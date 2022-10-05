Excellent demand for dairy cows at Ballymena, prices to £2600

Beef cows sold to 271p for 870kg at £2357, Friesian cows to 172p for 640kg at £1100.

Beef heifers to 273p for 620kg at £1692, beef bullocks to 283p for 680kg at £1924 and Friesian bullocks to 206p for 610kg at £1256.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

B Fleck, Belgian Blue 870kg £2357 (271) A and J McClelland, Doagh Limousin 640kg £1721 (269) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 750kg £1897 (253) B McKenna, Limousin 840kg £2066 (246) B McKenna, Limousin 740kg £1798 (243) J McKeen, Garvagh Limousin 770kg £1824 (237) H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 610kg £1390 (228) H McAlister, Limousin 600kg £1368 (228) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Simmental 740kg £1687 (228) S Calvin, Coleraine Abe 770kg £1732 (225) WR Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1395 (225) G McKeown, Limousin 710kg £1562 (220) W Millar, Antrim Limousin 590kg £1286 (218) E Logan, Limousin 700kg £1519 (217) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Limousin 760kg £1649 (217) and P Whyte, Limousin 610kg £1317 (216).

Friesian/Holstein cows

Top per kg

M Gordon, Clough, Friesian 640kg £1100.80 (172p), John Gault, Ballyclare, Friesian 880kg £1478.40 (168p), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee, Holstein 760kg £1269.20 (167p), S Wilson, Ballymena, Holstein 720kg £1195.20 (166p), Howard McNabney, Clough, Friesian 670kg £1098.80 (164p), Howard McNabney, Clough, Friesian 640kg £1036.80 (162p), Steven Millar, Ballymena, Holstein 660kg £1069.20 (162p), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm, Holstein 720kg £1144.80 (159p), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills, Friesian 630kg £1001.70 (159p), Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm, Friesian 670kg £1058.60 (158p), David Clark, Antrim, Friesian 780kg £1216.80 (156p), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee, Holstein 660kg £1016.40 (154p), J Blair, Larne, Friesian 690kg £1062.60 (154p), Moore Wallace, Dunloy, Friesian 630kg £913.50 (145p), D.G Wallace, Crumlin, Holstein 690kg £1000.50 (145p) and I Stewart, Bushmills, Friesian 590kg £849.60 (144p).

Beef heifers

Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Simmental 620kg £1692 (273) P Henry, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £1638 (260) C Livingstone, Charolais 680kg £1679 (247) P Henry, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1482 (247) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £1421 (245) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1568 (245) C Livingstone, Charolais 670kg £1634 (244) G McMullan, Charolais 800kg £1936 (242) AJ McClelland, Doagh Simmental 560kg £1355 (242) C Livingstone, Charolais 740kg £1776 (240) J and B McPeake, Limousin 680kg £1618 (238) G McMullan, Charolais 810kg £1919 (237) J and B McPeake, Charolais 690kg £1621 (235) B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 690kg £1621 (235) J and B McPeake, Limousin 620kg £1450 (234) and B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 690kg £1614 (234).

Bullocks

Top per kg

W H Mcb Lowry, Comber, Limousin 680kg £1924.40 (283p), Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Limousin 690kg £1952.70 (283p), Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Limousin 750kg £2100 (280p), R Thompson, Mosside, Limousin 610kg £1683.60 (276p), J L McKinney, Maghera, Limousin 630kg £1738.80 (276p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 720kg £1972.80 (274p), A M Anderson, Saintfield, Charolais 690kg £1869.90 (271p), C Livingstone, Dungannon, Limousin 840kg £2268 (270p), Derek Grimes, Castlecaulfield, Charolais 710kg £1917 (270p), W and H Shaw, Rasharkin, Limousin 770kg £2071.30 (269p), WM Orr and Son Crossgar, Limousin 740kg £1983.20 (268p), J L McKinney, Maghera, Limousin 660kg £1768.80 (268p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 710kg £1895.70 (267p) and C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 720kg £1915.20 (266p).

Friesian bullocks

M Wallace, 610kg £1256 (206) DW Graham, Clough 700kg £1435 (205) DW Graham, 620kg £1252 (202) DW Graham, 650kg £1287 (198) T&D Calwell, 650kg £1287 (198) J Mackey, Ballynure 650kg £1280 (197) T and D Calwel, 620kg £1190 (192) T and D Calwel 610kg £1159 (190) T and D Calwel 660kg £1240 (188) and DW Graham, 690kg £1269 (184) and J McErlean, 660kg £1135 (172).

