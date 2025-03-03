Exceptional demand for cattle at Clogher Mart, record price of £5452-00 paid
In the fatstock ring 370 lots produced the best trade this so far this year with a Belgian Blue cow 940kg selling to £580 per 100kg reaching a record price of £5452-00 for a Kilkeel producer.
Other beef bred cows sold to £2720-80 for a 760kg Limousin to £358 per 100kg with an 840kg Limousin to £2600 at £320 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2634-40 for a 740kg Limousin to £356 per 100kg with a 690kg Belgian Blue to £2415 at £350 per 100kg and a 740kg Limousin to £2456-80 at £332 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2041- 20 for an 810kg to £252 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2974-80 for a 1110kg Hereford to £268 per 100kg and selling to £2678-40 for a 930kg Charolais to £288 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2771 for an 850kg Limousin to £326 per 100kg with an 830kg Hereford to £2639-40 at £318 per 100kg.
Friesians sold to £2300 for a 780kg to £295 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2559-40 for a 670kg Limousin to £382 per 100kg with a 700kg Charolais to £2548 at £364 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3100 for an 825kg Limousin (£375) with a 915k Limousin to £3100 (£338) £2680 for a 655kg Charolais (£409) with a 725kg Limousin to £2980 (£404).
Forward steers sold to £2410 for a 595kg Charolais (£405) and £2290 for a 575kg Charolais (£398).
Med weight steers sold to £1960 for a 490kg Limousin (£400) 410kg Limousin to £1780 (£434) and a 405kg Charolais to £1760 (£434).
Smaller steers sold to £1710 for a 365kg Charolais (£468).
Heavy heifers sold to £2960 for a 775kg Limousin (£382) 720kg Limousin to £2780 (£386) to £397 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £2740.
Med weight heifers sold to £1890 for a 490kg Limousin (£385) with a 480kg Limousin to £1870 (£389).
Smaller heifers sold to £1640 for 385kg Charolais (£426)
Weanlings males sold to £2570 for a 545kg Simmental (£471) 505kg Charolais to £2180 (£431)
Light weight males to £1980 for a 395kg Belgian Blue (£501) with a 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450).
Weanling heifers sold to £2320 for a 485kg Charolais (£478) a 415kg Charolais to 31990 (£479) and selling to £544 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1770.
Dairy cows sold to £2460, £2390, £2320.
Suckler cows sold to £2840, £2800 and £2780 twice for incalf cows.
Bull calves sold to £700 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £680 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1260 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1290 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Kilkeel producer 940kg Belgian Blue to £580 (£5452) Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £364 (£2220-40) and 740kg Limousin to £356 (£2634-40) Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £358 (£2720-80) Coagh producer 660kg Limousin to £356 (£2349-60) Augher producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £354 (£2230-20) Augher producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £350 (£2415) and 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £334 (£2304-60) Moy producer 680kg Saler to £346 (£2352-80) 660kg Limousin to £332 (£2191-20) and 640kg Charolais to £316 (£2022-40) Drumquin producer 620kg Limousin to £336 (£2083-20) Ballinamallard producer 500kg Shorthorn beef to £332 (£1660) Plumbridge producer 740kg Limousin to £332 (£2456-80) and 730kg Limousin to £322 (£2350-60) Cookstown producer 700kg Saler to £327 (£2289) Rosslea producer 740kg Limousin to £326 (£2412-40) Aghalee producer 530kg Limousin to £322 (£1706-60) Strabane producer 840kg Limousin to £320 (£2688) and Derrygonnelly producer 630kg Charolais to £318 (£2003-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £285 to £315 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £254 to £282 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £318 to £364 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2041-20 for an 810kg to £252 per 100kg others sold from £234 to £248 per 100kg.
Lots more heavy Friesian required.
Plainer Friesians sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £110 to £130 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Kinawley producer 930kg Charolais to £288 (£2678-40) Rosslea producer 920kg Limousin to £284 (£2612-80) Fivemiletown producer 1150kg Charolais to £280 (£3220) Trillick producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £272 (£2475-20) Fivemiletown producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £270 (£2754) Derrylin producer 1110kg Hereford to £268 (£2974-80) Belcoo producer 760kg Limousin to £256 (£1945-60) and Keady producer 920kg Limousin to £248 (£2281-60).
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 470kg to £1701-40. Limousin steers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2288 with an 850kg Limousin to £326 per 100kg to £2771; Hereford steers sold to £324 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2300-40 to a high of £2639-40 for an 830kg to £318. Simmental steers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2323-60. Friesian steers sold to £2300 for a 780kg to £295 per 100kg. Others sold from £268 to £298 per 100kg
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £382 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2559-40. Charolais heifers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2548. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1965-60. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2230-20. Fleckvieh Saler heifers sold to £327 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2289. Heifers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1767.
