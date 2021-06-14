Excellent trade for cattle with prices to £212 at Draperstown Mart

An exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Fat cows to £2.23, £2.10 per kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes at ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £190.00, fat lambs £5.65 per kilo.

Fat lambs

22.3 at £122.5, 20.9kgs at £117, 21kgs at £114, 19.8kgs at £108.5, 184kgs at £104, 20.2kgs at £100, 20.1kgs at £90.

Fat ewes top prices £190, £180, £1, £154, £153, £150, £148, £145, £142, £139, £130.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.23 at £2.10 per kilo.

Cows at calves an excellent trade up to £2120 at £1900 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Aberdeen Angus 460kgs £2.22, Limousin 430kgs £2.10, Limousin 500kgs £2.02, Limousin 550kgs £2.00, Limousin 570kgs £1.89,Limousin 730kgs £1.88, Limousin 690kgs £1.78, Limousin 5300kgs £1.76, Aberdeen Angus 390kgs £1.74, Charolais 750kgs £1.73, Simmental 670kgs £1.71, Limousin 580kgs £1.68 and Limousin 430kgs £1.40.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 690kgs £1560, Limousin 594kgs £1510, Charolais 626kgs £1370, Charolais 528kgs £1180 Limousin 504kgs £1130, Charolais 528kgs £1100, HOL 528kgs £1000, Charolais 515kgs £1050, Charolais 503kgs £1040, Charolais 503kgs £1030, Aberdeen Angus 569kgs £1020, Limousin 508kgs £1010, Charolais 520kgs £1000, Charolais 500kgs £990 and Charolais 510kgs £990.

Stores bullocks

Charolais 476kgs £1090 Limousin 441kgs £1070, Aberdeen Angus 451kgs £1040, Charolais 461kgs £970, Charolais 387kgs £950, Charolais 373kgs £940, Charolais 378kgs £930, Charolais 355kgs £880, Charolais 310kgs £870, Limousin 307kgs £830, Limousin 355kgs £820, Charolais 343KG £800, Charolais 320kgs £80, Limousin 286kgs £750, Limousin 284kgs £740, Limousin 279kgs £730 and Limousin 292kgs £720.

Beef heifers/store heifers