Friday 30th September 2022: Dairy cows - 20 dairy cows met an excellent demand selling to £2600 for a calved heifer.

B McStravick, Gawleys Gate £2600, ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin £2450, B McStravick £2450, ESG Ivy Farm £2420, T Carlisle, Dundrod £2400, J L Bailie, Ballynahinch £2380, B McStravick £2320, ESG Ivy Farm £2220, B McStravick £2150, F and J Loughran, Whitecross £2000, Local farmer £2000, J Graham. Glenwherry £1950, Local farmer £1920 and F and J Loughran £1800.

Suckler cows

Bulls sold to £2080 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by W Mills, Glenarm.

A massive entry of 115 head of suckler stock sold to: O McAleenan, Ballynahinch Saler and heifer calf £2300, W Mills, Glenarm Simmental and Bull calf £2280, Limousin and Bull calf £2220, Abe and heifer Calf £2220, O McAleenan Saler and Bull calf £2200, Saler and Bull calf £2150, Saler and heifer calf £2150, J Liddie, Ballymena Sho and Bull calf £2120, O McAleenan Saler and Bull calf £2100, W Mills Limousin and Bull calf £2100, O McAleenan Saler and heifer Calf £2020, Saler and Bull calf £1980, W Mills Simmental and Bull calf £1980, O McAleenan Saler and heifer calf £1950 and W Mills Limousin and Bull calf £1920, Limousin and heifer calf £1920.

Calves

261 bull calves in Ballymena today fetched £580 for a Limousin bull and £505 for a Simmental heifer.

Bulls

D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin £580, R A J Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais £580, H W McDowell, Belfast Abe £500, £465, A Gaston, Glarryford Hereford £455, R R Cupples, Broughshane Abe £450, G B Patton and Son, Carrowdore Abe £445, TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare Charolais £445 x2, R McCrea, Claudy Abe £435 x2, R R Cupples Abe £430, G B Patton and Son, Belgian Blue £415, S A Milligan, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £415, D McKillop Limousin £410 and R McCrea Abe £410.

Heifers

Local farmer Simmental £505, D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin £500, H W McDowell, Belfast Abe £455, Connon and Letters, Randalstown Belgian Blue £450, G B Patton and Son, Carrowdore Belgian Blue £440, R Davison, Glenarm Hereford £430, D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin £430, S A Miligan, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £420, R Davison Belgian Blue £410, S Gregg, Glarryford Simmental £405, S McCammond, Randalstown Belgian Blue £400, A Gaston, Glarryford Hereford £390, I Townley, Ballykelly Limousin £385 and G B Patton and Son Abe £380.

Friesian bulls sold to: S Stewart, Newtonabbey £245, R Smyth, Coleraine £230, A Ritchie, Holywood £210, M Doherty, Glarryford £200, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown £195 x3, R Smyth £190, M Feeney £180, S Stewart £180, R Smyth £175, P Smyth, Broughshane £160 x3 and R Smyth, Coleraine £160.

426 weanlings sold to

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 150kg £520 (346) x2, S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £970 (346), Charolais 300kg £1010 (336), D J McFerran Charolais 160kg £515 (321), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 190kg £600 (315), A G A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d'Aquitaine 200kg £630 (315), J A McMullan Limousin 200kg £630 (315), D J McFerran Charolais 180kg £560 (311) x 2, T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 260kg £780 (300), D J McFerran Lon 200kg £570 (285) x2, S Gowdy Limousin 280kg £790 (282), E Cunningham, Hillsborough Charolais 250kg £705 (282) and R Andrews, Kells Saler 220kg £620 (281).

301 – 350kg

H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 350kg £1060 (302), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £960 (300), Limousin 350kg £1040 (297), P Mullan, Maghera Limousin 340kg £990 (291), H Hall Limousin 340kg £970 (285), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £990 (282), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 320kg £900 (281), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 320kg £900 (281), J A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 350kg £980 (280), Limousin 350kg £950 (271), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £920 (270), S Mullan Limousin 320kg £850 (265), M Mullan, Swatragh Limousin 320kg £840 (262), T Mulholland Charolais 340kg £890 (261), T D Weatherup Limousin 310kg £800 (258) and B Matthews, Clough Limousin 320kg £800 (250).

