Excellent prices for wether lambs at Ballyvoy sale, Texels selling to £98.50
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leading prices
Sean Gillan, 50 Texel, £98.50, 39 Mules, £86.50. Ronnie Duncan, 57 Texel, £94.00, 50 Suffolk, £92.00. Trevor Butler, 102 Crossbreds £94.50, 102, £92.50, 102, £91.00, 60, £89.50. Eugene Duncan, 75 Texel, £94.00, 70 Suffolk, £90.50. Sean McBride, 43 Suffolk, £95.50, 41 Crossbreds £90.00. A O Devlin, 40 Suffolk, £89.50, 40, £91.50. Seamus McDonnell, 14 Texel, £93.00, 9, £90.50. R and J McGill, 51 Texel, £89.50, 58, £88.00. P and S McBride, 52 Crossbreds £89.00, 51, £84.00. Patrick McBride, 26 Texel, £94.00, 23, £90.50. Colm McHenry, 31 Suffolk, £90.50. J and J McAlister, 40 Mules, £89.00, 65, £82.50. Ciaran McVeigh, 61 Texel, £89.50. Ian Duncan, 46 Suffolk, £86.50. Sean McBride, 60 Blackface Wethers, £75.00. P and S McBride, 52, Crossbreds £89.00, 51, £84.00, 53, £86.50. V and C Butler, 60 Crossbreds £92.00, 60, £88.50, 60, £85,00, 60 Texel, £95.50. D Mathews, 26 Blackface £79.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.
Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.