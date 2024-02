Excellent demand for ewes and lambs, with doubles selling for £370 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy hoggets sold up to £160 each with several pens from £145 to £158.

Top rate for heavy hoggets was 604p/k for 25.4k at £153.50 from a Rostrevor farmer, followed by 593p/k for 27k at £160 from a Banbridge producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy hoggets from 560-588p/k.

Good quality midweights sold from 570-619p/k for 23.5k at £145.50 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 612p/k for 24.9k at £134 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality stores sold from 570-633p/k for 15k at £95 each from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 629p/k for 18.2k at £114.50 from an Armagh producer.

200 cull ewes sold to a top of £200.

Main demand from £130 to £180, plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in an excellent demand with doubles reaching £370 followed by £345, £340 and £320.

Several more doubles sold from £270 to £310.

Singles sold to £290 twice with others at £280, £265 and £250.

Main demand from £200 to £240 each.

Heavy hoggets

Rostrevor producer 25.4k £153.50 604p/k: Banbridge producer 27k £160 593p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.5k £144 588p/k: Rostrevor producer 24.5k £144 588p/k: Keady producer 24.7k £144 583p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £148 580p/k: Markethill producer 25k £145 580p/k: Moira producer 24.9k £144 578p/k and Keady producer 24.4k £141 578p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Armagh producer 23.5k £145.50 619p/k: Keady producer 21.9k £134 612p/k: Markethill producer 22k £134.50 611p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22k £133.50 607p/k: Armagh producer 20.7k £124.50 602p/k: Newry producer 21.9k £131 598p/k: Dromara producer 23.5k £140 596p/k: 23k £137 596p/k and Loughgall producer 21.6k £126.50 586p/k.

Stores