All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Toomebridge farmer, Limousin £535, Aberdeen Angus £385, Belgian Blue £305; Bushmills farmer, Belgian Blue £520; Dungiven farmer, Fleckvieh £480; Newtownards farmer, Belgian Blue £480, Aberdeen Angus £315, £295, £250; Stewartstown farmer, Belgian Blue £480, Belgian Blue £375, Aberdeen Angus £250, £235; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £465, Fleckvieh £420; Strabane farmer, Fleckvieh £455, £430; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370; Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £360, £350, £290, Aberdeen Angus £225; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £360, £270; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £360, £200; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £355; Kilrea farmer, Limousin £350; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £340, £325; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £335; Moneymore farmer, Fleckvieh £330, £285, £265; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £320; Aghadowey farmer, Shorthorn £290, Hereford £210; Ballyclare farmer, Limousin £275; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £270; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £270, Limousin £220; Glarryford farmer, Fleckvieh £260, £240; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £250, Aberdeen Angus £240; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £250; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245; Bendooragh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Dunloy farmer, Fleckvieh £240, £200; Ballyclare farmer, Charolais £230, Simmental £205; Rasharkin farmer, Simmental £220, £200; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210; Donemana farmer, Belgian Blue £205; Glarryford farmer, Holstein £205; Drumahoe farmer, Holstein £200 and Knockloughrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

Toomebridge farmer, Limousin £465, Simmental £420; Articlave farmer, Holstein £440; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415, £375; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, Belgian Blue £355, £340; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380; Strabane farmer, Fleckvieh £340, Belgian Blue £310; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £330; Newtownards farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325, £280, £230, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £300, £240, £215; Desertmartin farmer, Limousin £290; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £285, £275; Ballyclare farmer, Hereford £260; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; Ballyclare farmer, Simmental £220; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £215; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £210, £205; Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £205; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £205; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £205; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £200 and Portglenone farmer, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £205.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suck calves (50)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1400 and 326 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 850 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 12th June met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £6.76 per kg and to top of £155.

Fat ewes to £150.

Lambs

Coleraine farmer, 21k £142 (676); Garvagh farmer, 22k £146 (664); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £143 (650), 21k £130 (619); Macosquin farmer, 22k £143 (650); Randalstown farmer, 22.5k £146 (649); Coleraine farmer, 24k £155 (646), 21k £134 (638), 22.5k £142 (631), 21.5k £132 (614); Kilrea farmer, 22k £142 (646); Rasharkin farmer, 22.5k £145 (644), 22.5k £142 (631), 22k £137 (623);Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £138 (642), 23k £140 (609); Cookstown farmer, 22k £141 (641); Portglenone farmer, 23k £147 (639), 21.5k £138 (633); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £150 (638), 20k £120 (600), 19.5k £116.50 (597); Killaloo farmer, 22k £140 (636), 22k £137.50 (625); Bushmills farmer, 22.5k £142 (631); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £145 (630); Garvagh farmer, 23k £145 (630); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £141.50 (629); Maghera farmer, 21.5k £135 (628); Dungiven farmer, 24k £150 (625); Magherafelt farmer, 22k £137 (623); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £140 (622); Coleraine farmer, 22k £136.50 (621); Glarryford farmer, 21.5k £133 (619), 23k £142 (617); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £133 (619); Bushmills farmer, 23.5k £145 (617), 21.5k £130 (605); Cullybackey farmer, 24k £148 (617); Kilrea farmer, 24k £148 (617), 23.5k £140 (596); Draperstown farmer, 22k £135 (614); Dunloy farmer, 22k £135 (614) and Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £138 (613).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £150.

More ewes needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 13th June to a top price of £1600 for a second calver.

Ballyclare farmer, calved second calver to £1600, calved heifer to £1540 and Portglenone farmer, springing heifer to £1500.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

A good entry of 300 fat cow, suckler and store cattle on Wednesday 14th June at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers sold to £2580 and heifers to £1630.

Fat cows and bulls to £2700.

Fat cows: 100 on offer, flying trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymena farmer, 600k Limousin £1600 (267), 620k £1400 (226); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Limousin £1610 (264), 570k Belgian Blue £1370 (240), 720k Limousin £1610 (224), 620k £1380 (223), 720k £1560 (217), 570k Belgian Blue £1230 (216); Knockloughrim farmer, 710k Limousin £1870 (263), 750k £1940 (259); Randalstown farmer, 500k Limousin £1300 (260); Ahoghill farmer, 870k Limousin £2120 (244); Kilrea farmer, 560k Belgian Blue £1320 (236), 600k £1390 (232); Limavady farmer, 850k Charolais £2000 (235); Ballymena farmer, 670k Aberdeen Angus £1560 (233); Eglinton farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £860 (232); Bushmills farmer, 940k Limousin £2150 (229); Rasharkin farmer, 800k Limousin £1810 (226), 610k £1380 (226); Carrickfergus farmer, 780k Maine Ahjou £1740 (223), 740k Charolais £1590 (215); Ballymoney farmer, 550k Holstein £1200 (218), 500k £1050 (210); Bushmills farmer, 620k Aberdeen Angus £1340 (216); Tobermore farmer, 650k Holstein £1400 (215); Ballymoney farmer, 440k Limousin £940 (214); Swatragh farmer, 720k Holstein £1540 (214), 770k £1620 (210) and Ballymena farmer, 620k Friesian £1300 (210).

