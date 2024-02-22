Excellent turnout of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £158
Fat ewes to £158 and store lambs were a super trade selling to £112.
Leading prices
Hoggets
TE and AG Irwin, Coleraine, 30kgs £155. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 29kgs £151. Coleraine Producer, 29kgs £153. Jas Currie, Ballymoney, 27kgs £149. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 27kgs £147.50. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 25kgs £147. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 27kgs £147. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 26kgs £147. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 27kgs £145. Pamela McAlister, Armoy, 30kgs £145. Dan McKee, Corkey, 29kgs £145. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 25kgs £145. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, 25kgs £144. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £144. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £144. Donald Gillan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £144. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 24kgs £143. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 25kgs £143. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 25kgs £141. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 23kgs £140. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 22kgs £137. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, 24kgs £140. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 22kgs £134. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 23kgs £138.
Store lambs
Paul McKinley, Loughguile, 9 Texel, £112. J M Hanna, Ballymoney, 16 Crossbreds £108.50. John Laverty, Armoy, 31 Crossbreds £106, 18 Blackface £84.00. Gerard Mulvenna, Glenarm, 17 Crossbred, £94.00. G Millen, Coleraine, 6 Crossbred, £98.00, 3, £109. Hamilton Wilson, Ballymena, 16 Texel, £75.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 14 Blackface, £96.00.
Fat ewes
John Laverty, Armoy, Cheviot, £178. TE Irwin, Coleraine, Texel, £152. William Morrison, Armoy, Texel, £158. S Morrison, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £142. N Stevenson, Armoy, Crossbreds £144. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £150. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £150. L Linton, Armoy, Texel, £132. Nigel Jamison, Armoy, Suffolk, £142. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £140.
