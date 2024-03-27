Excellent entry of quality stock at Lisnaskea Mart, strong stores selling to £1420

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week strong stores sold to £1420 for a 560kg Limousin (£254) with a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£236) a 380kg Charolais sold to £1330 (£350) with a 340kg Charolais to £1300 (£382) and a 400kg Charolais sold to £1290 (£323) with a 375kg Limousin to £1250 (£333).

Smaller males sold to £850 for a for a 265kg Aberdeen Angus (£321) with a 225kg Charolais to £830 (£369).

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 465kg Limousin (£275) a 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) a 300kg Charolais sold to £1020 (£340) a 275kg Charolais sold to £940 (£342) with a 260kg Charolais to £900 (£346).

Cows and calves sold to £1380.

Leading prices

Store and weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 560kg Limousin to £1420 (£254) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£236) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1330 (£350) 340kg Charolais to £1300 (£382) and 375kg Charolais to £1080. Magheraveely producer 455kg Limousin to £1310 (£288) 430kg Limousin to 31070, 410kg Limousin to 31050, 380kg Limousin to £1050, 345kg Limousin to £1040 (£301) 405kg B/B to £1000, 365kg Limousin to £980,and 365kg Limousin to £910.Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £1290 (£323) and 365kg Limousin to £1150 (£315) Rosslea producer 375kg Limousin to £1250 (£333) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Hereford to £1140. Bellanaleck producer 405kg Simmental to £1140 and 180kg Simmental to £550 (£306) Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Limousin to £1060 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £1020 (£340) Aghalane producer 310kg Simmental to £870, 260kg Simmental to £820 (£315) 300kg Simmental to £800, 260kg Simmental to £740, 235kg Simmental to £720 (£306) and 250kg Simmental to £660. Derrylin producer 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£321)

Suckler cows and calves

Tamlaght producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf to £1380. Derrygonnelly producer Shorthorn cow with heifer calf to £1380 and Magheraveely producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf to £1380.

Store and weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. Brookeborough producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140, 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. Belturbet producer 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) 390kg Charolais to £1090 (£279) 410kg Charolais to £1010 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Derrylin producer 375kg Charolais to £1070 (£285) and 345kg Can. to £850. Garrison producer 450kg Charolais to £1040, 300kg Charolais to £1020 (£340) 275kg Charolais to £940 (£342) 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290) 245kg Charolais to £840 (£343) 230kg Charolais to £660, 235kg Charolais to £600 and 210kg Charolais to £500. Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Charolais to £990 twice. Newtownbutler producer 365kg Limousin to £970. Kinawley producer 330kg Charolais to £960 and 335kg Hereford to £880. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) 330kg Charolais to £930, and 305kg Charolais to £840. Bellanaleck producer 345kg Simmental to £940, 350kg Simmental to £870, 335kg Simmental to £830, 300kg Simmental to £710, 265kg Simmental. to £700 and 250kg Simmental to £660.Magheraveely producer 290kg Charolais to £920 (£317) and 265kg Charolais to £880 (£332); Rosslea producer 380kg Simmental to £900, 265kg Charolais to £900 (£346) and 300kg Simmental to £650. Kinawley producer 270kg Charolais to £900 (£333) and 250kg Charolais to £780 (£312) Derrylin producer 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Hereford to £730 x 2 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 x 3 Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 x 2 £690 x 2 and 670kg x 2. Derrylin producer £600 x 6 for Aberdeen Angus.