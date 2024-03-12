Excellent prices for sheep at Markethill Mart, heavy hoggets selling to £179

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £179 with a total of 20 pens selling between £165 and £172 each.

The entire entry of 510 heavy hoggets averaged 26k at £159 each (608p/k).

Top quality heavy hoggets sold from 610-656p/k for 25k at £164 from a Markethill farmer, followed by 651p/k for 25.9k at £168.50 from a Loughgall farmer and a Richhill farmer received 647p/k for 25.2k at £163.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold steadily from 590-649p/k for 24 hoggets, 23.9k at £155 from a Whitecross farmer.

A Keady producer received 640p/k for 22.8k at £146 each.

Stores sold to a top of 720p/k for 17.5 at £126 from a Warrenpoint farmer, followed by 693p/k for 12.7k at £88 each from a Newry producer and a Markethill farmer received 691p/k for 17.5k at £121.

Main demand for good quality stores from 570-660p/k.

The 230 cull ewes sold in a steady demand with fleshed ewes from £120 to £178, plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

The breeding ring doubles sold to £335 with main demand from £240 to £330.

Singles reached £250 with several outfits from £180 to £240 each.

Heavy hoggets

Markethill producer 25k £164 656p/k: Loughgall producer 25.9k £168.50 651p/k: Richhill producer 25.2k £163 647p/k: Loughgall producer 24k £155 646p/k: Armagh producer 24.1k £155 643p/k: Portadown producer 26k £167 642p/k: Armagh producer 25.2k £161 639p/k: Newry producer 25k £159 636p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 26.2k £166.50 636p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Whitecross producer 23.9k £155 649p/k: Keady producer 22.8k £146 640p/k: Markethill producer 23k £145 630p/k: Newry producer 22.1k £138.50 627p/k: Portadown producer 22.4k £140 625p/k: Dromara producer 20k £125 625p/k: Keady producer 20.4k £127 623p/k: Armagh producer 20k £124 620p/k and Tandragee producer 21k £130 619p/k.

Stores

