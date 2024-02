Excellent demand for good quality beef heifers at Markethill Mart, prices to £2255

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

160 heifers returned an excellent demand with good quality beef heifers to £315 for 710k at £2255 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £296 for 646k at £1915 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand from £260 to £293 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality forward feeders from £260 to £305 for 580k at £1775 from a Portadown producer followed by £303 for 570k at £1735 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £250 to £324 for 366k at£1185 from a Dromara farmer followed by £286 for 490k at £1425 from a Gilford farmer.

Beef heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 716k £2255 £315.00; Poyntzpass frmer 646k £1915 £296.00; Poyntzpass farmer 654k £1915 £293.00; Banbridge farmer 670k £1935 £289.00; Rathfriland farmer 650k £1875 £288.00; Poyntzpass farmer 706k £2035 £288.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1835 £285.00; Poyntzpass farmer 720k £1995 £277.00 and Banbridge farmer 702k £1945 £277.

Forward heifers

Portadown farmer 582k £1775 £305.00; Rathfriland farmer 572k £1735 £303.00; Gilford farmer 598k £1795 £300.00; Gilford farmer 570k £1705 £299.00; Gilford farmer 572k £1695 £296.00; Rathfriland farmer 598k £1715 £287.00; Rathfriland farmer 602k £1725 £287.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510k £1460 £286.00 and Rathfriland farmer 606k £1725 £284.

Middleweight heifers

Dromara farmer 366k £1185 £324.00; Gilford farmer 498k £1425 £286.00; Gilford farmer 500k £1405 £281.00; Belleeks farmer 464k £1285 £277.00; Pomeroy farmer 454k £1245 £274.00; Katesbridge farmer 412k £1125 £273.00; Dromara farmer 432k £1175 £272.00; Belleeks farmer 410k £1105 £270.00; Belleeks farmer 430k £1155 £269.00 and Donaghcloney farmer 424k £1135 £268.

Bullocks

110 bullocks included several pens of beef bullocks which sold to a top of £304 for 706k at £2145 from a Newcastle farmer followed by £284 for 758k at £2155 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

The same owner received £280 for 770k at £2155.

Top price £2315 for 850k at £270 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £2265 for 848k £267 from a Portadown farmer.

Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £250 to £310 for 502k at £1555 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £305 for 520k at £1585.

Beef bullocks

Newcastle farmer 706k £2145 £304.00; Crossmaglen farmer 758k £2155 £284.00; Crossmaglen farmer 770k £2155 £280.00; Portadown farmer 758k £2095 £277.00; Newcastle farmer 770k £2095 £272.00; Portadown farmer 792k £2145 £271.00; Crossmaglen farmer 858k £2315 £270.00; Crossmaglen farmer 820k £2195 £268.00 and Portadown farmer 848k £2265 £267.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 502k £1555 £310.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1585 £305.00; Castlewellan farmer 550k £1615 £294.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1655 £293.00; Castlewellan farmer 568k £1655 £291.00; Armagh farmer 532k £1545 £290.00; Benburb farmer 562k £1615 £287.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1585 £286.00 and Laurelvale farmer 522k £1475 £283.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 434k £1325 £305.00; Newry farmer 484k £1445 £299.00; Armagh farmr 480k £1415 £295.00; Forkhill farmer 420k £1225 £292.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1295 £289.00; Armagh farmer 498k £1435 £288.00; Forkhill farmer 454k £1280 £282.00; Tassagh farmer 408k £1145 £281.00 and Forkhill farmer 466k £1305 £280.

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 726k £1605 £221.00; Loughbrickland farmer 754k £1635 £217.00; Moy farmer 510k £1075 £211.00; Loughbrickland farmer 704k £1465 £208.00; Newry farmer 518k £1065 £206.00 and Tassagh farmer 552k £1125 £204.

Weanlings

150 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males from £00 to £367 for 270k at £990 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £360 for 228k at £820 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Stronger males sold from £250 to £320 for 416k at £1330 from a Annaghmore farmer.

The same owner received £318 for 440k at £1400 and £306 for 470k at £1440.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £331 for 242k at £800 from a Keady farmer followed by £330 for 261k at £870 from a Aghalee producer.

Strong male weanlings

Annaghmore farmer 416k £1330 £320.00; Annaghmore farmer 440k £1400 £318.00; Annaghmore farmer 470k £1440 £306.00; Loughgall farmer 404k £1190 £295.00; Markethill farmer 434k £1260 £290.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 442k £1280 £290.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 270k £990 £267.00; Cullyhanna farmer 228k £820 £360.00; Hilltown farmer 274k £960 £350.00; Crossmaglen farmer 284k £990 £349.00; Dungannon farmer 300k £1040 £347.00; Crossmaglen farmer 244k £820 £336.00; Markethill farmer 314k £1050 £335.00; Crossmaglen farmer 334k £1090 £326.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 312k £1000 £321.00 and Markethill farmer 304k £970 £319.

Heifer weanlings