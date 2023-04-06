Excellent trade for all sizes of steers at Dungannon Mart, prices peaking at £2540

Heifers topped at £2370 805kg Charolais (294.00). Fat cows sold to £2100 for a 860kg Limousin (244.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £355 for a Simmental bull. While heifer calves topped at £335 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2600 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 455kg Charolais male (308.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1180 for a 350kg Charolais (335.00).

Steers

Once again an excellent trade for all sizes of steers with prices peaking at £2540 for a 925kg Limousin (275.00) presented by H Hanna, £2200 795kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00), £2190 855kg Limousin (256.00); J Jardine £2260 775kg Limousin (292.00); M McCooey £2060 690kg Limousin (299.00), £1690 605kg Limousin (279.00); H Kerr £2050 710kg Charolais (289.00), £1810 625kg Limousin (290.00), £1740 600kg Limousin (290.00); G J Coulter £1960 650kg Charolais (302.00), £1900 655kg Limousin (290.00), £1720 590kg Limousin (292.00); D Conlon £1940 715kg Belgian Blue (271.00), £1840 645kg Charolais (285.00); A McMullan £1900 665kg Saler (286.00), £1830 655kg Limousin (279.00); G Wilkinson £1870 645kg Limousin (290.00), £1760 590kg Limousin (298.00); D Cush £1700 610kg Charolais (279.00); H Smith £1700 600kg Limousin (283.00); P Tally £1700 560kg Limousin (304.00), £1540 490kg Limousin (314.00), £1490 515kg Limousin (289.00); B Hackett £1620 585kg Limousin (277.00); A Ballygawley producer £1550 515kg Limousin (301.00), £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00), £1500 475kg Limousin (316.00), £1200 425kg Limousin (282.00); A Colbert £1380 475kg Limousin (291.00), £1300 440kg Limousin (296.00) and a Dungannon producer £1020 365kg Limousin (280.00).

Heifers

A good entry of heifers cleared to a top of £2370 805kg Charolais (295.00) presented by J McClean, £2360 785kg Charolais (301.00), £2350 790kg Charolais (298.00), £2180 760kg Charolais (287.00), £2080 705kg Charolais (295.00); J Jardine £2250 765kg Charolais (294.00), £2200 830kg Charolais (265.00), £2090 720kg Charolais (290.00); G Black £2060 700kg Charolais (294.00); H Hanna £2020 740kg Charolais (273.00); S Casey £1810 660kg Charolais (274.00), £1790 650kg Charolais (275.00); P Loughran £1700 600kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1550 525kg Limousin (295.00), 31470 505kg Limousin (291.00), £1300 460kg Limousin (283.00); R McAllister £1690 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00); H McClelland £1680 590kg Limousin (285.00), £1660 585kg Charolais (284.00); D Litter £1650 570kg Limousin (290.00); J Gormley £1600 565kg Charolais (283.00), £1590 560kg Charolais (284.00); S Brannigan £1540 545kg Limousin (283.00); A Bowden £1440 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00), £1320 460kg Limousin (287.00) and T McGurk £1260 445kg Limousin (283.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2100 for a 860kg Limousin (244.00) presented by P Hughes, £2010 795kg Limousin (253.00); P O’Hagan £1990 985kg Limousin (202.00) and D Bell £1600 605kg Limousin (265.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain strong to peak at £355 for a Simmental bull presented by Lakeview Farms, £350 Simmental bull, £315 Simmental Bul, £300 Simmental bull; R Hughes £350 Simmental bull, £345 Simmental bull, £325 Simmental bull, £320 x 2 Simmental bulls, £305 Simmental bull, £270 Simmental bull; C Richardson £330 Charolais bull; R Gervis £300 Simmental bull; E Speers £295 Simmental bull, £260 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls and Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £90.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £335 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by S Anderson, £305 Limousin heifer, £300 Limousin heifer; C Richardson £330 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B Hughes £310 Limousin heifer; G Brown £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Hughes £295 Simmental heifer, £285 Simmental heifer and a local producer £250 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £2600 for a Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by P Hughes, £2500 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot, £2400 Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot, £2280 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot, £2260 Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot, £2120 Charolais cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot; S Humphries £1600 Fleckvieh cow with a Limousin bull calf, £1480 Fleckvieh cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

A planer show of weanlings saw prices peak at £1400 455kg Charolais male (308.00) presented by D Daly, £1310 370kg Charolais (356.00), £1280 435kg Charolais (295.00), £1260 390kg Charolais (322.00); D Litter £1180 375kg Charolais (313.00), £1090 350kg Charolais (312.00), £980 350kg Simmental (281.00); P Rafferty £1030 310kg Charolais (333.00); C Richardson £910 300kg Limousin (302.00); P Hughes £890 x 2 270kg Limousins (330.00); C Ferguson £790 240kg Charolais (330.00); A and T Ferguson £720 240kg Speckled Park (300.00), £670 215kg Charolais (312.00). Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1180 350kg Charolais (335.00) presented by M McCrystal; P O’Kane £1070 370kg Charolais (290.00); P Rafferty £1060 330kg Charolais (320.00), £820 275kg Charolais (298.00); D Litter £840 310kg Limousin (272.00); S McCrory £780 275kg Charolais (285.00), £750 215kg Charolais (348.00), £750 270kg Charolais (279.00), £720 235kg Charolais (304.00), £630 230kg Charolais (272.00), £580 215kg Charolais (272.00); J Weir £780 245kg Charolais (316.00), £700 250kg Charolais (280.00) and P Hughes £750 x 2 250kg Limousins (285.00).

Fat lambs cleared to a height of £130 for a 30kg spring lamb presented by J Tracey, £111 19kg.

Fat hoggets sold to £123 for 24kg presented by T Dobson; N Moore £116 25kg; G Wylie £115 30kg; T Wylie £115 30kg and M Anderson £111 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £138 presented by A Cardwell; N Moore £120; M Daly 1029; G Coulter £98 and K Henry £96.