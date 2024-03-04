Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks and bulls peaking at £1910
Heifers to £1315 and fat cows to £1490 and £210 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: W J Houston Donemana 805kgs £1910; C Devine Claudy 650kgs £1845, 665kgs £1710, 485kgs £1430, 405kgs £1405, 500kgs £1330; 430kgs £1295, 345kgs £1255; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 455kgs £1535, 465kgs £1470; S Gallen Castlederg 495kgs £1450, 575kgs £1090, 480kgs £1085; Jas Quinn Donemana 550kgs £1350; a Gortin farmer 395kgs £1200; 365kgs £1020, 365kgs £900; D E McCaffrey Drumquin 415kgs £1145 and a Castlederg farmer 445kgs £1000.
Smaller bullocks sold from £500 up and 390ppk.
Heifer prices: A Castlederg farmer 505kgs £1315; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 420kgs £1185, 385kgs £1030; Jas Quinn Donemana 420kgs £1085; C Devine Claudy 480kgs £1080 and £1070, 425kgs £1040, 375kgs £1015; R B Irwin Drumquin 390kgs £1075, $00kgs £1075, £980 and £950;350kgs £965, 310kgs £900, £865 and £830 and a Gortin farmer 320kgs £845 and £810, 285kgs £805.
Other heifers sold from £545 up.
Fat cows: W J Houston Donemana 665kgs £210, 680kgs £181, Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 610kgs £209, 560kgs £196, 635kgs £165; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 725kgs £185, 420kgs £165; a Castlederg farmer 885kgs £165; D Maguire Strabane 660kgs £185 and £173; A Maguire Newtownstewart 640kgs £176, 485kgs £145 and a Castlederg farmer 615kgs £158.
Sheep sample prices: S T Rankin 30kgs £158; 32.50kgs £157.50; K McNamee 30kgs £157; 23.50kgs £147; Nigel Lynch 28kgs £155; 25kgs £147; P T McMenamin 27.50kgs £152.50; B T McGlinchey 26.50kgs £148; William Boggs 29kgs £148; Jas Hamilton 26kgs £146.50; David E McCaffrey 22.50kgs £142.50; 20.50kgs £124; T Waugh 25.50kgs £141; G McFarland 22.50kgs £136.50; A local farmer 24kgs £134; W A Oliver 23kgs £130; J Leitch 35kgs £130; 22kgs £121; an Omagh farmer 23kgs £130; Jas Campbell 22.50kgs £129.50; Bery McKane 22.50kgs £128 and W R Sinclair 20kgs £117.50.
Fat ewes and rams: C Devine £170; Wm Boggs £158; W A Patterson £145 and £130.50; Jas McConnell £140; B McNulty £130; a local farmer £130; T Waugh £137 and £132; David E McCaffrey £130 and P T McMenamin £122.
Other ewes sold from £50 up.