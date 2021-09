Excellent trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,750 for a 784kg Lim at £2.23 per kg and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a Char 330kg at £960.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,500 for a 608kg Lim at £2.47 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Char 306kg at £770.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices:

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Lim,784kg at £1,750 = 2.23p; Lim,776kg at £1,560 = 2.01p; Lim,730kg at £1,380 = 1.89p; Dungannon producer; Char,330kg at £960 = 2.91p; Char,438kg at £910 = 2.08p; Limavady producer; Lim,502kg at £1,220 = 2.43p; Char,518kg at £1,170 = 2.26p; Lim,512kg at £1,170 = 2.29p; Char,518kg at £1,200 = 2.32p; Char,488kg at £1,200 = 2.46p; Char,528kg at £1,260 = 2.39p; Char,500kg at £1,320 = 2.64p; Lim,478kg at £1,280 = 2.68p; Dungiven producer; AA,416kg at £870 = 2.09p; Sim,452kg at £890 = 1.97p; Lim,370kg at £800 = 2.16p; Claudy producer; Lim,444kg at £800 = 1.80p; Lim,386kg at £880 = 2.28p; Char,424kg at £890 = 2.10p; Lim,466kg at £970 = 2.08p; Lim,410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Char,588kg at £1,280 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Char,698kg at £1,380 = 1.98p; Dungannon producer; Char,426kg at £900 = 2.11p; Char,318kg at £600 = 1.89p; Char,332kg at £590 = 1.78p; Char,390kg at £840 = 2.15p; Limavady producer; Char,546kg at £1,200 = 2.20p; Cushendall producer; Char 346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Char,310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Maghera producer; Char,334kg at £540 = 1.62p; Dungiven producer; Lim,398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Dungiven producer; Shb,352kg at £590 = 1.68p; Shb,338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; Lim,738kg at £1,590 = 2.15p; Garvagh producer; Char,256kg at £650 = 2.54p; Char,214kg at £520 = 2.43p; Char,346kg at £900 = 2.60p; Char,262kg at £620 = 2.37p; Char,278kg at £590 = 2.12p; Limavady producer; AA,530kg at £1,110 = 2.09p; Char,504kg at £980 = 1.94p; Lim,516kg at £1,140 = 2.21p; Magilligan producer; Char,644kg at £1,440 = 2.24p; Char,568kg at £1,330 = 2.34p; Char,636kg at £1,380 = 2.17p. Char,488kg at £970 = 1.99p; Dunloy producer; Fr,318kg at £490 = 1.54p.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Lim,608kg at £1,500 = 2.47p; Char,584kg at £1,330 = 2.28p; Char,576kg at £1,270 = 2.20p; Char,640kg at £1,410 = 2.20p; Daq,602kg at £1,300 = 2.16p; Lim,612kg at £1,280 = 2.09p; Char,520kg at £1,210 = 2.33p; Lim,622kg at £1,340 = 2.15p; Cushendall producer; Char,318kg at £740 = 2.33p; Char,306kg at £770 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Char,498kg at £990 = 1.99p; Char,434kg at £820 = 1.89p; Sim,512kg at £960 = 1.88p; Sim,512kg at £920 = 1.80p; Char,472kg at £920 = 1.95p; Char,434kg at £830 = 1.91p; Garvagh producer; Char,418kg at £960 = 2.30p; Char,394kg at £920 = 2.34p; Char,408kg at £830 = 2.03p; Char,454kg at £940 = 2.07p; Char,394kg at £780 = 1.98p; Char,568kg at £1,170 = 2.06p; Char,468kg at £930 = 1.99p;Char,408kg at £910 = 2.23p; Lim,424kg at £940 = 2.22p; Char,526kg at £1,240 = 2.36p; Dungiven producer; AA,416kg at £870 = 2.09p; Sim,452kg at £890 = 1.97p; Lim,370kg at £800 = 2.16p; Claudy producer; Lim,444kg at £800 = 1.80p; Lim,386kg at £880 = 2.28p; Char,424kg at £890 = 2.10p; Lim,466kg at £970 = 2.08p; Lim,410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Char,588kg at £1,280 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Char,698kg at £1,380 = 1.98p; Dungannon producer; Char,426kg at £900 = 2.11p; Char,318kg at £600 = 1.89p; Char,332kg at £590 = 1.78p; Char,390kg at £840 = 2.15p; Limavady producer; Char,546kg at £1,200 = 2.20p.

Another excellent show of 2,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th September. 545 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £179.00. 1,850 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £126.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-Weight: Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Moneymore producer; 29.8kg at £125.50 = 4.21p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £118.50 = 3.95p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £114.50 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £113.00 = 4.35p; Dungiven producer; 26.5kg at £107.50 = 4.06p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p; Ballymoney producer; 24.25kg at £105.50 = 4.35p; Desertmartin producer; 24kg at £105.50 = 4.40p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £105.00 = 4.20p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £105.00 = 4.20p; Randalstown producer; 24.25kg at £104.50 = 4.31p; Kilrea producer; 25.2kg at £104.50 = 4.15p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at 104.00 = 4.33p.

Mid-Weight: Cookstown producer; 23.25kg at £118.00 =5.08p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £105.50 = 4.49p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Moneymore producer; 23.4kg at £104.00 = 4.44p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £103.50 = 4.33p; Claudy producer; 23.3kg at £103.00 = 4.42p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Dungiven producer; 23.8kg at £102.50 = 4.31p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 23.4kg at £100.50 = 4.29p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p; Portglenone producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £95.50 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £94.00 = 4.18p.

Light-Weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £87.00 = 4.70p; Draperstown producer; 15.75kg at £88.50 = 5.62p; Cookstown producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £86.50 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £85.50 =4.75p; Garvagh producer; 17.9kg at £85.50 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 18.6kg at £84.50 = 4.54p; Dungiven producer; 17.9kg at £84.50 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 17.8kg at £84.00 = 4.72p; Swatragh producer; 17.25kg at £80.00 = 4.64p; Omagh producer; 17kg at £79.00 =4.65p; Desertmartin producer; 15.25kg at £79.00 = 5.18p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £76.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £76.00 =4.47p; Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £75.00 = 4.84p; Garvagh producer; 16.2kg at £73.50 = 4.54p.

Fat Ewes: Cookstown producer; £179; Maghera producer; £176; Bellaghy producer; £166.

At the annual Multi Breed Ram Sale last Thursday evening, 2nd September over 100 quality rams were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade for all breeds.

Leading Prices:

Suffolks £1,000.00, £980.00, £940.00, £840.00, £630.00, £520.00.