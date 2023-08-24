Excellent prices for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £180
Store lambs were a phenomenal trade selling to £97.00 for a pen of 62 Texels with many over £80.
Fat lambs sold to £114.
Fat ewes to £180 with 600 head on offer.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Jas McIntyre, Ballycastle, 26kgs £114. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 24kgs £113. Fred Loughridge, Loughguile, 27kgs £113. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 25kgs £112. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, 25kgs £112. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 24kgs £111. David Hayes, Clough, 25kgs £110. Eddie McGarry, Loughguile, 25kgs £109. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 24kgs £109. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £109. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 23kgs £109. Seamus McLoughlin, Garvagh, 24kgs £109. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £108. P Cunning, Castlerock, 23kgs £108. D Hayes, Clough, 23kgs £108. S McLaughlin, Garvagh, 23kgs Crossbreds £107.
Store lambs
Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 73 Texel, £97.00, 73, £93.00, 40, £91.00. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, 52 Crossbreds £92.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 50 Texel, £90.00. Barry McCann, Martinstown, 29 Suffolk, £89.50. Parkmore Farms, Martinstown, 49 Texel, £89.00. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 19 Suffolk, £87.50. J and P McAuley, Cushendun, 16 Suffolk, £87.50. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 10 Suffolk, £87.00. Jas Conway, Garvagh, 21 Crossbreds £86.50. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, 13 Crossbreds £86.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 61 Suffolk, £86.50. Declan Mooney, Cushendall, 19 Texel, £86.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 64 Suffolk, £85.50, 71, £85.50. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 24, £86.00. W Robin, Glenariffe, 20 Texel, £84.00. Denise McAuley, Cushendall, 18 Texel, £82.50. PJ McCambridge, Cushendall, 14 Texel, £84.50. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 40 Crossbreds £75.00. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 32 Crossbreds £77.00. Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe, 50 Texel, £84.50, 50 Texel, £83.50. Kelly Bros, Ballycastle, 40 Crossbreds £78.50.
Fat ewes
C Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £180. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £172. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £148. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £144. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £148. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, Texel, £122. David Hayes, Clough, Texel, £129. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Crossbreds £132. Richard Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £122. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, Texel, £120. Colin Harbison, Antrim, Texel, £123.
Breeding hoggets sold to £166.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.