Excellent numbers attending the Agricultural Business Operations course at CAFRE
The Level 2 Certificate in Agricultural Business Operations has proved a popular choice with those working in the agriculture sector.
Commenting on the enrolments, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said: “CAFRE has received a high level of interest and we are pleased to welcome over 150 students on to the course.
“The course will be delivered one night per week over 20 weeks from now until the end of February 2025. We use a blended approach to our delivery, with a combination of face to face and online training. The course is again being delivered at each of the college’s campus locations with classes specialising in beef, sheep, crops and dairying.”
Brothers Myles and Sean O’Hare have a beef and sheep farm near Crossgar. Myles said: “We are really looking forward to the course especially the animal health and sheep production modules. The evening delivery of the course is ideal for us, as we work as building contractors during the day.”
Sean said: “We are hoping to learn plenty over the next months. We are looking forward to getting to know the others on the course to share ideas and learn from their experiences and hear about other enterprises across Northern Ireland.”