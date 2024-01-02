Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1,100 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th December for the last sale of the year.

350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £228.00.

700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Swatragh Mart

Lambs topped at £128.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Draperstown producer; 26.3kg at £124.50 = 4.73p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £124.50 = 4.61p; Eglinton producer; 26.6kg at £124.00 = 4.66p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £123.50 = 4.70p; Maghera producer; 26.3kg at £123.50 = 4.70p; Swatragh producer; 25.4kg at £122.00 = 4.80p; Gulladuff producer; 24.5kg at £120.50 = 4.92p; Limavady producer; 25.5kg at £120.50 = 4.73p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 25.3kg at £120.00 = 4.74p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p and Slaughtmanus producer; 24.5kg at £119.50 = 4.88p.

Mid-weight lambs

Eglinton producer; 23.9kg at £118.00 = 4.93p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £114.50 = 4.89p; Omagh producer; 23.1kg at £112.50 = 4.87p; Eglinton producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £112.00 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 22.9kg at £110.50 = 4.83p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £110.00 = 5.24p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £107.50 = 4.74p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p and Coleraine producer; 21kg at £102.50 = 4.88p.

Light-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 17kg at £87.50 = 5.15p and Swatragh producer; 17.1kg at £87.50 = 5.12p.

Fat ewes

Ballymoney producer; £228; Ballymoney producer; £200 and Fivemiletown producer; £164.