350kg plus

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 380kg £1170 (307), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1095 (304), A Guy, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1230 (300), J A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg £1080 (300), P Mullan, Maghera Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), S Taylor Charolais 360kg £1045 (290), A Guy Limousin 460kg £1330 (289), Limousin 440kg £1250 (284), M Mullan, Swatragh Limousin 430kg £1220 (283), S Gowdy Charolais 360kg £1010 (280), A Guy Limousin 450kg £1250 (277), Limousin 450kg £1210 (268), Limousin 470kg £1260 (268), P Rowan, Aughafatten Limousin 460kg £1220 (265) and W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin £1215 (264).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Charolais 220kg £830 (377) S Gowdy, Charolais 290kg £990 (341) S Gowdy, Charolais 290kg £960 (331) DJ McFerran, DJ McFerran, Charolais 190kg £570, TW Johnston, Limousin 280kg £770 (275) E Cunningham, Hillsborough Charolais 250kg £685 (274) E Cunningham, Charolais 250kg £685 (274) E Cunningham, Charolais 200kg £540 (270) JA McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 200kg £530 (265) (x 5) and DJ McFerran, Ballymena Limousin 210kg £550 (261).

301kg to 350kg

P Mullan, Maghera Limousin 310kg £880 (283) B Taylor, Belfast Charolais 850kg £850 (274) S Hall, Larne Charolais 350kg £900 (257) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 330kg £800 (242) J Keating, Charolais 330kg £800 (242) P Mullan, Maghera Charolais 330kg £780 (236) T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 320kg £755 (235) M Mullan, Swatragh Limousin 350kg £800 (228) J Barr, Ballyclare Saler 330kg £750 (227) J Barr, Saler 330kg £750 (227) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg £720 (225) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £720 (225) TD Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £670 (216) J Barr, Saler 320kg £680 (212) M Mullan, Limousin 350kg £740 (211) and T Mulholland, Charolais 320kg £670 (209).

351kg and over

S Gray, Antrim Limousin 370kg £1230 (332) S Gray, Limousin 400kg £1110 (277) S Hall, Larne Charolais 360kg £950 (263) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 390kg £1010 (259) M Mullan, Charolais 460kg £1180 (256) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 360kg £920 (255) B Taylor, Charolais 380kg £940 (247) J Keating, Charolais 370kg £915 (247) J Keating, Charolais 370kg £915 (247) J Keating, Charolais 430kg £1060 (246) J Keating, Charolais 430kg £1060 (246) M Mullan, Charolais 400kg £950 (237) J Keating, Charolais 360kg £850 (236) S Mullan, Limousin 360kg £840 (233) J Liddle, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1120 (233) and M McCord, Antrim Charolais 550kg £1275 (231).

Saturday 1st October 2022

An entry of 660 suckled calves at the second sale in Ballymena, Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 440kg £1560 presented by William Hopes, Ballywalter.

Heifers sold to £1360 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1700 for a Limousin offered by G McClintock, Glenwherry.

0kg to 300kg

Bulls/Bullocks

V McErlaine, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1220 (406) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 260kg £970 (373) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 220kg £810 (268) P Gilmore, Charolais 210kg £770 (266) D Convery, Limousin 240kg £880 (366) N&S Wilson, Charolais 260kg £930 (357) N and S Wilson, Charolais 280kg £1000 (257) N&S Wilson, Charolais 230kg £820 (256) D Convery, Cushendun Limousin 250kg £880 (252) N and S Wilson, Charolais 260kg £910 (350) N and S Wilson, Charolais 290kg £1010 (348) S Douglas, Charolais 290kg £1010 (348) S Douglas, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 260kg £890 (342) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 260kg £890 (342) and B Laverty, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £880 (338).

301kg to 350kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 310kg £1180 (380) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1130 (364) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1120 (361) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1150 (359) M and F Speers, Charolais 330kg £1170 (354) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £1120 (350) N &S Wilson, Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) S Douglas, Charolais 310kg £1070 (342) V McErlaine Charolais 320kg £110 (343) A Millar, Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) R Workman, Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) S Douglas, 340kg £1160 (341) I Dodds, Ballymena Belgian Blue 310kg £1040 (335) D Kane, Charolais 310kg £1040 (335) S Douglas, Charolais 330kg £1100 (333) and S Douglas, Charolais 350kg £1160 (331).

