Excellent prices for cattle at Ballymena Mart, bulls selling to £2600
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beef cows sold to 281p for 650kg at £1826, Friesian cows sold to 183p for 640kg at £1171, beef heifers to 308p for 630kg at £1960, beef bullocks to 296p for 710kg at £2101, top per head of £2411. Friesian bullocks to 238p for 760kg at £1808.
Beef cows
S McCullough, Glenavy Belgian Blue 650kg £1826 (281), D F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 670kg £1594 (238), J Hughes, Newtownards Belgian Blue 910kg £2147 (236), J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 610kg £1421 (233), J Hughes, Newtownards Charolais 790kg £1817 (230), S McCullough, Glenavy Belgian Blue 700kg £1610 (230), S McNamara, Portaferry Charolais 760kg £1732 (228), I Davidson, Larne Hereford 660kg £1491 (226), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 630kg £1423 (226), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 620kg £1338 (224), Hereford 750kg £1665 (222) and J Gamble, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £1540 (220), Charolais 610kg £1342 (220).
Friesian cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Local farmer 640kg £1171 (183), D and D McKay, Rathkenny 620kg £1023 (165), A Bell, Nutt's Corner 730kg £1182 (162), local farmer 660kg £1056 (160), J Gamble, Ballymoney 560kg £884 (158), J Adams, Ballymena 660kg £1009 (153), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 750kg £1147 (153), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 670kg £1018 (152) and J Gault, Ballyclare 660kg £990 (150).
Beef heifers
T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 630kg £1940 (308), 670kg £2010 (300), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 670kg £1996 (298), H Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 600kg £1764 (294), S Martin, Newtownards British Blue 680kg £1972 (290), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 610kg £1769 (290), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 550kg £1595 (290), 600kg £1740 (290), W McAllister, Kells Charolais 590kg £1687 (286), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 590kg £1687 (286), W McAllister, Kells Charolais 590kg £1675 (284), 610kg £1732 (284), T McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £1692 (282), J Torrens, Ballymoney Charolais 480kg £1344 (280) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1711 (276).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 710kg £2101 (296), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2183 (295), N Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 690kg £2001 (290), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg £1914 (290), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 770kg £2233 (290), A Ross, Newtownards Charolais 700kg £2009 (287), Limousin 760kg £2112 (278), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 760kg £2090 (275), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 860kg £2365 (275), 750kg £2055 (274), 880kg £2411 (274), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 640kg £1753 (274), N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 860kg £2356 (274), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 600kg £1632 (272), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 800kg £2176 (272) and T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 660kg £1782 (270).
Top per head
C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 880kg £2411, 860kg £2365, N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 860kg £2356, 870kg £2349, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 860kg £2322, J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 900kg £2304, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 770kg £2233, V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2183, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 800kg £2176 and A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 760kg £2112, 710kg £2101.
Friesian bullocks
Advertisement
Advertisement
T Duffin, Toomebridge 760kg £1808 (238), B Arthurs, Kircubbin 680kg £1564 (230), 630kg £1423 (226), B Kerr, Cullybackey 600kg £1356 (226), B Arthurs, Kircubbin 700kg £1575 (225), 630kg £1411 (224), 710kg £1590 (224), T Duffin, Toomebridge 780kg £1731 (222), 710kg £1562 (220), B Arthurs, Kircubbin 590kg £1286 (218), T Duffin, Toomebridge 790kg £1722 (218), D Strahan, Broughshane 560kg £1215 (217), T Duncan, Crumlin 520kg £1128 (217), 510kg £1101 (216) and T Duffin, Toomebridge 660kg £1419 (215).
Friday 23rd February 2024: Dairy cows - NG Chambers, Moneyrea £2150, M Montgomery, Kells £2100, NG Chambers, £2000, T Carlisle, Dundrod £2000, M Small and Son, Ahoghill £1950, S Jamieson, Broughshane £1900, B Paisley, Ballynure £1900, S Jamieson, Broughshane £1880, J Adams, Ballymena £1820, £1800, £1800, B McStravick, Lurgan £1780, C Casey, Cloughmills £1750, J McAuley, Bushmills £1720 and M Montgomery Kells £1700, C Casey, £1700.