Store bullocks (204 lots)
Serious demand in this section with Heavy steers selling to record prices with a an 825kg Limousin to £3100 (£375) and a 915kg Limousin to £3100 (£338) a 655kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£409) with a 725kg Limousin sold to £2930 (£404).
Several others sold from £351 to £400 per 100kg.
Forward steers
Sold to £2410 for a 595kg Charolais (£405) with a 575kg Charolais to £2290 (£398) others sold from £352 to £393 per 100kg for a 560kg Limousin to £2200.
Leading prices
M McConnell Dungannon 915kg Limousin to £3100 (£338) 710kg Limousin to £2750 (£387) and 765kg Belgian Blue to £2690 (£351) T Gorman Dungannon 825kg Limousin to £3100 (£375) P Macari Armagh 725kg Limousin to £2930 (£404) and 645kgLim. To £2550 (£395) P Colton Dromore 805kg Limousin to £2890 (£359) and 700kg Charolais to £2800 £400) Armagh producer 735kg Charolais to £2870 (£390) 715kg Limousin to £2860 (£400) 655kg Charolais to £2680 (£409) and 685kg Charolais to £2680 (£391) B Daly Armagh 760kg Charolais to £2830 (£372) 705kg Limousin to £2800 (£397) 710kg Charolais to £2670 (£376) 695kg Charolais to £2650 (£381) and 685kg Charolais to £2650 (£387) T Maguire Knockaraven 695kg Charolais to £2730 (£393) H McClure Fivemiletown 750kg Charolais to £2650 (£353) D Davidson Dungannon 700kg Hereford to £2540 (£363) and I Nicholl Lisbellaw 780kg Friesian to £2300 (£295) 775kg Friesian to £2190 (£282) 750kg Friesian to £2160 (£284) 715kg Friesian to £2130 (£298) and 670kg Friesian to £1800 (£268).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £2410 for a 595kg Charolais (£405) for M/S S and J Oliver Armagh. L Furey Plumbridge 575kg Charolais to £2290 (£398) J Holland Dungannon £2200 for a 560kg Limousin (£393) 565kg Limousin to £2190 (£387) and 520kg Charolais to £2000 (£384). T E Roleston Portadown 585kg Limousin to £2190 (£374) 570kg Charolais to £2160 (£379) 580kg Charolais to £2120 (£365) and 560kg Charolais to £1970 (£352) S McSwiggan Omagh 560kg Charolais to £2090 (£373) 545kg Charolais to £2030 (£372) 595kg Charolais to £2000 (£336) and 535kg Charolais to £2000 (£374) and K Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £2080 (£368) and 575kg Charolais to £2030 (£353).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this weight range with a 490kg Limousin selling to £1960 (£400) with a 410kg Limousin to £1780 (£434) and a 405kg Charolais to £1760 (£434).
Several others sold from £346 to £402 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Colton Dromore 490kg Limousin to £1960 (£400) S McSwiggan Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) A McVeigh Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £1780 (£434) 405kg Charolais to £1760 (£434) 475kg Charolais to £1700 (£358) 420kg Charolais to £1670 (£397) and 430kg Charolais to £1620 (£377) Fermanagh producer 440kg Limousin to £1700 (£402) 445kg Charolais to £1690 (£380) and 435kg Charolais to £1650 (£379) Ballygawley producer 480kg Simmental to £1720 (£358) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£353) Downpatrick producer 450kg Limousin to £1700 (£378) D J Doherty Currin 490kg Belgian Blue to £1690 (£345) A Dunlop Fivemiletown 475kg Simmental to £1680 (£353) and 465kg Charolais to £1610 (£346) K McElhone Pomeroy 455kg Charolais to £1680 (£369) and 445kg Charolais to £1670 (£375) and S and J Oliver Armagh 425kg Limousin to £1660 (£390).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
G Mulrine Augher 365kg Charolais to £1710 (£468) R Kelly Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £1280 (£388) 345kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£365) Ballygawley producer 310kg Limousins. to £1020 X 2 (£329) and R Wiggan Aughnacloy 325kg Limousin to £910.
Store heifers (190 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2960 for a 775kg Limousin (£382) with a 720kg Limousin to £2780 (£386) and selling to a high of £397 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £2740.
Several other quality lots sold from £330 to £375 per 100kg.
Forward heifers
Sold to £2200 for a 555kg Charolais (£396) with a 590kg Charolais to £2120 (£359) and a 570kg Charolais to £2090 (£366).
