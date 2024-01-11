Excellent prices for dairy stock at Ballymena Mart, top price of £1920 paid for calved heifer
Beef cows sold to 244p for 750kg £1830, Friesian cows to 184p 640kg at £1177, beef heifers to 317p 630kg at £1997, beef bullocks to 300p 850kg at £2550 and Friesian bullocks to 227p 730kg at £1657.
Beef cows
B McAuley, Limousin 750kg £1830 (244) Limousin 830kg £2016 (243) A Clements, Limousin 780kg £1856 (238) W Hopes, Blonde d'Aquitaine 780kg £1809 (232) V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 860kg £1943 (226) local farmer, Limousin 660kg £1478 (224) B Devlin Toomebridge Limousin 560kg £1254 (224) D McIlwaine, Limousin 760kg £1672 (220) P McErlain, Armoy Belgian Blue 760kg £1672 (220) W Hopes, Blonde d'Aquitaine 900kg £1935 (215) R McAfee, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1533 (213) and C Magill, Larne Limousin 780kg £1661 (213) Saler 790kg £1651 (209).
Friesian cows
JA Boyd, Kircubbin 640kg £1177 (184) RJ McLean, Straid 730kg £1292 (177) RJ Gage, Clough 820kg £1369 (167) P Brown, 660kg £970 (147) W Beattie, Glarryford 800kg £1136 (142) P Brown, Clough 750kg £1050 (140) AT Lowry, 660kg £897 (136) W Moore, 660kg £897 (136) RJ McLean, 580kg £788 (136) and M Wallace, 710kg £887 (125).
Beef heifers
W Hopes, Belgian Blue 630kg £1997 (317) Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 630kg £1864 (296) D Hume, Limousin 690kg £1932 (280) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 610kg £1683 (276) R and S McCahon, Belgian Blue 550kg £1435 (261) P McKeefry, Limousin 610kg £1555 (255) Limousin 550kg £1397 (254) I McConaghy, Bushmills Simmental 690kg £1752 (254) and P McKeefry, Limousin 540kg £1350 (250).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 850kg £2550 (300) T McErlean, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 530kg £1568 (296) J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 750kg £2212 (295) D McCloskey, Charolais 750kg £2190 (292) N Glenn, Portaferry Belgian Blue 690kg £1987 (288) WJ Booth, Limousin 610kg £1732 (284) J Dougan, Belgian Blue 790kg £2212 (280) D McCloskey, Maghera Charolais 650kg £1820 (280) and P McKeefry, Limousin 650kg £1781 (274).
Top per head
V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 850kg £2550, J Dougan, Limousin 750kg £2212, Belgian Blue 790kg £2212, D McCloskey, Maghera Charolais 750kg £2190, R McCartney, Limousin 820kg £2107, D McCloskey, Charolais 740kg £2020 and T Duffin, Toomebridge 830kg £2016.
Friesian bullocks
B Arthurs, Kircubbin 730kg £1657 (227) 690kg £1518 (220) SJ Duncan, Crumlin 660kg £1419 (215) RJ Gage, Clough 530kg £1128 (213) M Wallace, 670kg £1413 (211) T Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1414 (208) and M Wallace, Cloughmills 710kg £1427 (201).
Friday 5th January 2024: Dairy cows - 45 dairy stock through the ring sold to £1920 for a calved heifer from N G Chambers, Moneyrea.
NG Chambers, Moneyrea £1920, D Wallace, Antrim £1900, NG Chambers, £1900, D Patton, Newtownards £1880, WG Johnston, Belfast £1880, D Patton, £1850, NG Chambers, £1820, WG Johnstown, £1820, D Wallace, Antrim £1800, RH and HA Shanks, £1780, NG Chambers, £1750, D Patton, £1680, G and I Currie, £1680, RH and HA Shanks, £1680, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1600 and W and A Patton, £1550.
Suckler cows
Prices reached £1780 in the suckler ring for an in calf shorthorn heifer presented by D Johnston, Antrim.
