Excellent trade for wintered suckled calves at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £1560

Wednesday 3rd April 2024: Sale of wintered suckled calves at Omagh Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
290 calves on offer met an excellent trade with keen demand on lighter weights.

Bull/bullocks

J J Muldoon, Cookstown 325k £1300; 345k £1240, J Clarke, Claudy 365k £1440; 380k £1420; 380k £1410, Joan Crawford, Kesh 395k £1470; 330k £1060, G McDonagh, Ederney 335k £1220; 360k £1250; 420k £1380, G Wilson, Carrickmore 325k £1170; 350k £1170; 260k £1030, B Moss, Scraghey 355k £1240; 295k £1040; 290k £1020, G Devenney, Dromore 330k £1130; 385k £1300, I Elliot, Drumlegagh 345k £1170; 415k £1300, G S O’Neill, Drumquin 270k £960, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 210k £730 (3), S Mullin, Brackey 255k £840; 460k £400; 345k £1100, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 4002k £1380, P Farley, Sixmilecross 430k £1440; 410k £1410; 460k £1500, R Coyle, Douglas Bridge 415k £1350, A Teague, Dromore 405k £1290, S Whelan, Gortin 425k £1330; 390k £1270, J P McMackin, Sion Mills 450k £1400, Jas Norris, Omagh 395k £1290, D Farrell, Ederney 385k £1260 and B Daly, Creggan 390k £1280; 395k £1250; 345k £1090.

Omagh MartOmagh Mart
Omagh Mart

Heifers

R J Mowbray, Droit 515k £1560 and £1550; 425k £1330, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 420k £1300; 365k £1270; 375k £1250, T R Gilmore, Dromore 435k £1320, P Farley, Sixmilecross 455k £1310; 395k £1300, G Devine, Newtownstewart 470k £1350; 375k £1280, G Morris, Greencastle 305k £1000; 325k £1070; 350k £1140, F Maguire, Mountfield 385k £1260, J P McMackin, Sion Mills 395k £1290, A Teague, Dromore 355k £1140, M Daly, Granagh 350k £1120; 320k £960, B Daly, Creggan 390k £1190, G McLaughlin, Ederney 370k £1100, M Donnelly, Foremass 275k £880, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 250k £760; 260k £770 and P Moss, Scraghey 255k £760.