Sucklers
A Christie, Ballymena Charolais with Charolais bull calves £2550, EA with Charolais bull calf £1850, Kelly Farms, Saler £1820, B Millar, Randalstown Saler £1720, W McBride, Crumlin Saler with Simmental heifer calf £1700, A Christie, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine with Charolais heifer calf £1680, Kelly Farms, Saler £1580, Saler £1500, JA Gaston, Broughshane Abondance £1500, Shorthorn beef £1400, Abondance £1400, Shorthorn beef £1400, Kelly Farms Saler £1380, J A Gaston, Abondance £1380 and P McConnell, 2x Limousin £1350, £1320.
Bulls
DD McDowell, Newtownards Abondance £2600 and Abondance £2500.
Calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
385 calves in Ballymena resulted in another very good trade.
Bulls topped at £700.
Stealing the show for bulls was two months old Aberdeen Angus which made £610.
Heifers topped at £490 for a tremendous Charolais at two months old.
Heifers
W Moore, Broughshane £495, B Alexander, Ballymena Charolais £490, D Wilson, Newtownabbey Charolais £490, T Wright, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 2x £470, A McNair, Ballyclare Abondance £460, A Patterson, Newtownards Hereford £450, R McGinley, Charolais £450, R Bingham, Charolais £430 and A McNair, Ballyclare 2x Abondance £420.
Bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
R McGinley, 3x Charolais £700, £595, A& W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Abondance £610, D Wilson, Charolais £590, W Moore, Hereford £565, C Logan, Broughshane Abondance £500, R McGinley, Charolais £485, R Bingham, Charolais £480, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Abondance £470 and SD Gillespie, Belgian Blue £470.
Friesian bulls
E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £450, £400, £360, C Logan, Broughshane £360, D Parke, Magherafelt 3x £350, £325, 2x £320, C Logan, £300 and E and J Arthur, 2x £265, D Parke, 3x £240.
Weanlings
Another great entry of 520 weanlings resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 400kg £1640 presented by V McErlaine, Armoy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifer sold to £1210 over for a Belgian Blue 470kg at £1680 offered by Sean Mullan, Maghera.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £1080 (405) D Agnew, Limousin 250kg £930 (372) T J Magee, Ballyboley Charolais 250kg £900 (360) J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg £900 (360) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1070 (356) TJ Magee, Charolais 250kg £890 (356) J Magee, Charolais 250kg £890 (356) TJ Magee, 2x Charolais 250kg £890 (356) and T McFerran, Limousin 200kg £710 (355).
301kg to 350kg
AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £1350 (409) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1310 (397) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1270 (373) D Mackey, Limousin 350kg £1300 (371) H McGookin, Limousin 350kg £1290 (368) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1120 (361) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) W and G Hanna, Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) and S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) Charolais 330kg £1150 (348).
351kg and over
V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 380kg £1600 (421) Charolais 390kg £1600 (410) Charolais 400kg £1640 (410) C McErlain, Charolais 360kg £1420 (394) B Blaney, Cushendall, Charolais 390kg £1520 (389) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1480 (379) P Martin, Dunloy Limousin 430kg £1610 (374) AV Magill, Charolais 360kg £1340 (372) and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1430 (366).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
T McFerran, 2x Limousin 180kg £625 (347) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £950 (339) T McFerran, Limousin 230kg £770 (334) Limousin 230kg £770 (334) D McGarel, Limousin 300kg £970 (323) S Minn, Moorefields Limousin 230kg £740 (321) P McConnel, Charolais 280kg £900 (321) E Sherrard, Limousin 250kg £800 (320) and D McGarel, Charolais 280kg £890 (317).
301kg to 350kg
V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 350kg £1380 (394) B Blaney, Limousin 310kg £1220 (393) P McConnel, Charolais 310kg £1200 (387) V McErlaine, Charolais 340kg £1240 (364) Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) P Martin, Charolais 340kg £1150 (338) D McGarel, Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) J Anderson, Limousin 340kg £1140 (335) AJ Wilson, Charolais 330kg £1100 (333) and H Crawford, Charolais 330kg £1100 (333) Charolais 330kg £11000.
351kg and over
C McErlain, Armoy Charolais 390kg £1420 (364) S Mullan, Limousin 380kg £1380 (363) Limousin 470kg £1680 (357) V McErlaine, Charolais 390kg £1360 (348) AV Magill, Charolais 360kg £1250 (347) B Blaney, Charolais 410kg £1420 (346) V McErlaine, Charolais 400kg £1380 (345) TJ McLornan, Charolais 370kg £1260 (340) V McErlaine, Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 400kg £1300 (325) and W Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1220 (321).