D Johnston, Antrim Shorthorn heifer £1780, J Hamilton, Rathkenny Limousin and bull calf £1700, D Johnston, Antrim Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1580, J Murray, Aghalee Speckled Park heifer £1580, R J Mawhinney, Portaferry Hereford heifer £1520, £1420, Aberdeen Angus heifer £1400, J Murray, Aghalee Speckled Park heifer £1350, R J Mawhinney, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus heifer £1320 and J Murray, Aghalee Speckled Park heifer £1320.
Calves
Bulls
J Gaston, Dunloy 4x Abondance £555, H Thompson, Randalstown 3x Limousin and 1 Simmental £480, W Magee, Kilwaughter 1 Limousin and 3x Charolais £460, H Thompson, Randalstown 3x Limousin £460 and A McBurney, Belgian Blue £450.
Heifers
Ganaway Farms, Newtownards Simmental £475, Abondance £455, Abondance £450, H Thompson, Simmental £450, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £440, J Bates, Ballyclare Hereford £440, Ganaway Farms, Abondance £435, W Magee, Limousin £435, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £430, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £430, £420, £405, SA Milligan, Belgian Blue £400, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £400, P Stuart, Bangor Charolais £400 and A McBurney, Belgian Blue £395.
Friesian bulls
P and B McVey, Magherafelt £335, P Mairs, Comber 4x £310, EP O Flynn, Ballywalter £300, P and B McVey, £280, £235, P Mairs, £230, P and B McVey, £225, P Mairs, 3x £220, SA Milligan, Bellaghy £185 and P Mairs, £165.
Weanlings
An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1420 presented by JR Beggs, Larne.
Heifers sold to £850 over for a Charolais 310kg at £1160 offered by Richard McGinley, Ballymoney.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
Local farmer, Belgian Blue 260kg £900 (346) P Sloan, Ballymena Charolais 290kg £940 (324) S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 290kg £940, R Thompson, Belfast 300kg £930 (310) local farmer, 2x Belgian Blue 210kg £650 (309) B Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 250kg £770 (308) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 290kg £890 (306). WR Magee, Kilwaughter 2x Limousin 280kg £850 (303) local farmer Shorthorn 170kg £510, Limousin 170kg £510 (300) and M McAuley, Limousin 180kg £540 (300) Limousin 230kg £690 (300).
301kg to 350kg
R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1220 (369) H Morrell, Coleraine Limousin 310kg £1110 (358) JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 340kg £1170 (344) AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) R McGinley, Limousin 320kg £1080 (337) A McKeegan, Limousin 340kg £1130 (332) 340kg £1130 (332) D McDonnell, Charolais 340kg £1130 (332) S McCullough, Broughshane Simmental 330kg £1090 (330) AV Magill, Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1040 (325) A McKeegan, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1130 (322) AV Magill, Charolais 320kg £1030 (321) J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 320kg £1000 (312) D Fenton, Charolais 350kg £1070 (305) and M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 310kg £940 (303).
351kg and over
JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 380kg £1420 (373) Charolais 370kg £1350 (364) Charolais 420kg £1460 (347) M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 390kg £1350 (346) C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 370kg £1350 (346) 430kg £1470 (341) D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 390kg £1290 (330) Charolais 390kg £1280 (328) M Patterson, Limousin 3870kg £1210 (318) D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1110 (308) C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 410kg £1230 (300) D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1140 (300) A McKeegan, 2x Limousin 360kg £1070 (297) D Coulter, Portaferry Simmental 400kg £1180 (295) and AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1090 (294).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
H Morrell, Macosquin Charolais 220kg £770 (350), 250kg £840 (336), M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 160kg £530 (331), local farmer Charolais 260kg £855 (328), H Morrell, Macosquin Charolais 250kg £810 (324), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 230kg £745 (323), H Morrell, Macosquin Limousin 280kg £900 (321), local farmer Charolais 250kg £800 (320), R Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 270kg £860 (318), B Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 270kg £855 (316), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £820 (315), B Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 260kg £820 (315), R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £880 (314), 290kg £910 (313), Charolais 200kg £940 (313) and R Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 270kg £830 (307).
