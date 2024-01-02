Excellent prices for sheep at Swatragh Mart, fat ewes to £228
and live on Freeview channel 276
1,100 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th December for the last sale of the year.
350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £228.00.
Advertisement
Advertisement
700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.
Lambs topped at £128.00 for heavy sorts.
There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Cookstown producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Draperstown producer; 26.3kg at £124.50 = 4.73p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £124.50 = 4.61p; Eglinton producer; 26.6kg at £124.00 = 4.66p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £123.50 = 4.70p; Maghera producer; 26.3kg at £123.50 = 4.70p; Swatragh producer; 25.4kg at £122.00 = 4.80p; Gulladuff producer; 24.5kg at £120.50 = 4.92p; Limavady producer; 25.5kg at £120.50 = 4.73p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 25.3kg at £120.00 = 4.74p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p and Slaughtmanus producer; 24.5kg at £119.50 = 4.88p.
Mid-weight lambs
Eglinton producer; 23.9kg at £118.00 = 4.93p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £114.50 = 4.89p; Omagh producer; 23.1kg at £112.50 = 4.87p; Eglinton producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £112.00 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 22.9kg at £110.50 = 4.83p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £110.00 = 5.24p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £107.50 = 4.74p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p and Coleraine producer; 21kg at £102.50 = 4.88p.
Light-weight lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swatragh producer; 17kg at £87.50 = 5.15p and Swatragh producer; 17.1kg at £87.50 = 5.12p.
Fat ewes
Ballymoney producer; £228; Ballymoney producer; £200 and Fivemiletown producer; £164.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.