Excellent trade for hoggets at Armoy Mart’s sheep sale, top price of £181 paid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Breeding sheep sold to a top of £152 for springing crossbred ewes from Mr Johnny Cupples, Ballymena.
Fat ewes sold to £196 and store lambs to £119.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Liam Nutt, Bushmills, 35kgs £181. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £177. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £177. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 29kgs £174.50. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £172.50. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 30kgs £172. Archie Bartlett, Ballymoney, 30kgs £171. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 32kgs £171. V Scullion, Ballymoney, 31kgs £170. James Currie, Ballymoney, 28kgs £169. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 26kgs £165. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 33kgs £163. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 28kgs £162. Gerard Black, Armoy, 25kgs £161.50. David Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs £161.50. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 27kgs £160. Geo McAuley, Armoy, 25kgs £160. Samuel Ramage, Bushmills, 23kgs £158. J and C Kane, Ballinlea, 25kgs £158. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 25kgs £158. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 24kgs £156. Richard Kane, Ballycastle, 26kgs £155. J Cupples, Broughshane, 24kgs £155. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £154. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 23kgs £151.50. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 22kgs £151. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs £149. Eoin McAuley, Martinstown, 23kgs £150.
Breeding sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
J Cupples, Broughshane (in-lamb ewes), 8, £152, 7, £150, 8, £150, 5, £148.
Store lambs
John McKinely, Ballycastle, 8 Suffolk, £11. Sean McCloskey, Loughguile, 8 Suffolk, £119. Geo McAuley, Armoy, 19 Blackface, £110. J Cupples, Broughshane, 7 Texel, £103.
Fat ewes
Alan Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £196. J and C Kane, Ballinlea, Texel, £152. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £170. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £172. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £170. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Suffolk, £146. Gary McFadden, Armoy, Suffolk, £145. Trevor Hanna, Armoy, Suffolk, £146. Danny McBride, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £138. Archie Bartlett, Armoy, Suffolk, £148.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.