301 to 350kg
R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1160 (374), H Morrell, Macosquin Charolais 310kg £1120 (361), P Sloan, Rasharkin Charolais 310kg £940 (303), J Brown, Nutt's Corner Limousin 310kg £940 (303), 340kg £1030 (302), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £940 (293), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £990 (291), A V Magill, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £990 (291), J Beggs, Larne Charolais 330kg £960 (290), H Morrell, Macosquin Simmental 330kg £960 (290) and J Brown, Nutt's Corner Limousin 320kg £930 (290).
Over 351kg
A V Magill, Carnlough Charolais 400kg £1220 (305), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 360kg £1040 (288), J Brown, Nutt's Corner Limousin 380kg £1080 (284), 450kg £1250 (277), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), J Beggs, Larne Charolais 360kg £990 (275), 380kg £1040 (273), C Wiliamson, Kilrea Charolais 400kg £1070 (267), J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £960 (266), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 370kg £980 (264) and J Brown, Nutt's Corner Limousin 390kg £1020 (261).
Monday 8th January 2024: A smaller entry of sheep on Monday evening topped at £170 for a crossbred foster ewe from M Moffett, Broughshane.
Top prices as follows:
Ewes
M Moffett, Broughshane 1 Crossbreds £170, U Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and 1 lamb £160, G Christie, Claudy 3 Dutch Spotted £142, M Warnock, Limavady 1 Texel £140, G Christie, Claudy 4 Dutch Spotted £138, 4 Texel £132, J Hamilton, Glenarm 2 Zwartble £130, G Christie, Claudy 3 Suffolk £120, M Warnock, Limavady 3 Suffolk £120, J Hamilton, Glenarm 4 Mule £116 and G Christie, Claudy 2 Zwartble £110.
Store lambs
S and M Black, Carnlough 18 Texel £86, O McCullough, Islandmagee 13 Hampshire £85, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane 6 Texel £85, R J Lyle, Larne 13 Texel £84, R Davidson, Gleno 10 Texel £80 and J Hall, Islandmagee 5 Texel £80.
Tuesday 9th January 2024: A good entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1770 offered by D Logan, Randalstown.
Heifers sold to £1000 over for a Simmental 510kg at £1510 presented by RJ, J and G McCullough, Ballyclare.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1275 (335), 460kg £1480 (321), 470kg £1500 (319), 460kg £1450 (315), A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 460kg £1450 (315), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 440kg £1380 (313), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1120 (311), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 490kg £1510 (308), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg £1530 (306), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1250 (304), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Charolais 480kg £1440 (300), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1290 (300), 470kg £1400 (297), 450kg £1330 (295), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £1440 (293) and J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 410kg £1200 (292).
Over 500kg
D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1770 (321), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Limousin 510kg £1590 (311), I Young, Bendooragh Charolais 520kg £1600 (307), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg £1760 (298), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 560kg £1660 (296), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 560kg £1660 (296), 530kg £1570 (296) x2, V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1860 (295), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Charolais 570kg £1680 (294), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1850 (293) and OKI Developments, Dungiven Limousin 620kg £1800 (290),
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 390kg £1180 (302) Charolais 360kg £1060 (294) J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) J McClure, Charolais 440kg £1285 (292) local farmer Limousin 370kg £1030 (278) C Maxwell, Downpatrick Charolais 410kg £1140 (278) J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg £1390 (278) C Maxwell, Charolais 410kg £1135 (276) J Newell, Charolais 500kg £1350 (270) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1280 (266) C Maxwell, Charolais 460kg £1220 (265) J McClure, Limousin 440kg £1165 (264) J Newell, Charolais 460kg £1215 (264) RJJ and G McCullough Belgian Blue 500kg £1320 (264) Charolais 500kg £1300 (260) and J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £1090 (259).
