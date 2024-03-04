Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks and bulls peaking at £1910

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers to £1315 and fat cows to £1490 and £210 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: W J Houston Donemana 805kgs £1910; C Devine Claudy 650kgs £1845, 665kgs £1710, 485kgs £1430, 405kgs £1405, 500kgs £1330; 430kgs £1295, 345kgs £1255; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 455kgs £1535, 465kgs £1470; S Gallen Castlederg 495kgs £1450, 575kgs £1090, 480kgs £1085; Jas Quinn Donemana 550kgs £1350; a Gortin farmer 395kgs £1200; 365kgs £1020, 365kgs £900; D E McCaffrey Drumquin 415kgs £1145 and a Castlederg farmer 445kgs £1000.

Smaller bullocks sold from £500 up and 390ppk.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Heifer prices: A Castlederg farmer 505kgs £1315; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 420kgs £1185, 385kgs £1030; Jas Quinn Donemana 420kgs £1085; C Devine Claudy 480kgs £1080 and £1070, 425kgs £1040, 375kgs £1015; R B Irwin Drumquin 390kgs £1075, $00kgs £1075, £980 and £950;350kgs £965, 310kgs £900, £865 and £830 and a Gortin farmer 320kgs £845 and £810, 285kgs £805.

Other heifers sold from £545 up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows: W J Houston Donemana 665kgs £210, 680kgs £181, Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 610kgs £209, 560kgs £196, 635kgs £165; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 725kgs £185, 420kgs £165; a Castlederg farmer 885kgs £165; D Maguire Strabane 660kgs £185 and £173; A Maguire Newtownstewart 640kgs £176, 485kgs £145 and a Castlederg farmer 615kgs £158.

Sheep sample prices: S T Rankin 30kgs £158; 32.50kgs £157.50; K McNamee 30kgs £157; 23.50kgs £147; Nigel Lynch 28kgs £155; 25kgs £147; P T McMenamin 27.50kgs £152.50; B T McGlinchey 26.50kgs £148; William Boggs 29kgs £148; Jas Hamilton 26kgs £146.50; David E McCaffrey 22.50kgs £142.50; 20.50kgs £124; T Waugh 25.50kgs £141; G McFarland 22.50kgs £136.50; A local farmer 24kgs £134; W A Oliver 23kgs £130; J Leitch 35kgs £130; 22kgs £121; an Omagh farmer 23kgs £130; Jas Campbell 22.50kgs £129.50; Bery McKane 22.50kgs £128 and W R Sinclair 20kgs £117.50.

Fat ewes and rams: C Devine £170; Wm Boggs £158; W A Patterson £145 and £130.50; Jas McConnell £140; B McNulty £130; a local farmer £130; T Waugh £137 and £132; David E McCaffrey £130 and P T McMenamin £122.