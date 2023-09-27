Excellent turnout of cattle at Omagh Mart, prices for bullocks to £2000
Bullocks
B J Hasson, Ervey 720k £2000; 705k £1950; 670k £1880, Gary Fyffe, Omagh 765k £1920; 715k £1780; 725k £1790, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 695k £1920; 680k £1860, F Ferris, Leglands 660k £1900 and £1840; 670k £1820; 635k £1780, Anne Kelly, Carrickmore 750k £1900, John Conroy, Beragh 690k £1870, P Conway, Loughmacrory 620k £1870; 315k £1080; 335k £1070; 365k £1090, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 740k £1825; 680k £1775, J McNulty, Glenmornan 730k £1820; 700k £1820, M Madden, Carrickmore 660k £1800; 595k £1620, A Caldwell, Killen 500k £1590; 505k £1560; 510k £1570; 545k £1600, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 515k £1620; 510k £1490; 640k £1795, I Jobb, Fintona 530k £1590, Peter Mullin, Sixmilecross 570k £1640; 555k £1600 and £1590; 480k £1490, , D Breslin, Drumquin 540k £1550; 510k £1440; 550k £1530, R D Laird, Donemana 525k £1430, Sean Brogan, Drumlea 405k £1290; 400k £1270, G Brogan, Gortin 480k £1520, H Colton, Dromore 425k £1430, D Baxter, Castlederg 450k £1390, A McFarland, Clanabogan 420k £1290, Robert Hyndman, Ardmore 420k £1270; 410k £1210; 365k £1100 and Pat Fox, Carrickmore 430k £1270; 495k £1440; 370k £1080.
Heifers
S McGeown, Drumlea 630k £1690, Des Wilson, Newtonbutler 540k £1490; 510k £1360; 525k £1380, S Kelly, Carrickmore 505k £1380; 435k £1290; 420k £1220, W J McGurk, Cookstown 520k £1420; 525k £1360, A Kelly, Fintona 565k £1510; 520k £1380; 550k £1420, M Mullin, Sixmilecross 535k £1420; 515k £1360; 505k £1330, M McManus, Dromore 530k £1400, P McGlinn, Brackey 585k £1540, E McCann, Fintona 520k £1360; 485k £1310, D McKinney, Fintona 525k £1360; 465k £1260; 495k £1340, D Palmer, Gortaclare 505k £1290; 525k £1320; 450k £1250, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 405k £1330; 435k £1340; 450k £1360, N Daly, Omagh 470k £1870; 485k £1330, D Gallagher, Dromore 465k £1330, J Doherty, Castlederg 425k £1210; 460k £1280; 370k £1080, P Teague, Greencastle 405k £1140, B Breen, Eskra 455k £1250, H Colton, Dromore 415k £1130; 380k £1100, B Kelly, Gortin 430k £1150, C Coyle, Strabane 440k £1170; 410k £1070, O Robb, Castlederg 350k £1100, A Barrett, Trillick 355k £1080, R Ward, Mullaslin 380k £1080, H B Coll, Drumquin 320k £950 (3), A Dickson, Drumquin 395k £1150 and A Kelly, Carrickmore 805k £2080; 780k £1960.
Fat cows
G Rafferty, Carrickmore 650k £238; 590k £214; 620k £214, C Bogle, Lettercarn 650k £229, T McKinley, Boteran 720k £224, S McGeown, Drumlea 850k £214, A Orr, Drumquin 520k £210, J Smyth, Killen 640k £204, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 500k £196 and K Teague, Dromore 700k £194.
Friesian cows
L McCarney, Seskinore 610k £163, B S Sloan, Irvinestown 680k £148, W J Hamilton, Castlederg 700k £142 and D Adams, Melmount 750k £140.
Weanlings
Letteree Farms £810; £790 and £720 Charolais heifers, O Teague, Dromore £760 Charolais bull, B McElhill, Drumquin £735 Charolais bull; £645 Charolais heifer, D Cowan, Burndennet £700 Limousin bull and A Crawford, Fintona £690 Limousin bull; £640 Limousin heifer.
Dropped calves
G McCaughey, Clogher £580 and £540 Simmental bulls, Foyle View Farms, £580; £570 and £555 Angus bulls, S Fenney, Greysteel £535 Charolais heifer, A Cathers, Drumnakilly £480 and £460 Limousin bulls, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart £475 Charolais heifers and P McGirr, Augher £465 and £420 Angus bulls.