Others sold from £330 to £354 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Co Armagh producer 775kg Limousin to £2960 (£382) 775kg Limousin to £2840 (£366) 720kg Limousin to £2780 (£386) 735kg Limousin to £2760 (£375) 690kg Limousin to £2740 (£397) and 750kg Limousin to £2660 (£354) L Furey Plumbridge 615kg Charolais to £2240 (£364) R Magowan Dungannon 625kg Limousin to £2200 (£352) P Mohan Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £2180 (£328) E McCaffery Tempo 605kg Charolais to £2170 (£358) C A Armstrong Dromore 600kg Limousin to £2140 (£356) and 610kg Charolais to £2040 (£334) and G Straghan Keady 620kg Charolais to £2050 (£330).
Forward heifers 510kg to 590kg
Sold to £2200 for a 555kg Charolais (£396) for F G Flynn Rosslea. C A Armstrong Dromore 590kg Charolais to £2120 (£359) and 590kg Charolais to £2070 (£351) J Holland Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £2090 (£366) and 595kg Limousin to £2010 (£338) L Furey Plumbridge 565kg Charolais to £2000 (£354) E McCaffery Tempo 565kg Charolais to £2000 (£354) T Farrell Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1950 (£342) and 570kg Charolais to £1890 (£331) and C Wilson Magheraveely 540kg Hereford to £1870 (£346) and 550kg Limousin to £1860 (£338).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very good steady demand in this section with a 490kg Limousin to £1890 (£385) a 480kg Limousin sold to £1870 (£389) and selling to £402 per 100kg for a 410kg Belgian Blue to £1650.
Most others sold from £349 to £383 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M Harper Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1890 (£389) and 480kg Limousin to £1680 (£350) D Murphy Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1870 (£389) 485kg Charolais to £1830 (£377) 475kg Limousin to £1770 (£372) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £1650 (£402) Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1860 (£383) G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1760 (£352) P Montgomery Augher 485kg Limousin to £1760 (£363) and 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361) J Nugent Augher 490kg Limousin to £1740 (£355) J Holland Dungannon 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£351) G Mulrine Augher 485kg Charolais to £1710 (£352) S McSwiggan Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1700 £350) M Flynn Rosslea 470Kg to £1690 (£359) C Wilson Magheraveely 470kg Hereford to £1690 (£359) G T and E Murphy Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1670 (£363) E McCaffery Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1670 (£355) Fermanagh producer 475kg Charolais to £1660 (£349) and M/S D and D Kelly Dungannon 495kg Belgian Blue to £1660 (£335).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1640 for a 385kg Charolais (£426) with a 380kg Limousin to £1560 (£410)
Leading prices
J McGrath Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1640 (£426) F and R Conlon Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £1560 (£410) and 375kg Charolais to £1440 (£384) T Daly Omagh 395kg Limousin to £1530 (£387) 370kg Charolais to £1460 (£394) 385kg Limousin to £1440 (£374) 390kg Limousin to £1360 (£348) 355kg Charolais to £1330 (£374) 315kg Limousin to £1260 (£400) and 375kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£330) P Montgomery Augher 400kg Limousin to £1490 (£372) E Nicholl Magherafelt 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£367) £375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£384) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£366) A Hayes Portadown 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320) and 360kg Limousin to £1230 (£341) Fermanagh producer 340kg Limousin to £1260 (£370) and A Murphy Rosslea 375kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£333).
Weanlings (309 lots)
A super demand in this section with excellent returns for a lot of top quality stock on offer.
Strong males sold to a high of £2570 (£471) for a 545kg Simmental with a 505kg Charolais to £2180 (£431) and a 480kg Limousin to £2070 (£431).
Lightweight males reached £501 per 100kg for a 395kg Belgian Blue to £1980 with a 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450) and a 415kg Limousin to £1860 (£448).
Weanling heifers
Sold to £2320 for a 485kg Charolais (£478) with a 415kg Charolais to £1990 (£479) selling to a high of £544 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1770, a 310kg Limousin to £1630 (£526) and a 315kg Limousin to £1580 (£501).
Leading prices
Strong males
Declan MeKenna Clogher 545kg Simmental to £2570 (£471) 505kg Charolais to £2180 (£431) 480kg Charolais to £2070 (£412) John McSorley Beragh 555kg Limousin to £2280 (£411) 480kg Limousin to £2070 (£431) 455kg Limousin to £1920 (£422) and 450kg Limousin to £1850 (£411) P G McBrien Boho 510kg Charolais to £1980 (£388) G McCullagh Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1930 (£351) P and C Campbell Brookeborough 530kg Charolais to £1920 (£362) and Patrick Bogue Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1810 (£385).