Monday 26th February 2024: Breeders sold to £185 for 10 Suffolk, ewes and lambs to £272 for 1 Texel and 2 lambs, ewe lambs to £138, store lambs to £110 and pet lambs to £70.
Breeding sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
C Warwick, Moorfields 10 Suffolk £185, local farmer 9 Mule £176, £168, £166, R Johnston, Templepatrick 3 Texel £162, local farmer 8 Mule £160, Ballylesson Poultry, Ballymena 8 Mule £160, C Warwick, Moorfields 10 Suffolk £150, U Leslie, Claudy 6 Crossbred £150, C Warwick, Moorfields 5 Texel £148, C Price, Nutt's Corner 1 Ham £144, 1 Mil £138 and A Clyde, Antrim 3 Texel £136.
Ewes and lambs
D Hunter, Larne 1 Texel and 2 lambs £272, £268, £266, C Warwick, Moorfields 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £265, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £254, P Devlin, Randalstown Crossbred and 2 lambs £250, S Loughery, Limavady 3 Mule and 6 lambs £248, J Hamilton, Broughshane 2 Mule and 4 lambs £242, S Caldwell, Portglenone 2 Texel and 2 lambs £238, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £236, J Hamilton, Broughshane 2 Mule and 4 lambs £236, K McConnell, Muckamore 3 Texel and 6 lambs £225, J Hamilton, Broughshane 2 Mule and 4 lambs £214 and K McConnell, Muckamore 3 Texel and 6 lambs £210, 2 Dutch Spotted and 4 lambs £200, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £195.
Ewe lambs
J McConaghie, Glenarm 6 Dorset £138, 6 Suffolk £114, 3 Suffolk £108, P Devlin, Randalstown 3 Dutch Spotted £80, J McFetridge, Glenarm 9 Texel £72 and P Devlin, 2 Dutch Spotted £68.
Store lambs
R Johnston, Templepatrick 2 Texel £110, A Clyde, Antrim 3 Texel £96, M McAllister, 7 Texel £84, A Clyde, Antrim 5 Texel £78, R O’Dornan, 12 Border Leicester £78, J McFetridge, Glenarm 4 Texel £68 and M McAllister, Glenarm 4 Texel £56.
Pet lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
L Campbell, Carnlough £70, £40, A Wilson, Glenarm £40, K McConnell, Muckamore £34, L Campbell, £32, A Adams, Broughshane £32, D Hunter, Antrim £30, M Patterson, Nutt's Corner 2x £28, D Hunter, Antrim £28, TJ Morton and Sons £28, M Brennan, Larne 2x £26 and J McCurdy, Bushmills 2x £26, £24.
Tuesday 27th February 2024: Store cattle - 282 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1340 over for a Limousin 660kg at £200 offered by Hugo Armstrong, Coagh.
Heifers sold to £1290 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1860 presented by H Hamill, Aughafatten.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 450kg £1370 (304) R Kennedy, Ballyclare Simmental 470kg £1430 (304) W McBurney, Moorefields Charolais 450kg £1360 (302) JS Hamilton, Ballyclare Abondance 480kg £1450 (302) T McMaster, Charolais 480kg £1450 (302) Charolais 490kg £1480 (302) Charolais 500kg £1470 (294) Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) R Kennedy, Simmental 410kg £1200 (292) A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) R Kennedy, Ballyclare Simmental 460kg £1340 (291) local farmer Limousin 500kg £1440 (288) W Gill, Saintfield Hereford 490kg £1410 (287) and M McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 480kg £1370 (285).
501kg and over
T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 510kg £1590 (311) G Feeny, Charolais 580kg £1790 (308) T McMaster, Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 550kg £1690 (307) T McMaster, Charolais 530kg £1610 (303) H Armstrong, Coagh Limousin 660kg £2000 (303) G Feeny, Charolais 580kg £1750 (301) Limousin 510kg £1530 (300) M McCurdy, Cushendall Charolais 600kg £1770 (295) T McMaster, Charolais 550kg £1610 (292) M McCurry, Charolais 640kg £1870 (292) A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 560kg £1630 (291) and local farmer Charolais 570kg £1650 (289).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
N Hamill, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £1480 (296) 480kg £1420 (295) R Hall, Broughshane 450kg £1290 (286) S Orr, Downpatrick 3x 430kg £1160 (269) W Gill, Saintfield Belgian Blue 420kg £1120 (266) A Orr, Hereford 2x 450kg £1180 (262) W Gill, Belgian Blue 450kg £1180 (262) S Orr, 2x Hereford £1090 (259) C Connon, Limousin 470kg £1200 (255) W Gill, Belgian Blue 380kg £970 (255) and S Orr, 2x Abondance 440kg £1120 (254).
