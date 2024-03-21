Excellent prices for cattle at Dungannon Mart, prices peaking at £1990 for a 675kg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While steers sold to £1900 for a 700kg Charolais (271.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1200 for a 790kg Friesian (152.00).

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Charolais bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves topped at £350 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows sold to £1300 for a Simmental an in calf Simmental heifer.

Meanwhile weanlings peaked at £1450 for a 530kg Charolais bull (274.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £1080 for a 405kg Charolais (266.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1900 for a 700kg Charolais (271.00) presented by A Walsh, £1810 680kg Charolais (266.00), £1765 665kg Limousin (265.00); R Parkes £1840 655kg Charolais (281.00), £1760 630kg Limousin (279.00), £1680 620kg Charolais (271.00); J McGuckin £1720 555kg Limousin (310.00), £1720 605kg Limousin (284.00), £1630 560kg Limousin (291.00), £1630 550kg Limousin (296.00); B Hackett £1700 605kg Charolais (281.00); B McGahan £1570 530kg Charolais (296.00), £1420 435kg Charolais (326.00), £1390 505kg Charolais (275.00), £1290 475kg Charolais (272.00), £1250 440kg Charolais (284.00); S Stafford £1470 500kg Limousin (294.00), £1440 475kg Limousin (303.00), £1420 460kg Charolais (309.00), £1350 475kg Limousin (284.00) and B McVeigh £1240 455kg Belgian Blue (273.00).

Heifers

A plainer show of heifers saw prices peak at £1990 for a 675kg Charolais (295.00) presented by J Donnelly, £1820 670kg Charolais (272.00); A Cush £1830 630kg Charolais (290.00); G Boden £1720 585kg Limousin (294.00), £1710 600kg Charolais (285.00), £1700 575kg Limousin (296.00), £1650 590kg Charolais (280.00), £1600 565kg Charolais (283.00); W Morrow £1590 585kg Charolais (272.00), £1540 560kg Charolais (275.00); W Murray £1560 530kg Charolais (294.00) Mountview Cattle £1520 540kg Charolais (282.00); A Girvan £1500 555kg Limousin (270.00); D Henry £1440 525kg Hereford (274.00); R Crawford £1340 485kg Charolais (276.00), £960 320kg Belgian Blue (300.00); B Hackett £1230 435kg Charolais (283.00); S McGovern £1030 380kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00) and R Roney £990 340kg Belgian Blue (291.00), £990 365kg (271.00).

Fat cows sold to £1200 for a 790kg Friesian (152.00) presented by N Elliott; D Scott £1060 495kg Charolais (214.00); A Patterson £1010 485kg Charolais (208.00), £740 425kg Charolais (174.00) and G Graham £870 605kg Friesian (144.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady with bull calves selling to £400 for a Charolais bull calf presented by K Watters; B Sheridan £400 Simmental bull, £330 Limousin bull, £325 Limousin bull; B O’Neill £380 Charolais bull, £300 Limousin bull, £260 Limousin bull; A McGovern £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Speers £370 Simmental bull; Lakeview Farms £365 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; I McClure £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull and J and G Faulkner £255 x 2 Hereford bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £65 to £150.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by A McGovern; I Henry £340 Limousin heifer; Lakeview Farms £325 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers and E Speers £300 Simmental heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1300 for a in-calf heifer presented by J Todd and J Glendinning £1150 for a in-calf Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Springing cows sold to £1110 for a Limousin presented by I Young, £1090 Hereford cow.

Weanlings

A plainer entry of weanlings saw prices dearer than the previous week with male calves selling to £1450 for a 530kg Charolais bull (274.00) presented by T Liggett, £1340 480kg Charolais (278.00); P Harpur £1320 365kg Charolais (361.00); G Burrows £1310 460kg Simmental (284.00); A Donaghy £1260 405kg Limousin (310.00); D Moore £1130 390kg Aberdeen Angus (290.00); N McKiver £1050 370kg Shorthorn beef (282.00); S Beagan £990 270kg Charolais (364.00), £980 320kg Charolais (304.00); D and J Kane £950 285kg Charolais (332.00), £900 295kg Charolais (305.00), £900 285kg Charolais (316.00); N Davidson £900 320kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00), £820 280kg Belgian Blue (294.00), £740 270kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00); D McKernan £830 250kg Limousin (330.00); W Conn £810 255kg Limousin (316.00); W Campbell £790 260kg Par (302.00); R Johnston £780 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (313.00), £760 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (300.00), £750 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (302.00), £670 220kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (305.00), £660 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (306.00), £590 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00); N Morrow £645 x 3 205kg Aberdeen Angus (315.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1080 405kg Charolais (265.00) presented by T Liggett, £1060 360kg Charolais (294.00), £790 285kg Charolais (278.00); P Harpur £950 305kg Charolais (308.00); P Kernan £940 260kg Belgian Blue (357.00); E McGuigan £850 x 2 285kg Charolais (298.00), £620 225kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (277.00); N Davidson £780 285kg Limousin (271.00); E Fox £760 275kg Saler (277.00); S Beagan £720 240kg Charolais (298.00), £680 225kg Charolais (304.00)9; J Weir £640 x 3 230kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00) and G Burrows £600 210kg Simmental (282.00).

All classes of sheep continue to sell well with fat hoggets selling to 3173 for a pen of 28kg lambs presented by T Dobson, £169 25kg; R Burton £167 28kg; D Hall £163 29kg W Hall £152 24kg and D Nelson £146 22.5kg.

Spring lambs topped at £173 for a pen of 23.9kg lambs presented by T Wylie.

Fat ewes sold to £126 presented by R Walker; P Magee £96 and E Cobane £92.