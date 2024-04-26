Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The farm is located in a desirable and accessible part of Fife, close to Cupar and St Andrews.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “The seller’s family have farmed Denbrae since 1918, and thus the sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a productive mixed farm capable of supporting a good range of crops in a scenic setting about three miles from Cupar and some eight miles from St Andrews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The farm offers significant potential for modernisation or development of the traditional farmhouse and a large range of steading buildings and is equipped with a separate cottage and about 150 hectares of productive arable and pastureland.

Denbrae Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

“Denbrae is an excellent agricultural property which will be of interest to a wide range of buyers.”

The stone-built three-bedroom farmhouse adjoins the farm buildings to the south east and benefits from a southerly aspect and views over the surrounding countryside.

The farmhouse requires modernisation throughout but with addition of the adjacent farm buildings may present an opportunity to develop into a substantial family home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The semi-detached cottage located just to the south east of the farm is of traditional stone construction and benefits from a private area of garden ground which is mostly laid to lawn.

Denbrae Farm land. (Pic: Galbraith)

There are a number of small paddocks located to the west of the cottage, which would allow for the enlargement of the garden area, or for other amenity use.

The farmland at Denbrae extends to 153.55 hectares (379.42 acres) and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and Grade 3.2, with a mix of arable and pasture ground.

The arable land is very well suited to growing a wide range of cereal and vegetable crops with the most recent cropping including winter and spring barley, wheat and rye, in addition to broccoli, sugar beet and flax as part of a regular grassland rotation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are several areas of pasture which have been used for sheep grazing, with further areas of amenity woodland interspersed across the holding providing shelter and amenity.

Denbrae Farm land. (Pic: Galbraith)

The arable land can be worked to a good depth and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works, and applications of manure generated on the holding, have ensured that the land has been used to its maximum potential.

The land is relatively free draining, allowing for both establishment and harvest to be successfully completed at the extreme ends of the season. The fields are all well laid-out and of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery, and are readily accessible from the public road or via an excellent network of internal tracks.

The traditional steading is located adjacent to the farmhouse and forms a large courtyard steading which may present future opportunities for conversion and development to alternative use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are several more modern buildings located to the north west of the farm steading which are currently used for storage of machinery and straw.