351kg to 400kg

R Ferguson, Comber 360kg £1250 (347) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1240 (344) V McErlaine, Charolais 390kg £1320 (338) R Ferguson, Comber 360kg £1190 (330) W Hopes, Limousin 390kg £1250 (320) W Hopes, Limousin 370kg £1180 (318) V McErlaine, Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) J McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 380kg £1200 (315) and M and F Speers, Limousin 370kg £1160 (313).

400kg and over

W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 440kg £1560 (354) V McErlaine, Charolais 410kg £1350 (329) M and F Speers, Charolais 470kg £1500 (319) W Hopes, Limousin 410kg £1250 (304) W Hopes, Belgian Blue 420kg £1260 (300) M and F Speers, Charolais 440kg £1300 (295) R O’Dornan, Limousin 420kg £1230 (292) D Kane, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Charolais 410kg £1190 (290) J Kane, Charolais 410kg £1170 (285) and M and F Speers, Cullybackey 420kg £1190 (283).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Minnis, Comber Belgian Blue 300kg £1660 (553) T Montgomery, Kells Belgian Blue 210kg £1100 (523) W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 290kg £1400 (482) G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 300kg £1310 (436) A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 280kg £1090 (289) A Minnis, Belgian Blue 300kg £1120 (373) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 280kg £1010 (360) J McLoughin, Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) P Gilmore, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) P Gilmore, Charolais 260kg £890 (342) P Gilmore, Charolais 270kg £910 (337) A Millar, Charolais 300kg £1010 (336) W Hopes, Limousin 300kg £1010 (336) DS Beggs, Ballyclare 270kg £900 (333) and J Newell, Charolais 240kg £800 (333).

301kg to 350kg

G McClintock, Limousin 340kg £1700 (500) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 330kg £1290 (390) A Minis, Comber Belgian Blue 350kg £1250 (357) V McErlaine, Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) A McErlean, Ballymoney 340kg £1200 (352) M and F Speers, Charolais 340kg £1160 (341) R McKeown, Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) D Convery, Limousin 310kg £1020 (329) G McClintock, Limousin 320kg £1050 (328) D Kane, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £990 (319) and S Douglas, Charolais 320kg £1020 (318)

351kg to 400kg

W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 370kg £1300 (351) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1270 (343) B McLoughlin, Limousin 380kg £1280 (336) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 400kg £1130 (282) S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £1000 (277) D Kane, Charolais 400kg £1110, (277) S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £990 (275) W Dodds, Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) A Millar, Antrim 360kg £980 (272) W Hopes, Limousin 390kg £1060 (271) and V McErlaine, Charolais 370kg £1000 (270).

401kg and over

W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 410kg £1200 (292) H McCracken, Limousin 420kg £1200 (285) H McCracken, Limousin 440kg £1240 (281) W Dodds, Ballymena Belgian Blue 410kg £1150 (280) M and F Speers, Charolais 420kg £1150 (273) and R McKeown, Limousin 450kg £1090 (242).

Tuesday 4th October 2022: An entry of 377 Store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Heifers sold to £880 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1400 offered by Teenies Farm, Broughshane.

Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Charolais 630kg at £1580 presented by Henry Gamble, Bangor.

Heifers

0-500kg

William and David McClure, Dundrod, Charolais 440kg £1180 (268p), J McMullan, Portaferry, Charolais 460kg £1210 (263p), G Monan, Portaferry, Limousin 450kg £1155 (256p), O McConnon, Randalstown, Limousin 460kg £1170 (254p), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 460kg £1160 (252p), J McMullan, Portaferry, Limousin 470kg £1160 (246p), G Monan, Portaferry, Limousin 490kg £1200 (244p), William and David McClure, Dundrod, Charolais 470kg £1150 (244p), William and David McClure, Dundrod, Shorthorn beef 470kg £1140 (242p), J Liddie, Ballymena, Charolais 500kg £1210 (242p), J McMullan, Portaferry, Limousin 480kg £1140 (237p), Trevor Armstrong, Newtownards, Limousin 430kg £1020 (237p), J Lavery, Aghalee, Limousin 450kg £1065 (236p), P M Allen, Randalstown, Charolais 340kg £800 (235p), P M Allen, Randalstown, Limousin 340kg £800 (235p) and A H Park, Ballymena, Limousin 410kg £960 (234p).

