crossbreds 22kg £159.50 and Saintfield producer 10 Texel 22kg £157.50.Ewes - Cloughey producer Texel £222, Carryduff producer Suffolk/Texel £206, £183, £172, Lisburn producer Texel £182, Killinchy producer Suffolk £181, £143, Downpatrick producer Suffolk £178, Killinchy producer Suffolk £176, £168 and Killinchy producer Texel £172.
Second quality ewes selling to an excellent trade from £100 - £150.