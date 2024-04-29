Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks and bulls selling to £2070

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bullock and bull prices: K Harper Castlederg 870kgs £2070; P McConnell Glenelly 770kgs £1870, £1835 and £1800, 705kgs £1800 and £1700, 680kgs £1790 and £1765, 695kgs £1780 and £1710, 730kgs £1770, 670kgs £1640; T R Crawford Droit 615kgs £1855, 595kgs £1790, 565kgs £1670 and £1650, 550kgs £1630, 540kgs £1585 and £1580, 530kgs £1590 and £1575, 485kgs £1565, 465kgs £1540 (this consignment of 11 bullocks sold to an average of £1639 P H and 301 ppk), K McMullin Gortin 495kgs £1560. N Hill Newtownstewart 550kgs £1375; R Baxter Drumquin 325kgs £1285 (395ppk) 350kgs £1145, 435kgs £1105, 340kgs £1100; T W Fyffe Archill 415kgs £1090 and £955; R Kerrigan Donemana 325kgs £915 and; S Patterson Omagh 380kgs £910.