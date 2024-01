Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £128, Ballynahinch farmer £126, Annalong farmer £124, Kilkeel farmer £115, Hilltown farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £104, Hilltown farmer £100 and Cabra farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer £130 for 26kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 28.6kg (454ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125 for 24kg (521ppk), Rathfriland farmer £124 for 24.5kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121 for 24kg (504ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £120 for 24.1kg (498ppk), Rathfriland farmer £117.50 for 22.8kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 23.5kg (498ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 23kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £115 for 23.3kg (496ppk), Hilltown farmer £113 for 21.5kg (525ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 20.6kg (529ppk) and Dromara farmer £107 for 21.3kg (502ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £100.50 for 19kg (528ppk), Rostrevor farmer £100 for 20kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 19kg (516ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 19kg (510ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 17kg (511ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 17kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 15kg (540ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £71 for 14kg (507ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 27th January saw a strong trade for all cattle.

Fat cows sold to £1660, heifers to £2000, bullocks to £2280 and weanling to over £4/kg.

Fat cows: Ballyroney farmer £1660 for 800kg (207ppk) and £1650 for 810kg (204ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1470 for 702kg (209ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 678kg (214ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 714kg (202ppk), Cabra farmer £1400 for 680kg (206ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 600kg (223ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1340 for 580kg (231ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1300 for 576kg (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 564kg (218ppk) and Cabra farmer £1200 for 588kg (204pp).

Weanling heifers: Cabra farmer £1280 for 496kg (258ppk), Dromara farmer £1280 for 370kg (346ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1220 for 424kg (287ppk), £1160 for 374kg (310ppk), £1150 for 366kg (314ppk) and £1110 for 370kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 420kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 324kg (339ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 374kg (286ppk) and £1040 for 336kg (309ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 364kg (280ppk), Hillsborough farmer £1000 for 348kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 366kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £880 for 320kg (275ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 304kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £740 for 268kg (276ppk), Rostrevor farmer £730 for 256kg (285ppk), Katesbridge farmer £720 for 256kg (281ppk) and £680 for 242kg (281ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £660 for 224kg (295ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1650 for 462kg (357ppk), Dromara farmer £1590 for 390kg (407ppk), Hilltown farmer £1580 for 428kg (369ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 352kg (398ppk), Annalong farmer £1340 for 434kg (309ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 374kg (350ppk), Annalong farmer £1300 for 438kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 468kg (269ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1190 for 366kg (325ppk) and £1180 for 332kg (355ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 384kg (305ppk), Ballyward farmer £1140 for 432kg (264ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 302kg (374ppk) and £1130 for 350kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 386kg (285ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 400kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 390kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 348kg (310ppk), Ballyward farmer £1050 for 330kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 300kg (336ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 276kg (362ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 288kg (347ppk) and £1000 for 304kg (329ppk), Kilkeel farmer £990 for 300kg (330ppk), Katesbridge farmer £980 for 304kg (322ppk) and £980 for 308kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 344kg (273ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 298kg (308ppk), Ballyward farmer £900 for 292kg (308ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 240kg (375ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 294kg (299ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 280kg (300ppk) and Katesbridge farmer £830 for 266kg (312ppk), £760 for 246kg (309ppk), £730 for 232kg (314ppk) and £730 for 248kg (295ppk).

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £2000 for 748kg (267ppk), Hilltown farmer £1530 for 544kg (281ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1480 for 546kg (271ppk), £1470 for 512kg (287ppk) and £1460 for 568kg (258ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1450 for 498kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 560kg (254ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1380 for 456kg (302ppk) and £1380 for 428kg (322ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1380 for 1380 for 512kg (269ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1330 for 502kg (265ppk), Annalong farmer £1320 for 420kg (314ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 470kg (276ppk), Annalong farmer £1250 for 450kg (278ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1250 for 422kg (296ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 410kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 436kg (264ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1110 for 396kg (280ppk) and Cabra farmer £940 for 350kg (269ppk).