501kg and over
RJ and G McCullough, Simmental 510kg £1510 (296) B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 520kg £1480 (284) Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) J McClure, Ballynure Charolais 510kg £1360 (266) A Thompson, Islandmagee Limousin 510kg £1360 (266) J Newell, Charolais 530kg £1410 (266) A Thompson, Limousin 610kg £1600 (262) B Richmond, Charolais 510kg £1310 (256) A Thompson, Hereford 580kg £1480 (255) J Gamble, Limousin 510kg £1290 (252) RJ and G McCullough, Belgian Blue 540kg £1360 (251) A Dale, Fleckvieh 570gk £1425 (250) 2x Belgian Blue £1440 (248) A Thompson, Hereford 560kg £1390 (248) and A Dale, Belgian Blue 550kg £1355 (246).
Wednesday 10th January 2024: An entry of 2836 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.
Fat lambs sold to 537p for a pen of 11 Texels 22.5kg at £121 and 52 Texels 23kg £123.50.
Fat hoggets sold to a top per head of £137.50 for 29.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £225.
Fat hoggets (2364)
Top per kg
D Gaston, Carnlough 11 Texel 22.5kg £121 (537) M Stewart, Coleraine 52 Texel 23kg £123.50 (537) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533) RJ McKay and Son Carnlough 1 Texel 21kg £112 (533) A Kennedy, Ballymena 5 Crossbred 22.5kg £120 (533) J and D Boyle, 11 Texel 21kg £111.50 (531) A Kennedy, Ballymena 8 Crossbred 20kg £106 (530) L Gordon, Ballymena 24 Texel 22kg £116 (527) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 25 Texel 22.5kg £117.50 (522) RJ McKay and Son 14 Texel 23kg £120 (521) F Turnly, Carnlough 35 Texel 21.5kg £112 (520) B Kelly, 9 Suffolk 21.5kg £112 (520) I McNeice, Toomebridge 15 Texel 24kg £125 (520) S Mullan, 5 Dorset 22.5kg £117 (520) D McKinney, Maghera 43 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520) S Petticrew 4 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520) J Gardner, 10 Texel 20kg £104 (520) J Mills, Kilwaughter 11 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520) J Newell, 16 Texel 20.5kg £106.50 (519) J Gilliland, 24 Suffolk 23.5kg £122 (519) I Morrison, Dunloy 7 Texel 23.5kg £122 (519) F McKendry, Broughshane 10 Texel 22kg £114 (518) J Collins, Ballymoney 22 Texel 19.5kg £101 (518) and E and E Nelson 6 Charollais 24kg £124 (516).
Top per head
M Warnock, Limavady 4 Texel 27kg £131, J Orr, Moorfields 1 Texel 32kg £130, J Gregg, Clough 41 Texel 25kg £129, N McAuley, Ballyclare 20 Texel 26.5kg £128, W and D Millar, Antrim 10 Texel 25.5kg £128, E McNeilly, Gracehill 4 Texel 27.5kg £128, S McCracken, Randalstown 20 Texel 25kg £128, S O’Neill, Martinstown 10 Texel 29kg £127, M Moffett, Broughshane 20 Crossbred 25kg £127, R McMullan, 1 Texel 30.5kg £126, L McCormick, Armoy 20 Texel 25kg £126, S Hoy, Doagh 24 Charollais 25.5kg £126, I Barkey, Dunloy 18 Mule 26.5kg £126, Blackstown Farm, 50 Texel 24.5kg £125, E and S J Hill, 43 Charollais 26kg £125, S Marshall, Ballymena 24 Mule 25kg £125, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Crossbred 24.5kg £125, I McNeice, 15 Texel 24kg £125, A Bell, Crumlin 20 Texel 25.5kg £125, DS and D McKay, 27 Texel 26kg £125 and C Newell, Ballymoney 20 Texel 25.5kg £125.
Fat ewes 472
First quality
Suffolk - £120 -£165
Texel - £130 - £225
Crossbreds - £85 - £120
Blackface - £50 - £70