Lightweight males
Sold to £1980 for a 395kg Belgian Blue (£501) for Martin Gallagher Omagh. John McSorley Beragh 420kg Charolais to £1920 (£457) 415kg Charolais to £1880 (£453) 440kg Limousin to £1880 (£427) and 415kg Limousin to £1860 (£448) and Declan McKenna Clogher 435kg Limousin to £1880 (£432) 415kg Charolais to £1870 (£450) 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443) and 410kg Limousin to £1810 (£441).
Weanling heifers
Strong heifers sold to £2320 for a 485kg Charolais (£478) 485kg Charolais to £1680 (£346) P G McBrien Boho 435kg Belgian Blue to £1820 (£418) and 435kg Charolais to £1610 (£370) and Patrick Bogue Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1670 (£379).
Lighter weight heifers
Sold to £1990 for a 415kg Charolais (£479) 325kg Charolais to £1770 (£544) 355kg Charolais to £1660 (£467) and 395kg Charolais to £1570 (£397) M Reynolds Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1730 (£461) and 410kg Limousin to £1670 (£407) M Meenan Clogher 405kg Limousin to £1700 (£419) and 420kg Limousin to £1550 (£369) P Mohan Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1650 (£407) Martin Gallagher Omagh 310kg Limousin to £1630 (£526) and 315kg Limousin to £1580 (£501) J Meenan Clogher 405kg Limousin to £1620 (£400) G P McCullagh Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405) S McSwiggan Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1570 (£418) and P J Farley Sixmilecross 375kg Limousin to £1520 (£405).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with a Brookeborough producer selling a second calver to £2460 and £1500 for third calver. Beragh producer £2390, £2320, £2290, and £2060 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2200 and £2000 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2200, £2060 and £2000 for calved heifers.
Suckler cows and calves
A larger entry this week with a lot of incalf cows and heifers on offer returning strong prices for a lot of quality stock. S Mellon Fintona sold a selection of incalf cows to £2840, £2780 twice, £2660, £2580, £2500, £2060, £2040, £2020, £2160 and £1900. C Rafferty Dungannon £2800 and £2020. J Smyth Armagh sold a selection of Aubrac cows incalf to an Aubrac bull to £2660, £2200, £2020, £1980 with £1660 and £1300 for older cows. Ballygawley producer £2000 twice and £1940. Derrylin producer £1880 and £1800 for incalf cows.
Lots more sold from £1340 to £1740.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A much larger entry this week sold to a very strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £700 for a Belgian Blue and £575 for Hereford to a Newtownhamilton producer. L Elliott Fivemiletown £600 for Charolais; H McFarland Trillick £560 and £550 for Limousins. A Burleigh Florencecourt £550 and £510 for Charolais; W H Stockdale Clogher £550 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S A &N Johnston Newtownbutler £530 for Fleckvieh; T Cox Enniskillen £520 x 2 £500 x 2 and £475 for Belgian Blues; R Hassard Enniskillen £485 for Aberdeen Angus and G and S Johnston Lisnaskea £480 for Charolais.
Heifer calves
A Simpson Ederney £680 for Limousin Dungannon producer £610, £580 and £540 for Limousins. Omagh producer £550, £530 and £510 for Belgian Blues; Fermanagh producer £480 x 2 £460 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus and A Burleigh Florencecourt £485 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps
E Fee Fivemiletown £1260 for Limousin; A Abbott Lisburn £1200 for Limousin; D and E Beggan Rosslea £1180, £1140 for Limousins and £1160 and £1010 for Charolais; J Toner Sixmilecross £1160 for Limousin and £1000 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £1140 for Limousin; K and A Clarke Tynan £1100 for Aberdeen Angus; C Nolan Fivemiletown £1070 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1000, £900 for Limousins and £1000, £960 for Charolais; Clive Smyton Tempo ££950 for Limousin and £940 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £940 and £880 for Limousins. D McCauley Lisnaskea £870 for Hereford.
Reared female lumps
R McConnell Clogher £1290 and £1050 for Charolais; A Simpson Ederney £1230 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; A Abbott Lisburn £1110, £1090 and £1090 for Limousins. N Carrothers Tempo £1070 for Charolais; D McCauley Lisnaskea £1060 for Hereford and £930 for Aberdeen Angus; L Elliott Fivemiletown £1060 for Limousin; J Toner Sixmilecross £1020 for Charolais; Clive Smyton Tempo £1000 for Charolais; E Drumm Kinawley £1000 for Limousin; K and A Clarke Tynan £990 for Aberdeen Angus; P McConnell Clogher £970 and £960 x 2 for Charolais and H Quinn Dungannon £960 for Charolais.