501kg and over
N Hamill, Ballymena Limousin 570kg £1860 (326) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 620kg £1870 (301) N Hamill, Limousin 550kg £1600 (290) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 680kg £1910 (280) Charolais 660kg £1800 (272) N Hamill, Limousin 510kg £1380 (270) Limousin 570kg £1540 (270), TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 580kg £1560 (269) Charolais 630kg £1690 (268) N Hamill, Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) J Allen, Larne Limousin 640kg £1700 (265) Abondance 550kg £1450 (263) W Gill, Charolais 510kg £1300 (254) R Hall, Belgian Blue 620kg £1540 (248) and S O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 570kg £1410 (247) Charolais 520kg £1270 (244).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wednesday 28th February 2024: An entry of 1663 sheep on Wednesday resulted in a great trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 687p for 2 Dutch Texels 23kg at £158 from Samuel Small, Randalstown, and to a top per head of £162 for 2 heavy Texels 31.5kg
Fat lambs
Top per kg
S Small, Randalstown 2 Dutch Texel 23kg £158 (687) P Hanna, Dunadry 4 Beltex 18.5kg £127, K W Dickey, Ballyclare 2 Texel 22kg £147 (668) J Mills, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 20.5kg £135.50 (661) B Paisley, Ballynure 11 Texel 24kg £157.50 (656) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 10 Texel 23kg £148 (643) WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 1 Texel 23kg £147 (639) T Hamill, Broughshane 7 Texel 19.5kg £124 (635) B Hall, Monkstown 42 Texel 24kg £152 (633) J Kissack, Ballymena 12 Charolais 23.5kg £147 (625) B Paisley, 7 Texel 25kg £155 (620) R Boyle, Larne 11 Texel 22.5kg £139.50 (620) N McAuley, Tildarg 8 Texel 21kg £130 (619) R Hodge, Larne 2 Dorset 19kg £116 (610) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine 16 Texel 25kg £152.50 (610) T Duffin, Toomebridge 8 Texel 23kg £140 (608) A Smyth, Ballymoney 19 Texel 24kg £146 (608) S Thompson, Glenarm 20 Texel 25.5kg £155 (307) W McCurdy, Broughshane 7 Texel 24kg £145 (604) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 33 Texel 24kg £144 (600) M A Turtle, Broughshane 19 Dorset 23.5kg £141 (600) S Kane, Doagh 28 Suffolk 23.5kg £141 (600) B Laverty, Ballymoney 2 Texel 25kg £150 (600) and I Rosborough, Claudy 12 Texel 26kg £155 (596).
Top per head
SM Glass, Glarryford 2 Texel 31.5kg £162, AL Gault, Newtownabbey 6 Texel 32kg £162, JK Currie, Ballymena 3 Texel 31kg £160, S Small, Randalstown 2 Texel 23kg £158, B Paisley, Ballynure 11 Texel 24kg £157.50, TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare 12 Texel 30.5kg £156.50, G and B Taylor, 27 Suffolk 27.5kg £155, B Paisley, Ballynure 7 Texel 25kg £155, S Thompson, Glenarm 20 Texel 25.5kg £155, I Rosborough, 12 Texel 26kg £155, E McNeilly, Ballymena 4 Suffolk 26.5kg £155, SJ Adams, Broughshane 11 Texel 31.5kg £155, J Millar, Broughshane 9 Texel 28kg £153, S and S Crawford, Gleno 4 Texel 27kg £153, TA and DA Aiken, 16 Texel 25kg £152.50, B Hall, 42 Texel 24kg £152, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 10 Rouge 25.5kg £151, E McNeilly, Gracehill 3 Suffolk 26kg £151, K Lavery, Randalstown 1 Dutch Spotted 27kg £150, B McGookin, 1 Texel 28kg £150, S Hunter, Bushmills 5 Suffolk 27.5kg £150, S Gregg, Glarryford 2 Mule 26kg £150, D Forsythe, Armoy 2 Texel 25kg £150 and B Laverty, Ballymoney 2 Texel 25kg £150.
Fat ewes (246)
First quality
Suffolk – £130-£164
Texel – £200-£238
Crossbred – £103-£138
Blackface – £50-£86