501 plus

Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Limousin 520kg £1400 (269p), B Fleck, Ballymena, Belgian Blue 530kg £1370 (258p), J Lavery, Aghalee, Charolais 550kg £1420 (258p), J Wilson, Ballyclare, Limousin 540kg £1360 (251p), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 530kg £1330 (250p), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Charolais 530kg £1290 (243p), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 580kg £1410 (243p), J Lavery, Aghalee, Charolais 550kg £1330 (241p), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 520kg £1250 (240p), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 550kg £1315 (239p), B Fleck, Ballymena, Limousin 570kg £1350 (236p), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 520kg £1215 (233p), A Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 530kg £1230 (232p), T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 540kg £1250 (231p), A Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 510kg £1180 (231p) and T McConnell, Parkgate, Charolais 510kg £1170 (229p).

Bulls/bullocks

0kg to 500kg

B Fleck, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £1360 (289) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 470kg £1340 (285) J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 460kg £1290 (280) J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 500kg £1390 (278) R Workman, Limousin 480kg £1330 (277) W and D McClure, Charolais 430kg £1190 (276) WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1330 (271) DT Harbinson, Limavady Charolais 410kg £1100 (268) DT Harbinson Charolais 400kg £1070 (267) R Workman, Limousin 500kg £1330 (266) G Stirling, Parkgate Charolais 470kg £1250 (266) R Workman, Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 480kg £1260 (262) J Laverty, Lurgan Charolais 470kg £1210 (257) G Stirling, Charolais 440kg £1130 (256) and DT Harbinson, Charolais 470kg £1200 (255).

500kg and over

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg £1390 (272) R Workman, Belgian Blue 520kg £1400 (269) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1390 (267) WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 560kg £1470 (262) G Stirling, Parkgate Charolais 550kg £1420 (258) R Workman, Charolais 570kg £1460 (256) WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1510 (255) R Workman, Charolais 510kg £1300 (254) G Stirling, Parkgate 570kg £1450 (254) G Stirling Charolais 550kg £1380 (250) H Gamble, Bangor Charolais 630kg £1580 (250) B Fleck, Ballymena 560kg £1400 (250) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1410 (247) B Fleck, Ballymena Limousin 570kg £1410 (247) W and D McClure, Charolais 510kg £1255 (246) and H Gamble, Charolais 570kg £1400 (245).

Wednesday 5th October 2022

An entry of 2880 sheep in Ballymena met a slightly improved trade from last week.

Fat lambs sold to 484p for a pen of 18 Texel 19kg at £92 presented by L Topping, Islandmagee and to a top per head of £118 for a heavy Charollais 32.5kg from G Rowney, Ballynure.

Fat ewes sold to £242.

Top per head

G Rowney, Ballyclare 1 Charollais 32.5 £118, L and J Armstrong, Broughshane 27 Texel 31kg £115, I Hamilton, Broughshane 60 Texel 27kg £114, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 21 Texel 25.5 £112, P Butler, Rathkenny 2 Mule 31kg £112, J Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Texel 25kg £112, J Houston, Randalstown 3 Rouge 26.5kg £112, G Rowney, Ballynure 3 Charollais 25.5kg £112, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 26.5kg £112, S Davison, Broughshane 21 Texel 25kg £111.50, J McIlrath, Ballymena 10 Texel 26.5kg £111.50, local farmer 25 Texel 26kg £111, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 3 Texel 27.5kg £111, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 20 Texel 25.5kg £111 and L Calderwood, Dunloy 22 Charollais 25kg £110.50.

Top per kilo

L Topping, Islandmagee 18 Texel 19kg £92 (484) J Rea, Glenarm 14 Suffolk 18.5kg £89 (481) R McCoy, Nutts Corner 18 Charollais 16.5kg £79 (478) GT and RJ Smyth, Randalstown 31 Texel 20kg £95.50 (477) RJD Topping, 18 Mule 16.5kg £78.50 (475) D McIlwaine, Glenwherry 5 Texel 19.5kg £92 (471) Dr J Moss, Antrim 10 Texel 19.5kg £92 (471) D Gaston, Carnlough 18 Texel 20kg £94 (470) G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 23.5kg £110 (468) J Murray, Larne 13 Texel 19.5kg £91 (466) J Patterson, Carrickfergus 40 Texel £91 (466) J Murray, Larne 8 Texel 20kg £93 (465) local farmer 16 Texel 19.5kg £90 (461) J Houston, Randalstown 3 Rouge 20.5kg £94.50 (461) K Baxter, Glenarm 2 Hampshire 16kg £73.50 (459) and J Lowe, Coagh 10 Texel 23kg £105 (456).

Fat ewes (412)

Suffolk - £100-£136

Texel - £180-£242

Crossbred - £80-£114