Suckler

Portglenone farmer, Limousin bull to £2700; Antrim farmer, Shorthorn bull to £1800 and Rasharkin farmer, Hereford cow with Limousin bull calf to £1540.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Castledawson farmer, 330k Belgian Blue £1060 (321); Dunloy farmer, 320k Parthenais £950 (297); Limavady farmer, 480k Limousin £1400 (292), 490k £1420 (290), 450k £1300 (289), 430k £1180 (274), 440k £1170 (266), 480k £1240 (258); Maghera farmer, 460k Charolais £1320 (287), 490k £1400 (286), 480k £1370 (285), 500k £1420 (284), 520k Hereford £1310 (252), 450k £1090 (242), 470k £1090 (232); Ahoghill farmer, 420k Limousin £286; Swatragh farmer, 570k Limousin £286), 570k £1550 (272), 580k £1520 (262), 570k £1490 (261), 630k £1630 (259), 600k £1540 (257), 560k Aberdeen Angus £1430 (255), 580k £1450 (250), 580k £1440 (248), 560k £1290 (230); Culnady farmer, 580k Charolais £1630 (281), 600k £1600 (267), 590k £1550 (263); Maghera farmer, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1450 (279), 470k £1240 (264), 510k £1220 (239); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Limousin £1400 (275), 480k £1230 (256), 490k £1140 (233); Ballymoney farmer, 330k Limousin £890 (270), 360k £970 (269), 360k £890 (247); Garvagh farmer, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1350 (265), 510k £1240 (243), 470k £1100 (234); Garvagh farmer, 325k Aberdeen Angus £860 (265), 340k £860 (253), 240k £600 (250); Macosquin farmer, 420k Limousin £1110 (264), 460k £1210 (263); Garvagh farmer, 500k Simmental £1310 (262); Coleraine farmer, 620k Belgian Blue £1580 (255), 600k £1440 (240), 630k £1500 (238); Ballintoy farmer, 240k Aberdeen Angus £600 (250), 300k £750 (250), 290k £710 (245);Rasharkin farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus £870 (249), 390k £950 (244); Kilrea farmer, 520k Gal £1270 (244), 460k Aberdeen Angus £1120 (244), 510k £1230 (241), 500k Simmental £1200 (240), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (235), 520k £1200 (231) and Rasharkin farmer, 460k Belgian Blue £1090 (237).

Steers

Antrim farmer, 450k Charolais £1520 (338), 400k £1120 (280), 490k £1320 (269); Kilrea farmer, 380k Charolais £1210 (318), 400k £1220 (305), 370k £1100 (297), 420k Aberdeen Angus £1240 (295); Londonderry farmer, 400k Limousin £1170 (293), 430k £1200 (279); Swatragh farmer, 600k Limousin £1740 (290), 560k Aberdeen Angus £1470 (263); Maghera farmer, 380k Limousin £1090 (287); Draperstown farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus £990 (283), 420k Simmental £1140 (271), 380k £1030 (271), 350k Aberdeen Angus £920 (263); Garvagh farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1350 (270); Toomebridge farmer, 640k Charolais £1730 (270), 630k Aberdeen Angus £1600 (254); Ballyclare farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1480 (269), 530k £1410 (266); Ballymoney farmer, 390k Limousin £1030 (264); Macosquin farmer, 450k Limousin £1190 (264); Ballintoy farmer, 260k Aberdeen Angus £680 (262); Magherafelt farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1310 (262); 540k £1400 (259), 580k £1490 (257), 460k £1080 (235); Kilrea farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1290 (258), 480k Hereford £1220 (254), 500k £1260 (252), 510k £1250 (245), 530k £1220 (230); Ballymoney farmer, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1610 (256), 650k £1600 (246), 690k £1700 (246), 590k £1450 (246), 600k £1470 (245), 580k £1400 (241), 600k £1440 (240), 640k £1490 (233); Portglenone farmer, 300k Charolais £750 (250), 300k £740 (247); Macosquin farmer, 640k Aberdeen Angus £1590 (248), 490k £1200 (245); Rasharkin farmer, 500k Charolais £1200 (240) and Coleraine farmer, 710k Belgian Blue £1700 (239).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.