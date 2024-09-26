Excellent numbers attending the Agricultural Business Operations course at CAFRE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has welcomed a new intake of part-time learners to the college.

The Level 2 Certificate in Agricultural Business Operations has proved a popular choice with those working in the agriculture sector.

Commenting on the enrolments, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said: “CAFRE has received a high level of interest and we are pleased to welcome over 150 students on to the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The course will be delivered one night per week over 20 weeks from now until the end of February 2025. We use a blended approach to our delivery, with a combination of face to face and online training. The course is again being delivered at each of the college’s campus locations with classes specialising in beef, sheep, crops and dairying.”

Kenneth Johnston, Programme Manager for the Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course welcomes brothers Myles and Sean O’Hare from Crossgar on to the sheep production course at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. (Pic: CAFRE)

Brothers Myles and Sean O’Hare have a beef and sheep farm near Crossgar. Myles said: “We are really looking forward to the course especially the animal health and sheep production modules. The evening delivery of the course is ideal for us, as we work as building contractors during the day.”

Sean said: “We are hoping to learn plenty over the next months. We are looking forward to getting to know the others on the course to share ideas and learn from their experiences and hear about other enterprises across Northern Ireland.”