Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks and bulls selling to £2070
Heifers to £1375 and 327ppk.
Fat cows to £1885 and 223ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: K Harper Castlederg 870kgs £2070; P McConnell Glenelly 770kgs £1870, £1835 and £1800, 705kgs £1800 and £1700, 680kgs £1790 and £1765, 695kgs £1780 and £1710, 730kgs £1770, 670kgs £1640; T R Crawford Droit 615kgs £1855, 595kgs £1790, 565kgs £1670 and £1650, 550kgs £1630, 540kgs £1585 and £1580, 530kgs £1590 and £1575, 485kgs £1565, 465kgs £1540 (this consignment of 11 bullocks sold to an average of £1639 P H and 301 ppk), K McMullin Gortin 495kgs £1560. N Hill Newtownstewart 550kgs £1375; R Baxter Drumquin 325kgs £1285 (395ppk) 350kgs £1145, 435kgs £1105, 340kgs £1100; T W Fyffe Archill 415kgs £1090 and £955; R Kerrigan Donemana 325kgs £915 and; S Patterson Omagh 380kgs £910.
Smaller bullocks and bulls sold from £550 up.
Heifer prices; P McConnell Dromore 575kgs £1375 and £1260, 535kgs £1230; K McMullin Gortin 460kgs £1365, 395kgs £1290; N Hill Newtownstewart 540kgs £1335, 575kgs £1320, 525kgs £1190; T W Fyffe Archill 445kgs £1170, 355kgs £920; D Wallace Donemana 350kgs £1140; D E McCaffrey Drumquin 355kgs £1115, 250kgs £790; S Patterson Omagh 420kgs £1080; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 355kgs £1060, 360kgs £980, 320kgs £960, 330kgs £950 and A Harpur Castlederg 375kgs £915.
Smaller heifers sold from £620 up.
Fat cows sold up to £223 per 100kgs.