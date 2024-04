Excellent trade for fat hoggets and cull ewes at Markethill Mart, heavy hoggets to £216

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good quality spring lambs were sold to a top of 879p/k for 19k at £167 from a Markethill farmer, followed by 811p/k for 22.7k at £184 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality pens of spring lambs from 760 – 793p/k, heavy spring lambs sold to £184 for 24k from a Markethill producer and averaged £182 each.

Heavy hoggets sold to a record price of £216 with other pens at £210, £191, £190 and £185. The sale average for 250 heavy hoggets was £182 per head.

Farming Life livestock markets

Top quality pens sold from 700 -728p/k for 25.5k at £185.50 from a Mayobridge farmer, followed by 721p for 24k at £173 from a Portadown producer.

Midweight hoggets sold to 749p/k for 17 hoggets, 23.1k at £173 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 748p for 9 hoggets, 23k at £172 from a Dromore farmer. All good quality pens from 680-710p/k.

The 280 cull ewes sold to a top of £266 with others at £262, £260 and £240. Main demand from £170 to £230 and plainer ewes from £100 to £140 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs sold to a top of £335 for doubles with others from £260 to £320.

Singles sold from £200 to £275 each.

Heavy hoggets

Mayobridge producer 25.5k £185.50 728p/k: Portadown producer 24k £173 721p/k: Armagh producer 25.3k £181.50 717p/k: Moneymore producer 24.5k £175 714p/k: Newry producer 24.7k £175 709p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.9k £183.50 709p/k: Armagh producer 25.4k £179 705p/k: Armagh producer 26k £183 704p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 26k £182 700p/k and Keady producer 26.5k £185.50 700p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Tandragee producer 23.1k £173 749p/k: Dromore producer 23k £172 748p/k: Armagh producer 19.8k £141.50 715p/k: Armagh producer 21.2k £150.50 710p/k: Armagh producer 23.8k £167 702p/k and Glenanne producer 23.1k £162 701p/k: 23.1k £162 701p/k: 23.2k £162 698p/k.

Spring lambs