Excellent livestock farm in East Ayrshire with five-bedroom farmhouse

The property includes an attractive and spacious five-bedroom farmhouse, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and farmland which extends to approximately 68.22 Ha (168.58 acres) in all.

Fiona Fulton of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “West Blackbyre has been in the seller’s ownership for a number of years and the current farming enterprise is centred around sheep with the land in a grassland rotation providing feed and forage for the farm business.

“The location is tranquil and scenic but is easily accessible to Glasgow city centre. The combination of the attractive farmhouse, the accessible location and the land offers great amenity, versatility and a wonderful opportunity for the purchaser.”

The farmland is classified by the James Hutton Institute as predominantly Grade 4 with sections of Grade 5(1) and Grade 5(3).

West Blackbyre Farmhouse is beautifully presented, spacious, light and bright. There are several attractive reception rooms including a sunroom, living room with wood burning stove and a superb open plan sitting room opening to the dining kitchen with its central island, fitted units and AGA.

Also on the ground floor is a storage room, utility room, shower room, cloakroom / WC and one ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room. Upstairs are three generously proportioned bedrooms and lovely bathroom. A second staircase off the kitchen provides access to a further bedroom and an open sitting area / office.

Situated to either side of the farmhouse, the traditional and modern farm buildings are comprised of various useful stores, workshops, cattle courts and hay sheds.

The land contained within Lot 1 extends to approximately 80.49 acres and is mostly of a ploughable nature but is currently down to grass and is used for sheep grazing and fodder production. The land is contained within one block, split into nine fields. The land has been classified as predominantly Grade 4 with sections of Grade 5(1) and Grade 5(3) by the James Hutton Institute. The fields are well laid out and of a generous size, easily accommodating modern machinery, and benefit from access either internal tracks or directly from the farm steading.

The land in Lot 2 extends to approximately 88.09 acres, split into seven fields and classified as predominantly Grade 4 with sections of Grade 5(1) and Grade 5(3) by the James Hutton Institute. The farmland is predominantly ploughable but is currently down to grass and used for sheep grazing and fodder production.

There is an area of glen along the Craufurdland water in both lots 1 and 2.

West Blackbyre is located close to the small village of Waterside, approximately five miles north of Galston. The village lies on the Craufurdland water which meanders through the north of the farm and historically provided employment to the area when it powered a local carding mill. Despite its rural location, Waterside is a popular base for commuters to Glasgow (less than 20 miles away) via the M77. Kilmarnock is six miles, while Silverburn Shopping Centre, with over 100 shops, restaurants and cinema is 13 miles.

The farm is situated in an area well suited to dairy, beef and other mixed farming enterprises and is well served by the agricultural supply sector with Ayr Market 20 miles to the south.

West Blackbyre Farm is for sale as a whole for offers over £1,300,000 or in two lots:

Lot 1: West Blackbyre Farmhouse, farm buildings and 80.49 acres of land; offers over £915,000

Lot 2: 88.09 acres of land; offers over £385,000

1 . West Blackbyre Farm - the Farmhouse, image credit Galbraith.jpg West Blackbyre Farm - the Farmhouse, Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Lot 1, aerial view, West Blackbyre Farm for sale through Galbraith.jpg Lot 1, aerial view, West Blackbyre Farm for sale through Galbraith Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

4 . Lot 2, aerial viw, West Blackbyre Farm.jpg Lot 2, aerial view, West Blackbyre Farm Photo: Submitted Photo Sales